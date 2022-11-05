Fun Page Bottom

- AP
-
Family, friends and fans are preparing to bid farewell to rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis at memorial services held in his north Louisiana home town. Lewis, known for hits such as “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” died Oct. 28 at his Mississippi home south of Memphis, Tennessee. He was 87. Family members said Saturday’s funeral service is set for 11 a.m. at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, the town where he was born. Lewis' cousin, TV evangelist Jimmy Swaggart, will officiate at his funeral service. A private burial will follow. At 1 p.m., a celebration of life is planned at the Arcade Theater, also in Ferriday.
- By LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press
-
Filmmaker Paul Haggis choked up and wiped away tears while finishing his defense from the witness stand against a civil trial rape claim by a publicist. Haggis reached for tissues Friday after his lawyer finished questioning him a final time following cross examination. After three days of testimony, the winner of Oscars for “Crash” and “Million Dollar Baby” in the early 2000s was emotional as he described himself as a very flawed human being. The comment prompted his attorney, Priya Chaudhry, to ask if his self criticism was a reference to sexually assaulting anyone. He responded: “Oh, God no!”
- AP
-
HBO has pulled the plug on “Westworld,” its Emmy-winning sci-fi drama. The series’ cancellation came less than three months after its fourth season concluded in August. The “Westworld” cast included Evan Rachel Wood, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Aaron Paul and Thandiwe Newton. Newton earned a best supporting actress Emmy in 2018, and the series won nine Emmys overall. In a statement Friday, HBO thanked series creators and executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy for taking “viewers on a mind-bending odyssey." In October, Nolan said he hoped HBO would order a fifth season to properly end the series that debuted in 2016.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Westworld" has shuttered its gates. HBO announced Friday that the popular sci-fi drama will not return for a fifth season.
- By LINDSAY WHITEHURST - Associated Press
-
The Reporter’s Committee for Freedom of the Press will get a $145,000 settlement following a pair of lawsuits filed after an FBI agent posed as a reporter for The Associated Press and created a fake story. Attorney Adam Marshall says the long-running Freedom of Information Act cases led to appeals court decisions that will help bolster access to public records. The cases also shed light on FBI agents posing as members of the media, a tactic that free press advocates say undermines media credibility and blurs lines between law enforcement and the press. The FBI did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Friday.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Look what you made her do: Taylor Swift has added eight more shows to her upcoming "Eras" tour, including a third SoFi Stadium concert to close out the tour in Los Angeles.
- AP
-
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- By The Associated Press
-
This week’s new entertainment releases include albums by Bruce Springsteen and Louis Tomlinson, Olivia Wilde's “Don't Worry Darling” hits HBO Max, and Dan Levy of Emmy-winning “Schitt’s Creek” fame has “The Big Brunch,” a cooking competition he created and hosts. There's also a new Sonic the Hedgehog video game from Sega, the documentary “Fire of Love” about husband-and-wife volcanologists, and film critic and historian Elvis Mitchell looks at the history of Black cinema with the landmark films of the 1970s in the new Netflix documentary, “Is That Black Enough For You?!?”
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
A month after welcoming his 10th child, Nick Cannon announced that he is expecting No. 11.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
There’s no stopping Nick Cannon.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Megan Thee Stallion is not OK with Drake making music that references her trauma.
- Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
When Bruce Springsteen went on Howard Stern’s Sirius/XM radio show recently to promote his new album of soul music covers, "Only the Strong Survive," he talked about his often-voiced idea of his career being “a lifelong conversation with my audience.”
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
-
Democracy issues were once an afterthought in election night coverage, with an occasional report on broken voting machines in a polling place or two. Former President Donald Trump's response to losing in 2020 has changed the game, and news organizations preparing election night coverage are putting issues of election deniers and threats to voting at the forefront of coverage plan. CBS News is instituting a new ‘Democracy Desk’ for next Tuesday night. For the second midterm election in a row, ABC, CBS and NBC are devoting all of their prime-time — and beyond — to covering election night.
- Tommy Cummings - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
-
In a scene from her Apple TV+ documentary, "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me," Gomez is shown spending time with a childhood friend in her hometown of Grand Prairie, Texas.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — MSNBC has cut ties with Tiffany Cross, an outspoken weekend host who provided a forum for issues important to the Black community.
Black Harvest at the Film Center: Some films to see at the fall perennial, this time without co-founder Sergio Mims
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — The 28th Black Harvest Film Festival, which kicks off this weekend and continues through Nov. 20 in person at the Gene Siskel Film Center, will not be like the previous 27.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Sienna Miller is looking back at putting self-respect center stage — though it didn’t get her very far at the time.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — As it was ... not: Harry Styles has pushed back Friday night's show at the Kia Forum to Sunday "due to band illness."
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
He’s a man of the people.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Kevin Spacey is set to make his first formal public appearance since he became the subject of multiple sexual assault allegations in 2017, at the start of the #MeToo movement.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
“The View” panelist Sunny Hostin bugged a lot of conservatives on Thursday.
- By TRISHA THOMAS - Associated Press
-
Environmental activists have tossed pea soup on a Vincent van Gogh painting in Rome to protest carbon use and natural gas extraction. Security intervened immediately and removed the protesters kneeling in front of “The Sower” at the Palazzo Bonaparte to deliver a manifesto on Friday. The painting belongs to the Kroller-Muller Museum in the Netherlands and was on loan for a show in Italy’s capital featuring works by Van Gogh. Officials said the 1888 painting was covered in glass and undamaged. Italy’s new culture minister condemned the protest. Climate activists have staged similar protests have taken place at museums in Britain, Germany and elsewhere in Italy, targeting works by Van Gogh, Botticelli and Picasso.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Are we living in a brief Selenassaince? The promotional blitz around Selena Gomez’s new Apple TV+ documentary is not only giving fans an autobiographical look at her life, but it also comes with a new single, lyric video, a limited-run SiriusXM Radio show and plenty of Gomez factoids to keep…
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson are embroiled in a bitter feud in "The Banshees of Inisherin," Daniel Radcliffe plays "Weird Al" Yankovic in "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," filmmaker James Gray looks back at his own upbringing in "Armageddon Time" and Millie Bobby Brown returns to crack an…
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has made it clear he’s no fan of former President Donald Trump with years’ worth of monologues and skits on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” But the comedian recently said he has faced consequences.
- AP
-
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar. Week of 11/7/2022
- Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
PHILADELPHIA — Shannen Moser makes sad, beautiful music.
My worst moment: The ‘Simpsons’ joke Reid Scott blurted out in an audition that he worried ruined his career
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
In the comedy “Who Invited Charlie?” which premiered last month at the Toronto International Film Festival, Reid Scott plays a New York finance guy who decamps to the Hamptons with his wife and kid in the early days of the pandemic, only for his former college roommate — a wild card of a guy…
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
Michael Rapaport has always been a disruptor.
Elton John's 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' world tour is nearing its end, but is he really going to retire?
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
Is it the end of the yellow brick road for Elton John?
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
On April 8, 2002, Saeed Hanaei was executed for the murders of 16 women between 2000 and 2001 in the Iranian city of Mashhad. The media dubbed him the “Spider Killer” for the way he lured his victims into his lair — the same apartment he shared with his unsuspecting wife and children, though…
- By MARI YAMAGUCHI - Associated Press
-
A Japanese Kabuki star who recently assumed a prestigious stage name says he wants to preserve the traditional art while adopting a new approach, including by collaborating with artists from other genres around the world as he seeks to attract younger audiences. Ichikawa Danjuro XIII, formerly known as Ichikawa Ebizo, is scheduled give a series of performances at Tokyo’s Kabukiza theater through December to celebrate his name succession. In the world of Kabuki, a stage name is handed down over generations in a family and carries a great responsibility and honor. Danjuro has brought Star Wars to the Kabuki theater and collaborated with an opera singer and said Friday he hopes to do more in the future.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Watching the ensemble black comedy “The Estate,” written and directed by Dean Craig and co-starring Toni Collette, will no doubt draw comparison to another ensemble black comedy co-starring Toni Collette, “Knives Out,” which dwells in the same story milieu of money-hungry family members comp…