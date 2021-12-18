Fun Page Bottom

The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Ken Kragen, a top entertainment producer, manager and philanthropist who turned to such clients as Lionel Richie and Kenny Rogers in helping to organize the 1985 all-star charity single “We Are the World,” has died. He was 85.
- By JOHN CARUCCI - Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) —
- Rob Tornoe - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
PHILADELPHIA — Jeff Garlin is exiting ABC's Jenkintown-set "The Goldbergs" following an investigation into alleged misconduct, according to multiple reports. The Hollywood Reporter was first to report that Garlin was leaving the 1980s-based show.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
MINNEAPOLIS — Michele Tafoya's time on the NFL sidelines may be coming to an end. According to the New York Post, the Edina-based reporter's role on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" will be changing after the network airs Super Bowl LVI in February 2022.
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro's last movie, "The Shape of Water," was a box-office hit that won four Academy Awards, including director and best picture. The film was a delicate, delightfully weird love story between a cleaning woman and a fish-man kept at a top-secret governmen…
- By TOM HAYS and LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell's defense called another of Jeffrey Epstein's one-time paramours to the stand Friday: a former Miss Sweden, New York City doctor and tabloid fixture who told the jury that she trusted the financier with her young daughters and denied taking part in a group s…
- Martha Ross - The Mercury News (TNS)
-
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Alec Baldwin, hit Thursday with a search warrant for his mobile phone as investigators continue to probe the death of Halyna Hutchins, returned to Twitter to deny a headline saying he requested a “larger gun before fatal shooting on ‘Rust’ movie set.”
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Director and actor Zoe Lister-Jones is calling “Sex and the City” star Chris Noth “a sexual predator” in the wake of a new report that cited two women who accused him of sexual assault, which Noth has denied.
- Martha Ross - The Mercury News (TNS)
-
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Over the past week, the world has been treated to a new report about Tom Cruise’s latest act of supposed heroism.
- Karla Peterson - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
You've got eight shopping, planning, baking and wrapping days until Christmas. Time to deck the halls with angst and flop sweat!
- Patricia Madej - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
PHILADELPHIA — An uplifting Philadelphia holiday story that unraveled and shocked the world is getting its documentary debut.
- By CURT ANDERSON - AP Legal Affairs Writer
-
Rock icon Rod Stewart and his son have pleaded guilty to battery in an assault case stemming from a New Year's Eve 2019 altercation with a security guard at an exclusive Florida hotel.
- AP
-
NEW YORK (AP) — A rare copy of a Superman #1 comic book that sold on newsstands for a dime in 1939 was purchased for $2.6 million in an auction.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
It's called "Spider-Man: No Way Home," but a better title for this exhausting sequel would be "Spider-Man: For Superfans Only."
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
"Oh, you're trouble, aren't you, Pop?" a carnie played by Toni Collette asks Stanton (a cagey Bradley Cooper) in "Nightmare Alley." Yep, he is.
- Wendy Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — When executive Courtney Holt joined Spotify four years ago, the music streaming giant had already outgrown its Sunset Boulevard office and teams were scattered around Los Angeles County.
- Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
PHILADELPHIA — Leonard Hubbard, 62, the bass player who toured the world and recorded as a core member of the Philadelphia hip-hop band The Roots for 15 years, died Thursday at Lankenau Hospital.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Tom Holland and Zendaya, just take our money. You’ve already stolen our hearts.