Fun Page Bottom

Review: Does 'Halloween Ends' finally mean it's over?
  • By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer

It’s been four years since Laurie Strode, aka Jamie Lee Curtis, has seen “my monster” — her masked nemesis with a bloody knife, Michael Myers. Strode is writing a memoir and trying to keep fear at bay. But Myers is back, and we know going into this third installment of director David Gordon Green’s trilogy that one of them will not survive. Associated Press National Writer Jocelyn Noveck writes in her review that Green throws a lot into his ending — it feels more like six endings — and that the viewer can’t help but wonder whether this really is it for the saga that began in 1978. The movie is in theaters and streaming on Peacock Friday.

PBS airing doc ‘Rising Against Asian Hate’ about Atlanta spa shootings

  • Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)

ATLANTA — Filmmakers Gina Kim and Titi Yu watched with increasing horror as Asian American hate crimes spiked in 2020 into 2021 after the pandemic began, with many people blaming China for the start of COVID-19 and extending that to people of all Asian descent in America.

Movie review: ‘Triangle of Sadness’ turns the super rich into fodder for satire

  • James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)

In Ruben Ostlund’s Bunuelian Palme d’Or winner “Triangle of Sadness” (his previous win was the 2017 release “The Square”), two young and beautiful models, one of an influencer, find themselves caught up with the super rich aboard a giant yacht that is foundering in a terrific storm. Is it a …

  • By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Babyface, Arctic Monkeys and a Taylor Swift original, a documentary about the last known ship to bring African captives to the American South for enslavement and “Doc Martin” gets a proper farewell on Acorn TV. Young viewers are in luck this week when “Ghostwriter” returns on Apple TV+ with new stars Princess Mapp, Nour Assaf and Daire McLeod attempting to solve an ongoing ghostly mystery. And in Rodrigo Garcia’s “Raymond & Ray” also on Apple TV+, Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor play half-brothers reunited for their father’s funeral.

Review: 'Stars at Noon' gazes upward at an empty sky

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

An American prostitute who is maybe also a journalist is stuck in South America where she encounters an Englishman who is sexy but shady and they drink lots of rum and have plenty of sex in "Stars at Noon," a kind of formless drama that refuses to go anywhere satisfying or interesting and is…

How the star of 'Till' found the strength to play 'the mother lode' of roles

  • Greg Braxton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Danielle Deadwyler vividly recalls what went through her mind when she learned that she had landed the lead role in "Till," a new film centered on civil rights advocate Mamie Till-Mobley and her fight for justice following the brutal slaying of her son Emmett Till in the Jim Cr…

5 years on, key #MeToo voices take stock of the movement
  • By JOCELYN NOVECK and MARYCLAIRE DALE - Associated Press

Once again, disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein sits in a courtroom, on trial in Los Angeles while the reckoning the accusations against him launched marks a significant milestone this month. It’s been five years since a brief hashtag galvanized a broad social movement. It's been five years of #MeToo. The Associated Press went back to Weinstein accuser Louisette Geiss, Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand, and “Me Too” founder Tarana Burke about how their lives have changed, how hopeful they feel and the challenges ahead. Both Geiss and Constand said that coming forward was the right things to do.

AP

Drake's owl logo on Barcelona jersey for clásico at Madrid

  • AP

Barcelona’s players will have the owl-shaped logo of Canadian rapper Drake on their jerseys at Real Madrid in the first “clásico” of the season in the Spanish league. Barcelona said Friday that it will swap the logo of new sponsor Spotify for the Grammy-winning artist’s logo in the form of an owl silhouette. The game is on Sunday. Barcelona and Spotify agreed last season to a 12-year-partnership that includes the naming rights of Camp Nou Stadium and putting the name of the audio-streaming service on the jerseys of the men’s and women’s teams.

Climate protesters throw soup on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'

  • AP

Climate protesters have thrown soup over Vincent Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” in London’s National Gallery to protest fossil fuel extraction. The group Just Stop Oil, which wants the British government to halt new oil and gas projects, said activists dumped two cans of Heinz tomato soup over the oil painting on Friday. London’s Metropolitan Police said officers arrested two people on suspicion of criminal damage and aggravated trespass. The group has drawn attention, and criticism, for targeting artworks in museums. In July, Just Stop Oil activists glued themselves to the frame of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” at London’s Royal Academy of Arts. Activists have also blocked bridges and intersections across London during two weeks of protests.