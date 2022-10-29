Fun Page Bottom

An attorney for Harvey Weinstein repeatedly challenged a woman over why she didn’t raise more objections or leave the hotel room in Puerto Rico where she said he sexually assaulted her during a 2003 film shoot. The woman known only as Ashley M. during Weinstein's Los Angeles trial, testified Friday that she was worried and afraid because Weinstein was both big in the film world and physically intimidating. The 70-year-old former movie mogul has pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of rape and sexual assault involving five women. Ashley M. is one of four others who have been allowed to testify at his trial about their experience.