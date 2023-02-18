Fun Page Bottom

Ben Affleck is promoting his movie “Air” at NBA All-Star weekend. It's the story of how Nike signed a rookie named Michael Jordan in 1984 to what became an iconic deal. Jordan is not shown in the film. “Air” will be released April 5. Affleck directed and co-stars with Matt Damon, Viola Davis and Jason Bateman, among others. He says he met with Jordan about the movie and that he didn't want to tell a predictable story. Affleck says most people know who Jordan is even if most have never met him, and in the movie he's “a presence that's felt and discussed.”