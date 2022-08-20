Fun Page Bottom

FBI report reveals Angelina Jolie’s version of 2016 altercation with Brad Pitt

  • Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

The details of Angelina Jolie’s report to the FBI about Brad Pitt’s alleged behavior toward her and their kids on a private plane flight home from Europe on Sept. 14, 2016, have come to light thanks to a lawsuit Jolie brought against the federal law enforcement agency.

New this week: 'Me Time,' DJ Khaled and Sylvester Stallone
New this week: 'Me Time,' DJ Khaled and Sylvester Stallone

  • By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include fresh music from DJ Khaled and his celebrity pals, an HBO documentary about the unending toll Hurricane Katrina had on New Orleans' children and a film starring Sylvester Stallone as an aged superhero. The quirkily titled BritBox miniseries “The Thief, His Wife & The Canoe” is based on the real-life story of a former prison officer whose get-rich scheme went far afield of what he promised his spouse. And in “Samaritan,” the 76-year-old Stallone pays a man with superhuman strength living anonymously as a garbage collector.

Defective sex toys get a 2nd chance — as fashionable shoes

  • By LEANNE ITALIE - Associated Press

Sex toys and shoes? Try, sex toys IN shoes. A little streetwear label has partnered with a giant in the adult toy industry to create a shoe derived in part from unused and defective amusements that might otherwise go to the landfill. Plastic Soul is about 15% sex toy. The rest is non-bleach EVA. The shoe is the brainchild of David Teitelbaum, founder of Rose in Good Faith, and Chad Braverman, chief operating officer for Doc Johnson, a granddaddy in adult toys. The shoes were introduced last month but have not been one of those sold-out-in-seconds phenoms like the titans of sneaker culture.

Michelle Monaghan plays identity-switching twins in new show
Michelle Monaghan plays identity-switching twins in new show

  • By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press

You could say Michelle Monaghan’s co-star in her new series “Echoes,” required her to do twice the work. Monaghan stars as twins, Gina and Leni, in the seven-episode thriller drama premiering Friday on Netflix. In “Echoes,” Gena and Leni aren’t just twins with a sixth sense about the other or a close bond, these two share everything, so much so that they switch identities every year on their birthday. Their (twisted) ritual hits a major snag when Leni goes missing and Gina must return home to join in the search. Monaghan studied twins to prepare for the role and learned that switching identities, for some, does occur past childhood pranks into adulthood.

Desire for COVID catharsis led to Greg Garcia's sitcom 'Sprung'

  • Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)

PITTSBURGH — Politicians using inside information to profit off the misfortune of others. Businesses taking advantage of stimulus money. Regular folks hoarding scarce supplies. Those were the stories Greg Garcia couldn't seem to escape during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Horny-forward' 'She-Hulk' is not your usual Marvel fare. Here are the key contrasts

  • Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

In the first episode of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," audiences not only learn how Jennifer Walters gains her superpowers — they also discover that she's a tad obsessed with Steve Rogers' sex life. It's something she keeps pestering her cousin Bruce Banner about until he reveals whether Roger…

A new ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff series premieres this week. How are fans preparing?

  • Chris Dobstaff - The Charlotte Observer (TNS)

When the 73rd and final episode of “Game of Thrones” premiered on HBO in May 2019, the fan reaction was ... mixed at best. After investing years into the world of Westeros and witnessing countless bloody betrothals, backstabbings and beheadings, viewers were left a little unsatisfied with wh…

Review: Idris Elba, meet lion. The new thriller 'Beast' doesn't beat around the bush

  • Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Lions and poachers and snares, oh my! In the satisfyingly grisly survival thriller "Beast," Idris Elba plays a grieving widower who drags his two teenage daughters to a South African game reserve, embarking on an emotional journey that devolves into a nightmarish tussle with Mother Nature. J…