Fun Page Bottom

The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Five days after sending a shock wave through Hollywood by striking presenter Chris Rock on live television, Oscar winner Will Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences.
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Will Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Friday, five days after slapping Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars.
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Entertainment Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith resigned Friday from the motion picture academy following his Oscars night slap of Chris Rock and said he would accept any further punishment the organization imposed.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LAS VEGAS — As stagehands wheeled an enormous replica of what appeared to be Lil Nas X's head into position, the black-and-white faces of dozens of pop stars looked on from cardboard placards arranged, two to a bistro table, on the floor of the MGM Grand Garden Arena here.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Good afternoon, good evening and good night to acting.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
“The Drew Barrymore Show” will get to see another day next fall — but not in its existing format.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
She’s stronger than yesterday.
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lewis Black appreciates his sixth Grammy nomination for best comedy album, but he's skipping the Las Vegas ceremony on Sunday. Instead, he’ll be onstage at a New York theater as part of his “Off the Rails” national tour.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Bruce Willis’ family members have been moved by the outpouring of support they’ve received since announcing the action star’s decision to step away from acting because of his declining health.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Joni Mitchell will be among the presenters at Sunday’s Grammy Awards, marking her first speaking appearance at an awards show since she had a brain aneurysm in 2015.
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald (Willoughby, Ohio) (TNS)
-
Judd Apatow was doing a bunch of press for a movie via Zoom and was going a bit nuts.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Long live Ol’ Dirty Bastard.
- By The Associated Press
-
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
- By DAN GELSTON - AP Sports Writer
-
Johnny Knoxville once landed on his head and almost died after he was struck by a bull, attacked by a yak and almost blown up on a rocket.
- AP
-
CLEVELAND (AP) — Tom Hanks will help launch a new era of Cleveland baseball.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Days after its historic Oscar win, “CODA” is headed back to movie theaters this weekend.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
'Benjamin Franklin'
- Jon Bream - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Who is going to win the Big Four categories at the Grammys? In two words, Olivia Rodrigo. Maybe.