Fun Page Bottom

Fun Page Bottom
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

Ken Kragen, who helped organize 'We Are the World,' dies

  • AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Ken Kragen, a top entertainment producer, manager and philanthropist who turned to such clients as Lionel Richie and Kenny Rogers in helping to organize the 1985 all-star charity single “We Are the World,” has died. He was 85.

Ap
AP

Michele Tafoya may be leaving 'Sunday Night Football' sidelines

  • Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)

MINNEAPOLIS — Michele Tafoya's time on the NFL sidelines may be coming to an end. According to the New York Post, the Edina-based reporter's role on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" will be changing after the network airs Super Bowl LVI in February 2022.

+3
One Jeffrey Epstein ex testifies in defense of another
Ap
AP

One Jeffrey Epstein ex testifies in defense of another

  • By TOM HAYS and LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell's defense called another of Jeffrey Epstein's one-time paramours to the stand Friday: a former Miss Sweden, New York City doctor and tabloid fixture who told the jury that she trusted the financier with her young daughters and denied taking part in a group s…

Ap
AP

Alec Baldwin blasts ‘lie’ that he requested larger gun ‘before’ shooting

  • Martha Ross - The Mercury News (TNS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Alec Baldwin, hit Thursday with a search warrant for his mobile phone as investigators continue to probe the death of Halyna Hutchins, returned to Twitter to deny a headline saying he requested a “larger gun before fatal shooting on ‘Rust’ movie set.”

Ap
AP

Spotify unveils sprawling podcast hub in downtown LA

  • Wendy Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — When executive Courtney Holt joined Spotify four years ago, the music streaming giant had already outgrown its Sunset Boulevard office and teams were scattered around Los Angeles County.