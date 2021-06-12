Fun Page Bottom

Tags
- By PAN PYLAS Associated Press
-
LONDON (AP) — Fresh from charming leaders at the Group of Seven summit, Queen Elizabeth II was back at her residence at Windsor Castle on Saturday to view a military parade to mark her official birthday.
- By COLLEEN BARRY and ANTONIO CALANNI Associated Press
-
MILAN (AP) — Before the pandemic, students at Italy's oldest and largest music conservatory were always told to move “closer, closer, closer” when they played together.
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
The following are today's and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
- By PAN PYLAS Associated Press
-
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has used her birthday honors list to celebrate those at the forefront of the U.K.'s rapid rollout of COVID-19 vaccines over the past few months, which has been credited with turning around the country's pandemic response.
- Jim Harrington The Mercury News (TNS)
-
All aboard! John Mayer has arrived at the station — the radio station, that is — with his new single/video, “Last Train Home.”
- Christie D’Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Nicole Kidman is currently “free-falling.”
- By AMY FORLITI Associated Press
-
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The teenager who pulled out her cellphone and recorded the police restraint and death of George Floyd, helping to launch a global movement to protest racial injustice, was on Friday awarded a special citation by the Pulitzer Prizes.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Times has won its 13th Pulitzer Prize.
ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — The estate of pop artist Robert Indiana has reached a settlement that keeps intact a longstanding relationship with Morgan Art Foundation, which holds the copyright for his iconic 1960s “LOVE” series, to promote and preserve his work, officials said Friday.
- Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The already impressive cast of Marvel's Disney+ show "She-Hulk" continues to grow, adding one of its big bads: Titania, played by "The Good Place" actress Jameela Jamil.
- By MICHAEL HILL Associated Press
-
Associated Press photographers awarded the Pulitzer Prize on Friday had dodged tear gas to capture protests against racial injustice and patiently built trust with elderly people to empathetically document the toll of the coronavirus pandemic.
Pulitzers: NYT virus coverage wins for public service, Star Tribune reporting on Floyd's killing wins for breaking news
NEW YORK (AP) — Pulitzers: NYT virus coverage wins for public service, Star Tribune reporting on Floyd's killing wins for breaking news.
- By The Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the 2021 Pulitzer Prizes:
Pulitzer Prizes award special citation to Darnella Frazier, the teenager who recorded the killing of George Floyd
NEW YORK (AP) — Pulitzer Prizes award special citation to Darnella Frazier, the teenager who recorded the killing of George Floyd.
Anthony Bourdain documentary ‘Roadrunner’ covers extreme highs and lows of chef and TV host who ‘was addicted to everything’
- Gina Salamone New York Daily News (TNS)
-
There’s no happy ending, as the late Anthony Bourdain is heard saying in a new documentary about his life, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun along the way.
- Jami Ganz New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Ellen Burstyn’s most prized role was a not-so-dreamy character.