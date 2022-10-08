Fun Page Bottom

- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — No one writing, talking or sharing discoveries about film in Chicago brought the breadth of experience or the enthusiastic advocacy the way Sergio Mims did in his 67 years.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A lawyer for Brad Pitt has responded to abuse allegations that were detailed at length this week in a legal document filed by ex-wife Angelina Jolie, saying Pitt isn’t about to cop to any false accusations.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Beyoncé is caught in a classic she said, Right Said Fred said.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
It looks like the Try Guys will try self-preservation, more than a week after firing one of the founding members.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Cate Blanchett isn't just playing a classical music conductor in the new film “Tár," she is actually conducting a live orchestra of professional musicians. She also learned how to speak German and play the piano for the role which some have called her best performance ever. The film, which is currently playing in limited release and expands nationwide on Oct. 28, grapples with big questions about power and art and the myriad abuses that systems allow for creative genuises. It's the first film from writer-director Todd Field in over 15 years and his one wish is that audiences see it in theaters.
- Jim Harrington - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
Dead & Company has announced the dates for its final concert tour.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
If something is keeping you up at night, Taylor Swift’s new album appears designed to remedy that very thing. For her anyway.
Glenn Howerton, Sam Richardson and Constance Wu announced for Mindy Kaling’s ‘Velma’ animated series
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — The cast of HBO Max’s upcoming animated series, “Velma,” was unveiled Thursday at the Javitz Center for New York Comic Con.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Taylor Swift is addressing how she copes with “weird rumors” about her six-year-relationship.
- By The Associated Press
This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from The 1975 and Red Hot Chili Peppers, some sort of conclusion to the Michael Myers saga with the arrival of the horror thriller “Halloween Ends” and a new TV spin-off from the “Supernatural” franchise. ”Booksmart” star Kaitlyn Dever lends her comedic skills to “Rosaline,” a cheeky twist on the “Romeo and Juliet” story focused on Romeo’s briefly mentioned ex. And “High School,” the 2019 memoir by indie pop duo and twins Tegan and Sara Quin has been adapted for an eponymously named series set in 1990s Canada for the Amazon Freevee service.
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
In the imperfect, but clever and genuinely moving comedy-drama “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry,” a lonely bookseller finds love and fulfillment in a way that will remind readers of some of the plots of their favorite books. Set for the most part in the fictional Cape Cod-adjacent Alice Islan…
Guide to the Chicago International Film Festival: ‘It’s time to focus on being back together in theaters’
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Last year, the opening night of the Chicago International Film Festival told it like it was. One film (Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch”) played indoors, at the Music Box Theatre. That same night, across town, another film (Todd Haynes’ “The Velvet Underground”) played outdoors …
- Chris Riemenschneider - Star Tribune (TNS)
During the seven years she lived in Minnesota, Lizzo occasionally would do something wild to get the local gossip mill spinning with that question. In the year and a half since emerging out of COVID-19 lockdown, the singer and rapper has frequently drummed up international headlines essentia…
- By LARRY NEUMEISTER and TOM HAYS - Associated Press
Actor Anthony Rapp has begun testifying at a trial resulting from his lawsuit alleging that Kevin Spacey attacked him with sexual intent when he was 14. Rapp was providing biographical information about himself to the Manhattan federal court jury Friday when they broke for lunch. Earlier, the trial's first witness, Andrew Holtzman, supported Rapp's claims in his $40 million lawsuit. The 68-year-old Holtzman says he was working at the New York Shakespeare Festival in the summer of 1981 when a sexually aroused Spacey pushed himself against him on a desk. Rapp contended Spacey briefly climbed on top of him on a bed in 1986. Spacey denies it.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
'Ramy'
- Matt Pearce - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In the decades since IBM supercomputer Deep Blue defeated chess world champion Garry Kasparov in 1997, artificial intelligence has transformed the way humans play the game, and not always for the better.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Kanye West, who has been embroiled in controversy this week after wearing a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt at Paris Fashion Week, apparently isn't backing down anytime soon.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Fire Country," which premieres Friday on CBS, is a soap opera with pyrotechnics, set among firefighters in a fictional Northern California hamlet where trees outnumber people — for now. With the state predicted to face a fourth year of drought, and fires burning hotter and faster with accel…
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
It's Monday afternoon and Christian Bale, god of acting, is on the phone from his Los Angeles home, where he's "doing s— around the house," he says quite matter-of-factly.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
In 2017, the “Luckiest Girl Alive” bestselling author and, now, screenwriter Jessica Knoll wrote about what happened to her at age 15, and how it informed the writing of the book that became the Netflix adaptation, released Friday.
- AP
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar Week of 10/10/2022
- By KRISTIN M. HALL - AP Entertainment Writer
When Rita Wilson was young, her mother encouraged her to think about lyrics from new perspectives. The actor and singer-songwriter brought that idea to her new album, “Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets,” in which she and her collaborators reinterpret '70s-era songs, mostly ones not originally recorded as duets. She worked with Willie Nelson, Smokey Robinson, Keith Urban, Jackson Browne and many more for the album. Wilson said she and her co-producer looked for great songs that could sound like a conversation between two people. She says making music lets her ”stay in that creative conversation and in a very connected way."
- By JOHN CARUCCI - Associated Press
Wendell Pierce hopes that heading a Black-led cast in a historic revival of Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman” goes beyond exposing the classic American play to a new audience. Pierce stars as the aging travelling salesman Willy Loman, and Sharon D Clarke, plays his loyal wife, Linda. With only a few minor changes, the play remains intact, with the exception that the Loman family is Black. Pierce sees parallel between the struggles Willy Loman faced in 1949 and what Black families currently face in search of the American dream.
- AP
Officials in Europe praised the awarding of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to activists standing up for human rights and democracy in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said the award to Belarusian rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties “sends a signal that keeping civil society down is protecting one’s own power." French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that the prize ”pays homage to unwavering defenders of human rights in Europe.” Exiled Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said the award was “recognition of all the people who are sacrificing their freedom and lives for the sake of (Belarus).”
- By HYUNG-JIN KIM - Associated Press
South Korea’s military appears to want to conscript members of the K-pop supergroup BTS for mandatory military duties, as the public remains sharply divided over whether they should be given exemptions. The commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration, Lee Ki Sik, told lawmakers on Friday that it’s “desirable” for BTS members to fulfill their military duties to insure fairness in the country’s military service. Whether the band’s seven members must serve in the army is one of the hottest issues in South Korea because its oldest member, Jin, faces possible enlistment early next year after turning 30 in December.
- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Ruben Ostlund's Palme d'Or-winning social satire, "Triangle of Sadness," is many things: a cautionary tale about the perils of slurping shellfish on rough seas, a blunt (as in dull) critique of the one percent, a (wasted) opportunity to hear Woody Harrelson espouse the tenets of Karl Marx an…
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
If it's blood you're thirsting for — in buckets and fountains and passageways decorated with the stuff as if Jason Voorhees were possessed by Jackson Pollock — your ship has come in. The seas may be mostly calm, but the Korean action-slash-monster movie "Project Wolf Hunting" (emphasis on th…
- Chris Jones - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
NEW YORK — Come Tony Awards time next spring, the committee is going to have an issue. Lea Michele’s show-stopping lead performance in director Michael Mayer’s revival of “Funny Girl” will be a formidable competitor for best lead performance by an actress in a musical. But since she’s techni…
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
It's not until an hour into "Tár" that we see the title character — a classical conductor known the world over as Lydia Tár and played by an unimprovable Cate Blanchett — do what she was born to do. It's an astonishing performance nestled inside another: In one shot, Lydia towers like a colo…
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
Jake Lacy played an entitled jerk with precision on HBO’s award-winning 2021 series “White Lotus.” Now he’s back embodying a man with far more complicated and questionable motives: Robert Berchtold, a neighbor and close friend of the Broberg family in the 1970s.
As Beyoncé vs. Adele showdown looms, 2023 Grammys could be most star-studded, and fraught, in memory
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The nominations for next year's Grammy Awards are likely to include a number of historic firsts.
- Scott Mervis - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
Politicians talk about getting down to "kitchen table issues."