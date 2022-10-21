Fun Page Bottom

Both of Carly Simon’s sisters, Broadway composer Lucy Simon and opera singer Joanna Simon, died this week
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Singer-songwriter Carly Simon is mourning the loss of her two sisters this week.
- By JEFF AMY - Associated Press
Candidates in high-profile races nationwide are using celebrity appearances and endorsements as they try to reach voters. In Georgia, composer Lin-Manuel Miranda appeared to back Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Oprah Winfrey recorded a video interview with Democratic challenger for governor Stacey Abrams. Republicans in Arizona and Nevada are turning to mixed martial arts figures. Such endorsements are nothing new, but it's unclear how much influence they have. Celebrities have also gone directly into politics in 2022. Football legend Herschel Walker is a Republican challenging Warnock, while television host Dr. Mehmet Oz is a Republican Senate candidate in Pennsylvania.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Netflix, after recent criticism from actor Judi Dench and former British Prime Minister John Major, has finally added a disclaimer to "The Crown," or at least to the trailer for its upcoming season.
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
There is an unlikely art house inspiration behind the collaboration between Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff on her acclaimed new album, "Midnights": French filmmaker Claire Denis' "Stars at Noon."
- Caroline Kubzansky - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Hollywood actress Sharon Stone is again boosting the work of the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Skokie on social media.
Taylor Swift says new song ‘Anti-Hero’ is one of her favorites ever because it delves into her insecurities
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Taylor Swift has said that the third track off her 10th album, “Midnights,” released Friday, is in fact “one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written.”
- By The Associated Press
This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Lainey Wilson and a Garbage anthology, the video on demand releases of horror films “Pearl” and “Barbarian” and the latest installment of the “Call of Duty” video game franchise. Another way to get in the Halloween mood is with Netflix’s “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities,” an anthology produced by the Oscar-winning filmmaker with the aim of challenging “traditional” expectations of horror. Ready to move to another holiday? A new Louis Armstrong Christmas album is also out Friday, Oct. 28. Netflix also releases “The Good Nurse,” which stars Jessica Chastain playing a nurse who discovers a colleague, played by Eddie Redmayne, is a serial killer.
Chicago’s Swifties plan for a sleepless weekend to celebrate the release of Taylor Swift’s album ‘Midnights’
- Maddie Ellis - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — For Hayley Van Fulpen, the ritual of first-time listening to a Taylor Swift album usually consists of lying down in a quiet room, absorbing the music and processing the lyrics, alone.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
James Corden knows what happened at Balthazar restaurant the couple of times he was accused of abusive behavior toward the staff.
- AP
Stephen Curry’s latest move is one for the books. The NBA superstar is launching a graphic novel series, “Stephen Curry Presents!: Sports Superheroes,” in partnership with Penguin Workshop. The first of four planned installments will focus on Curry’s career and is scheduled for fall 2024. The series will be created through the publishing arm of Unanimous Media, the company founded by Curry and Erick Peyton. Last month, Penguin released Curry’s picture book “I Have a Superpower.” The new series will be written by Rich Korson and Josh Bycel, with illustrations by Damion Scott.
- August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
If there's one business that Kanye West would be most upset to leave his orbit, it's likely Balenciaga.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
The 1985 Trial of the Juntas was a seismic moment in Argentina’s history, helping to solidify the country’s democratic future after seven years of military dictatorship. But when filmmaker Santiago Mitre started talking about making a classic political thriller about the David vs. Goliath trial, in which public prosecutors Julio Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo tried former military leaders for war crimes between 1976 and 1983, he was surprised to learn that few of his peers knew much about it. “Argentina, 1985,” which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, chronicles the momentous trial, which took place under extraordinary uncertainty and unease only two years after the dictatorship fell.
- Sergio Burstein - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
This isn't the first time that actor Ricardo Darín has helped shine a light into one of the dingiest rooms in Argentina's history: the military dictatorship that staged a right-wing coup d'etat and ruled his country between 1976 and 1983, during which as many as 30,000 people may have been m…
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
Director, playwright, screenwriter and four-time Academy Award nominee, Irishman Martin McDonagh is back after the Oscar-nominated triumph that was “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017) with the Ireland-set, pitch-black comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin.” The film reunites actor…
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Despite recent backlash from across the pond, Netflix is moving along with Season 5 of the "The Crown," releasing a dramatic trailer Tuesday that revisits one of the royal family's most public scandals.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Taylor Swift launched a midnight buffet of spoils early Friday following the release of her latest album, “Midnights.” Among the goodies? Seven bonus tracks and a music video for the song “Anti-Hero.”
- By MARTINA INCHINGOLO - Associated Press
Meghan Trainor is back with her doo-wop pop that made her famous, but now as a mother and wife, she's imparting all she learned along the way. Her new album “Takin' It Back” has moment of bursting confidence, self doubt and sadness with a sprinkle of reassuring reality. The Associated Press' Martina Inchingolo writes in a review that beginning to end, the album feels like a therapy session with Trainor holding a mirror to our fears. Songs like “Don't I Make It Look Easy” address the filter of reality and showing the best part of herself to the world, even when it feels like a lie.
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Complex thought is mistaken for compelling storytelling in the technological dystopia of "The Peripheral," Prime Video's sci-fi drama about, well … I'm still trying to figure it out.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
With "Wendell & Wild," visionary director Henry Selick ("The Nightmare Before Christmas," "Coraline") returns with his first movie in 13 years, a roller-coaster ride inside his dark sensibilities and the place where they collide with those of fellow horrorphile Jordan Peele.
- Jevon Phillips - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In the trailer for "Black Adam," Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson's title character fights off all manner of obstacles — manmade and superhuman — and in the end, after seemingly besting all opponents, says, "There's no power on this planet that can stop me."
- Meredith Blake - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
NEW YORK — Matt Smith is tired — very tired — but you wouldn't know it from speaking to him.
- By RAGAN CLARK - Associated Press
Dating in the 21st century might be a lonely time, but Carly Rae Jepsen has found a way to make an album around those experiences that’s as bright and hopeful as it is grounded, writes Associated Press reviewer Ragan Clark. From the euphoric “Sideways” to the heartbreak of “Go Find Yourself or Whatever,” on her sixth studio album, “The Loneliest Time,” the 36-year-old makes one thing clear: it’s rough out there in the dating world. Throughout the LP are disco and ’80s influences, heard most strongly on the title track and “Far Away.”
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
Dwayne Johnson is superbad in "Black Adam," George Clooney and Julia Roberts are on an island getaway in "Ticket to Paradise" and Cate Blanchett kicks off her Oscar campaign in "Tár," all of which are among this week's new movies and streaming titles.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Taylor Swift's pin-sharp new album, "Midnights," closes with a song in which the pop superstar patiently explains to someone — perhaps many millions of someones — that their intimate relationship wasn't a product of kismet but of design.
- By MALLIKA SEN - Associated Press
Taylor Swift has said “Midnights” was inspired by certain key sleepless nights, something many of her fans undoubtedly experienced as the singer-songwriter dropped seven bonus tracks and a music video just hours after the album’s release Friday. “Midnights” was released at, well, midnight Eastern time. With a runtime of around 44 minutes, listeners would have had the opportunity to play the album four times before Swift unleashed “Midnights (3am Edition).” A few hours later, Swift treated fans to a visual feast with a muted but lush music video for “Anti-Hero" that she directed herself. It's also spawned a YouTube Shorts challenge.
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
Some complete works of George Orwell are coming to Substack. On Oct. 28, the Orwell Foundation will launch Orwell Daily, which for free will serialize at least a portion of the author’s famous books and other writings. Orwell Daily begins with his debut, “Down and Out in London and Paris,” Orwell’s expose of poverty in two of the world’s wealthiest cities. Over the following several weeks, the Substack will run excerpts of some 1,000-1,500 words. “We’re here to honor and celebrate and get people to think about Orwell,” says the Foundation’s director, Jean Seaton.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
Wanted: Late-night hosts. Must work evenings, play well with others and have an incredibly thick skin.
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
As a co-founder of Pink Floyd, drummer Nick Mason knows — and has forgotten — more about the pioneering English rock band than even its most devoted fans.
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
Pink Floyd fans were more than a little surprised when the long-defunct band's drummer, Nick Mason, began performing four years ago in Saucerful of Secrets, a group devoted to showcasing the music Pink Floyd made between 1967 and 1972. But not nearly as surprised as Mason, whose debut gig wi…
- Michael Rietmulder - The Seattle Times (TNS)
SEATTLE — A lot has changed over the course of the pandemic, and with live events suspended for a time, some musicians were forced to take up 9-to-5s. The members of Death Cab for Cutie weren't exactly pushing paper while touring was on ice, but the Seattle indie rock kings adopted a structu…
‘Loudmouth’ shows Al Sharpton’s impact on the civil rights movement and his role as a voice for the Black community: ‘I’m the blow-up man’
- Darcel Rockett - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — The Rev. Al Sharpton speaks this line in the documentary “Loudmouth,” the first on his legacy: “People call me to blow up issues. I’m the blow-up man and I don’t apologize for that.”
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
If anyone can bring the legendary Joni Mitchell back onstage, it's Brandi Carlile.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Something odd happened to me during a recent press screening of "Aftersun," a beautifully sculpted and quietly shattering first feature from the Scottish writer-director Charlotte Wells. While jotting down a few stray thoughts and details, I turned a page in my notebook and came across a dra…