Fun Page Bottom

Fun Page Bottom
0
0
0
0
0

Entertainment

PBS Schedule

The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

Ap
AP

Review: Marcus King smolders on 'Young Blood'

  • By RON HARRIS - Associated Press

Blues rocker Marcus King’s new album “Young Blood” is a deeply personal release amid the artist’s public bouts with depression. Fiery instrumentals are at the forefront as King blisters through the 11-track album. In his review of King’s new album, the Associated Press’ Ron Harris says the South Carolina native delivers his trademark throaty vocals and unmatched blues rock prowess while singing about pain and personal battles. The American Records/Republic release will be in stores and on streaming services on Friday.

Ap
AP

Review: A film noir fan falls into a tedious trap in 'Out of the Blue'

  • Geoff Berkshire - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

"Out of the Blue" is so enamored of film noir tropes that the lead character is not just an ex-con, he's also a librarian who spends nights watching Turner Classic Movies. It's never quite clear if the movie he's actually in is a straight-faced parody or an undercooked homage to those black-…

New this week: 'Lord of the Rings' prequel, 'Honk for Jesus'
Ap
AP

New this week: 'Lord of the Rings' prequel, 'Honk for Jesus'

  • By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include fresh albums from Yungblud and Megadeth, a documentary that delves into the extraordinary life of explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes, and Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown star in “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul,” a satirical comedy about a Southern Baptist megachurch. The week's biggest release will be the eight-part “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” an Amazon Prime Video prequel to “The Lord of the Rings,” which debuts on the heels of HBO’s “House of the Dragon,” which is set two centuries before “Game of Thrones.”

Ap
AP

Kevin Hart opens new plant-based, fast-food restaurant in LA

  • By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer

Kevin Hart already has a thriving comedy and acting career, and now he’s aiming for people’s stomachs. The prolific actor-comedian opened his first plant-based, fast-food restaurant called Hart House on Thursday in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles near the city’s airport. He wants this new venture to attract regular plant-base eaters along with those who haven’t yet been introduced to that world of healthy eating. The fully plant-based menu that also features burgers, salads, fries, ice teas and a limeade. The restaurant’s milkshakes are made from an oat-and-soy blend. Hart scared down  scarfed down a plant-based crispy chick’n sandwich, chick’n nuggets and tots. Chick’n is a meat substitute for chicken.