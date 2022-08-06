Fun Page Bottom

Review: 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2' is bigger, not better

  • By KIANA DOYLE - Associated Press

Calvin Harris’ last star-studded funk album in 2017 sported several hits but left listeners wanting more. Now, the DJ from the UK has delivered a second volume, titled “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2,” featuring even more tracks with even more big names, but The Associated Press' Kiana Doyle says bigger doesn’t always mean better. Doyle says most of the tracks are smooth celebrations of youth perfect for playing on on a summer drive around town with the top down. Most of them, that is, with maybe a few exceptions. “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2” is out Friday.

Sam Gooden, founding member of The Impressions, has died

  • By KRISTIN M. HALL - AP Entertainment Writer

Sam Gooden, one of the founding members of the Chicago soul group The Impressions and a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, has died. He was 87.  His daughter Gina Griffin, says he died Thursday in his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Gooden, along with Curtis Mayfield, Jerry Butler and Richard and Arthur Brooks, formed the group in Chicago. Their first hit was “For Your Precious Love.” Led by Mayfield's lead tenor voice, the group had a string of hits including “Gypsy Woman,” “Keep On Pushing,” “People Get Ready,” “It's All Right,” and “We're a Winner.”

Review: 'Thirteen Lives' lets Thai cave rescue story unfold naturally

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

Ron Howard, good ol' Ron Howard, is back in sturdy form with "Thirteen Lives," a tense, nervy procedural thriller based on the 2018 incident in which a youth soccer team and its coach were saved from a flooded cave in Thailand while the world watched on breathlessly from afar.

'Prey' review: 'Predator' series turns back clock for more of the same

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

It's a credit to 1987's original "Predator" that 35 years later, we're still dealing with "Predator" movies at all. Since that musclebound, Schwarzenegger-kissed piece of '80s action excellence, there have been three follow-ups and two crossover "Alien vs. Predator" entries, and you'd be har…

New this week: 'Day Shift' and 'Five Days at Memorial'

  • By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include music from the union of The Roots’ Black Thought and super-producer Danger Mouse, a PBS “Frontline” investigation into women’s rights in Afghanistan a year after the U.S. withdrawal and Jamie Foxx playing a vampire hunter in “Day Shift.” And “Five Days at Memorial” dramatizes the torment that 2005′s Hurricane Katrina visited on a New Orleans hospital, including the loss of life that led to criminal charges. Vera Farmiga, Cornelius Smith Jr. and Cherry Jones are among the cast members in the limited series on Apple TV+.

AMC Networks gets a new chief executive as it adapts to streaming

  • Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

AMC Networks, known for "The Walking Dead" and the critically acclaimed "Better Call Saul," has named Christina Spade as its new chief executive, taking over for the New York entertainment company's interim head, Matt Blank.

Lady A postpones tour as Charles Kelley focuses on sobriety

  • The Associated Press

Grammy-winning country trio Lady A is postponing its tour this year as band member Charles Kelley focuses on sobriety. The group said in a social media post that the band would be “taking time with the support their families and team of professionals to walk through this together.” The band that is composed of Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood was due to start the tour in August in Nashville. The band says in a social media post that it will tour next year. The band was previously known as Lady Antebellum before changing its name in 2020.

Can Hollywood figure out Gen Z? This summer's movies are a major test

  • Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Here's a Hollywood math problem for you: Feature filmmaking as we know it is well over 100 years old. Members of Generation Z, defined by Pew Research Center as those born between 1997 and 2012, are now between 10 and 25. How long will it take the entertainment industry to brid…

'Golden Girls' LA pop-up restaurant has the golden touch

  • By TERRY TANG - The Associated Press

Picture it: A vacant Beverly Hills bistro has been transformed into the set of a 1980s sitcom about four women living in Miami but it’s also a working restaurant. Reservations have been going fast at the newly opened “The Golden Girls Kitchen.” Thirty years after “The Golden Girls” ended on NBC, fans still can’t let go of the sitcom about four housemates bonding over aging, dating and cheesecake. The pop-up only has reservations through the end of October. But there are plans to take it on the road to New York, Chicago, San Francisco and, of course, Miami.

How Issa Rae's hot new comedy perfected the social media aesthetic

  • Steven Vargas - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

The first episode of HBO Max's "Rap S—" follows two friends — once estranged, now reconnected — on any and every social media platform, the camera swinging and a record button sitting at the bottom of the screen. Back in the car after a night out, they tap into Instagram Live and Mia Knight …

David Axelrod has done 500 episodes of ‘The Axe Files’ and talked with every stripe of politician — here’s what he thinks of the mess we’re in now

  • Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

CHICAGO — You’ve likely heard this before, or felt it in your bones, but it’s horrifying, debilitating and worth repeating, especially right now, as we head into a political season: At least half of this country hates the other half. According to the Pew Research Center, 75% of Democrats thi…

'South Park' turns 25: Here are 10 essential episodes to watch

  • Joe Nguyen - The Denver Post (TNS)

It’s been quite a journey since four boys from a quiet Colorado mountain town had to figure out why one of them had alien technology embedded inside of him after being subjected to probes by extraterrestrials a quarter of a century before.

'Bullet Train,' 'Easter Sunday': Movies to see (or skip) this weekend

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

Brad Pitt is an assassin on a train full of assassins in "Bullet Train," Jo Koy has a wacky family get together in "Easter Sunday" and Ron Howard tells the story of the 2018 Thai cave rescue in "Thirteen Lives," all of which are among this week's new movies and streaming titles.