Fun Page Bottom

Met Opera scraps set from Russia, builds own for `Lohengrin'
Met Opera scraps set from Russia, builds own for `Lohengrin'

  • By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press

At a cost of more than $1 million, the Metropolitan Opera has built duplicate sets for Francois Girard’s upcoming staging of “Lohengrin” instead of using the Russian set. Girard’s staging of Wagner’s “Lohengrin” opened at Moscow’s Bolshoi Theatre on Feb. 24 last year, just 13 hours after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The staging was slated to travel to New York, but after the invasion, the Met cut ties with Russian institutions. “Lohengrin” is the Met’s most-seen Wagner opera with 717 performances. Girard is directing his third Wagner opera at the Met, following an acclaimed “Parsifal” and “The Flying Dutchman.” The 10-performance run opens Sunday.

Moroccan singer convicted of rape in Paris, gets 6-year term
Moroccan singer convicted of rape in Paris, gets 6-year term

  • AP

A court in Paris has convicted Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred of rape and assault charges and sentenced him to six years in prison. The 37-year-old Lamjarred is famous in the Arab pop music scene. He had been trial on charges of aggravated rape and assault since Monday. A six-member jury and three magistrates spent seven hours deliberating before the singer was found guilty on Friday of raping a French woman at a luxury hotel on the Champs-Elysees in October 2016. Lamjarred had denied the allegations. He also has been charged with the aggravated rape of a woman in August 2018 at a nightclub on the French Riviera. A trial date hasn't been set in that case.

Netflix cuts prices in some markets to lure more subscribers
Netflix cuts prices in some markets to lure more subscribers

  • By MICHAEL LIEDTKE - AP Technology Writer

Netflix is cutting its prices in several of its smaller markets. It's the latest twist on the video streaming service’s efforts to keep its recently revived subscriber growth rolling amid stiffer competition and inflation pressures that are pushing more households to curb their discretionary spending. The lower prices that began to roll out earlier this week affect more than 30 of the roughly 190 countries where Netflix’s steaming service is available. Netflix isn’t changing its prices in any of its largest markets, including the U.S. That means most of Netflix's 231 million subscribers won't be affected by the price cuts.

Weapons supervisor pleads not guilty in 'Rust' shooting case
Weapons supervisor pleads not guilty in 'Rust' shooting case

  • By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN - Associated Press

A weapons supervisor charged with felony involuntary manslaughter for her alleged role in the shooting death of a cinematographer on the set of a Western movie pleaded not guilty during her first formal court appearance. A New Mexico judge set conditions of release Friday for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and allowed her to keep a gun at home for self-defense. Her attorney said she has received many threats after the October 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by actor Alec Baldwin. Baldwin also is charged and has pleaded not guilty. Authorities said Baldwin was pointing a pistol at Hutchins when the gun went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.

Jonas Brothers announce new album, Broadway shows in March
Jonas Brothers announce new album, Broadway shows in March

  • By The Associated Press

Jonas Brothers have released a new single and revealed an upcoming album and plans to hit Broadway for five shows next month. Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas announced Friday that they’ll use each night at the Marquis Theatre to focus on a particular album, including “Jonas Brothers,” “A Little Bit Longer,” “Lines, Vines and Trying Times,” “Happiness Begins” and their upcoming collection due in May, simply called “The Album.” They are scheduled to be on Broadway from March 14-18. The brothers released the song “Wings” from “The Album,” which is being executive produced by Jon Bellion.

New this week: 'True Lies,' Wallen and 'Creed' film fest
New this week: 'True Lies,' Wallen and 'Creed' film fest

  • By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include a whopping 36-song album from Morgan Wallen, the arrival on Hulu of the best picture Oscar nominee and Palme d’Or winner “Triangle of Sadness” and CBS has a new TV series inspired by the film “True Lies.” With “Creed III” coming to theaters soon, Prime Video has you covered for all your Creed and Rocky needs — “Creed” and “Creed II,” along with every Rocky film from No. 1 through “Balboa” are available. And Riley Keough and Sam Claflin star as bandmates in a ‘70 rock outfit who are at each other’s throats in the Amazon Prime Video series “Daisy Jones & the Six.”

'Party Down' returns 13 years after being canceled by Starz
'Party Down' returns 13 years after being canceled by Starz

  • By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press

Thirteen years after “Party Down” was canceled by Starz, the series is back with a six-episode third season about the employees of a Los Angeles catering company. The disenchanted waiters long to be a part of the elite crowd they're serving. Most of the show's original cast, including Adam Scott, Ken Marino and Jane Lynch, return with newcomers, including Jennifer Garner. In an interview, Scott says when they made the original series, the struggling actors could relate to their characters' plight. The cast wanted to film more episodes because they loved working together.

Milan fashion celebrates girl power at Gucci, Cormio, Tod's

  • By COLLEEN BARRY - AP Fashion Writer

Milan designers have tapped female power on the third day of Milan Fashion Week, previewing collections for next fall and winter. At Cormio, it was girl power as exemplified by a youth soccer team who lent their field as the runway venue and halted practice to watch. At Andreadamo, the southern Italian designer challenged the myth of Eve as the bringer of original sin. And Gucci constructed a new female archetype during its interim, between creative directors phase.

Review: The 'Party Down' revival is every bit the equal of the original

  • Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Perhaps the hardest thing about reunions, past getting them to happen in the first place, is convincing the world that the effort was worth it. Whatever excitement news of a revival generates among fans is inevitably accompanied by the suspicion that it won't live up to what made them love t…

Review: Lucero's new album serves rock 'n' roll comfort food
Review: Lucero's new album serves rock 'n' roll comfort food

  • By SCOTT STROUD - Associated Press

Lucero’s new album feels on one level like what you’d take away from a visit to the Lucero store, writes Scott Stroud of The Associated Press. You know what you want and you walk away satisfied. But “Should’ve Learned by Now” is more than that. It comes from a Memphis-based band that has polished its rock ‘n’ roll brand over more than two decades but still has too many rough edges to come off as ordinary. It helps that frontman Ben Nichols writes compelling songs, growling them out with energy and conviction. It also helps that this band is still having too much fun to settle for ordinary. This is straight-ahead rock and roll from an underrated band.

Q&A: Austin Butler on what 'Elvis' taught him about fear
Q&A: Austin Butler on what 'Elvis' taught him about fear

  • By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer

Austin Butler has taken some flack for holding onto his Elvis accent long after actually playing Elvis. But the 31-year-old breakout star of Baz Luhrmann's flamboyant biopic says he's taken away something much more significant from making “Elvis”: a new relationship with fear. Butler, nominated for the best actor Oscar and already holding a Golden Globe and a BAFTA, told The Associated Press after earning his Oscar nod that he suffered from “impostor syndrome” while making the film and the fear almost ruined him, until he learned to use it as a “compass." Now, he says, he asks himself what he's terrified of and then tries to walk toward it, not away from it.

Penguin to publish 'classic' Roald Dahl books after backlash
Penguin to publish 'classic' Roald Dahl books after backlash

  • By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press

Publisher Penguin Random House says it will publish “classic” unexpurgated versions of Roald Dahl’s children’s novels, after criticism of cuts and rewrites intended to make the books suitable for modern readers. The company said Dahl’s 17 kids’ books will be published later this year in their original form as “The Roald Dahl Classic Collection.” It said that it will also keep the new editions, so that “readers will be free to choose which version of Dahl’s stories they prefer.” The move comes after criticism of changes made to “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and other books, in which passages relating to weight, mental health, gender and race were altered. Some writers and free-speech groups condemned the changes as censorship.

Review: The enjoyably grisly 'Cocaine Bear' is nothing to sniff at

  • Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

In September 1985, Tennessee authorities discovered the body of Andrew Carter Thornton II, a former narcotics officer turned drug smuggler who had fallen to his death from a plane. The bags full of cocaine he was transporting into the country took longer to recover. By the time the illicit c…