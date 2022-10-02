Fun Page Bottom

The daughters of the late country music matriarch Naomi Judd talk about her openness and empathy as fans gather for a final tour to reflect on her legacy. Actor and humanitarian Ashley Judd said her mother was “enthralled by my audacity” as an outspoken activist. Wynonna Judd said fans identified with the mother-daughter duo from eastern Kentucky who rose to fame in the early '80s. The pair were interviewed this week by The Associated Press ahead of an 11-city tour that Wynonna Judd and several musical guest stars are undertaking. The shows will serve as a reminder of the legacy of Naomi Judd and her impact on country music.