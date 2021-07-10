Fun Page Bottom

Tags
DALLAS (AP) — An unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda that was made in 1987 has sold at auction for $870,000.
- By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor William Smith, who played bikers, brawlers, cowboys and no-nonsense tough guys in films and television shows including “Laredo,” “Rich Man, Poor Man” and “Any Which Way You Can,” has died at 88.
- By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN Associated Press
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Roberto Marquez flew from Dallas to Miami nearly two weeks ago, hoping to add his hands to those digging through the rubble of a fallen South Florida condo building. But once there, the muralist was disappointed to hear that his help was appreciated but not needed.
- By ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has established an arrangement that would allow President Joe Biden’s son Hunter to sell his artwork for tens of thousands of dollars without knowing the identity of the purchaser, an agreement established in attempt to avoid any potential ethical concerns s…
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Actor Keke Palmer, who captivated audiences as national spelling bee champion Akeelah Anderson in the film “Akeelah and the Bee,” has joined thousands in celebrating Zaila Avant-garde, who recently became the first Black American to win the coveted title in real life.
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
CANNES, France (AP) — The most often-repeated thing said about the Velvet Underground is Brian Eno's quip that the band didn't sell many records, but everyone who bought one started a band.
- By STEFANIE DAZIO Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rocker Marilyn Manson surrendered to police in Los Angeles last week in connection with a 2019 arrest warrant out of New Hampshire where he allegedly assaulted a videographer at a concert, authorities said.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Pop legend Madonna is the latest musician to express outrage on behalf of her former collaborator Britney Spears amid the "...Baby One More Time” singer’s contentious conservatorship battle.
- Chuck Barney The Mercury News (TNS)
Shark Week, one of TV’s biggest summer events, is back for its 33rd year and runs from July 11-18.
David Zurawik: Women who save others fight to save themselves in a storyline that brings grace, depth to TV dramas today
- David Zurawik Baltimore Sun (TNS)
She has a father who is slipping into dementia and has written her and her sons out of his will. Her 21-year-old son won’t leave the nest despite her threats to pour a bucket of water over him to get him out of bed. And after almost three decades as a police detective, she is feeling burned …
- Sonaiya Kelley Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Black Widow" takes place between the events of "Captain America: Civil War" and "Avengers: Infinity War," but the film's post-credits scene brings us back to present day with a heart-wrenching visit to Natasha Romanoff's grave.
- Nancy Dillon New York Daily News (TNS)
Marilyn Manson turned himself in to police in Los Angeles Friday to answer his outstanding warrant for alleged assault in New Hampshire, officials confirmed Thursday.
- By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — For a broadcast journalist, they are the moments that MSNBC's Brian Williams says you can almost feel people watching you.
WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — Two teenagers are being charged with vandalism and malicious damage to property after they allegedly vandalized a Christopher Columbus statue in Rhode Island.
- Rodney Ho The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
Of all genres created for TV, the sitcom is arguably the most enduring. It’s the one that made Lucille Ball, Dick Van Dyke and Bob Newhart household names for generations. It’s the genre that made Jerry Seinfeld not just rich, but insanely rich. It’s the genre that usually generates the most…