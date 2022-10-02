Fun Page Bottom

Tags
The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN - Associated Press
Hundreds of hot air balloons are scheduled to lift off Saturday morning, marking the start of an annual fiesta that has drawn pilots and spectators from across the globe to New Mexico's high desert for 50 years now. The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is one of the most photographed events in the world. It has become an economic driver for the state's largest city and a rare — and colorful — opportunity for enthusiasts to gather. Three of the original pilots who participated in the first fiesta in 1972 are among this year's attendees.
- By SOPHIE AUSTIN - Associated Press/Report for America
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law Friday that will limit the use of conservatorships, the process in which guardians can be granted legal power to make life decisions for those deemed unable to make them. The new law, authored by Democratic Assemblymember Brian Maienschein drew attention after Britney Spears' conservatorship case became a national cause. It will require that judges document all alternatives to a conservatorship before granting one and give potential conservatees preference for selecting a conservator. Maienschein, who represents parts of San Diego, hopes the new law will help protect the autonomy of Californians with disabilities.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Nick Cannon has welcomed another child, just two weeks after introducing baby girl Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
iHeartRadio has unveiled a starry rotating lineup for its winter 2022 Jingle Ball tour, including sets by Jack Harlow, Dua Lipa, Backstreet Boys, Demi Lovato, Lizzo and Charlie Puth. The 11-city tour will hit Fort Worth, Texas; Los Angeles; Chicago; Detroit; New York City; Boston; Philadelphia; Atlanta; Tampa and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; and Washington, D.C. Other acts part of the tour include Black Eyed Peas, Khalid, Lewis Capaldi, Pitbull, Macklemore, Sam Smith, The Kid Laroi and AJR. The Jingle Ball concert was first introduced in 1996 at Madison Square Garden and has since become a multi-city tour and an annual tradition.
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
Rich Koz is keeping the grandly eccentric tradition of the horror movie host alive on MeTV’s “Svengoolie.” Koz will get a monthlong salute in October dubbed “Svengoolie’s Halloween BOOnanza.” The salute includes “Svengoolie Uncrypted,” described by Koz as a documentary-entertainment special about his career. It will air Saturday at 9 p.m. Eastern on the MeTV broadcast network. It will be preceded at 7 p.m. by the airing of “Trilogy of Terror,” the 1975 TV movie starring Karen Black that became a cult classic. On Sundays throughout October, MeTV will feature scary episodes from shows including “The Brady Bunch” and “Kolchak: The Night Stalker," with appearances by Svengooli.
- By THOMAS ADAMSON - Associated Press
Vogue's Anna Wintour convened top Paris Fashion Week insiders Friday to announce that the theme of next year’s Met Gala will be the work of the late Karl Lagerfeld. Taking place on the first Monday in May — May 1, 2023 — the world’s most fashionable fundraiser will celebrate the German-born couturier who worked at Chanel, Fendi and Chloe and died in 2019, at 85. As ever, the Met Gala theme is borrowed from the accompanying exhibit at the Met’s Costume Institute. “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” will present some 150 of his creations to explore the designer's “stylistic language.”
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Late-night television and nightly political satire will miss "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah, who announced Thursday that he's exiting the Comedy Central series after seven years behind the desk. The South African comedian brought "third world" perspective — his words — to a …
- Muri Assuncao - New York Daily News (TNS)
Nikki Blonsky took to social media Thursday to announce her engagement to her partner Hailey Jo Jenson.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing legal action from a former nanny who claims she was wrongfully terminated.
- By The Associated Press
This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Charlie Puth and The Cult, Mila Kunis starring in the Netflix thriller “Luckiest Girl Alive,” and “30 Rock” star Jack McBrayer leading the second season of “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show.” Lena Dunham adapts and directs Karen Cushman’s young-adult novel in “Catherine Called Birdy,” a spirited medieval coming-of-age tale about a 14-year-old girl named Birdy in medieval England. And what do you get when two of the three rappers from Migos release an LP? We’ll find out when Quavo and Takeoff give the world “Only Built for Infinity Links” without third member Offset.
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
SAN DIEGO — Many of Jack Johnson's songs are soft and lilting, but he credits being periodically fatalistic as a key to his now 21-year-long music career.
- By KRISTIN M. HALL - AP Entertainment Writer
The daughters of the late country music matriarch Naomi Judd talk about her openness and empathy as fans gather for a final tour to reflect on her legacy. Actor and humanitarian Ashley Judd said her mother was “enthralled by my audacity” as an outspoken activist. Wynonna Judd said fans identified with the mother-daughter duo from eastern Kentucky who rose to fame in the early '80s. The pair were interviewed this week by The Associated Press ahead of an 11-city tour that Wynonna Judd and several musical guest stars are undertaking. The shows will serve as a reminder of the legacy of Naomi Judd and her impact on country music.
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — With films such as “The Warriors,” “48 Hrs.,” “The Driver,” “Hard Times” and “Streets of Fire,” Walter Hill established a legacy as a master mechanic of genre storytelling, effortlessly mixing elements from different styles to create fresh, fascinating hybrids.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Entergalactic," premiering Friday on Netflix, comes from Scott Mescudi, who makes records as Kid Cudi, under which moniker he's also releasing an album of the same name. Originally intended as a series, its episodes have been smushed together into a 90-minute movie marked by chapter heading…
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Late rapper Coolio will be featured in an upcoming episode of the “Futurama” reboot that he recorded weeks before his death.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES —Embattled comedian Chris D’Elia has been hit with a temporary restraining order by a woman accusing him of threatening to release intimate, adult videos of her and making death threats against her.
- Tommy Cummings - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
DALLAS — It all started with a Plano mom, Sheryl Leach, who drew inspiration from her dinosaur-loving son to bring a stuffed toy to life.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
By one of those coincidences that leads me to suspect witchcraft — or perhaps just the more banal dark magic of social media — this week has renewed some heated online chatter about the dubious cultural legacies of two very different movies. One of them is James Cameron’s 3-D wonderment “Ava…
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
When Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi recorded the bulk of his new album, the melodic rapper wanted to visually highlight the songs without depending on short music videos. The Grammy winner initially thought about turning his concept album into an anthology series, until he linked up with “black-ish” creator Kenya Barris who suggested that Cudi go the animation route. The musician took heed and has brought his songs into colorful light through a Netflix adult-animated romantic comedy, “Entergalactic.” The TV show is inspired by his eighth studio album of the same name. Both were released Friday.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Genesis is selling its song catalog for a reported $300 million.