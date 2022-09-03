Fun Page Bottom

- AP
CNN White House correspondent John Harwood says he’s exiting the news channel. In a tweet Friday, he says he was proud of the work he'd done. His departure comes amid other significant changes at CNN. Last month, CNN canceled its weekly “Reliable Sources” media analysis show after three decades on the air, and host Brian Stelter left the network. The network is making a move to be less confrontational politically. Harwood came to CNN from CNBC, and previously worked at the St. Petersburg Times and the Wall Street Journal. Harwood said he looked forward to figuring out what's next. CNN didn't reply to a request for comment.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Screen icon and activist Jane Fonda revealed Friday that she has been diagnosed with lymphoma and has started chemotherapy.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
- AP
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Kanye West is back at it.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Florida Georgia Line has reached the end of its line.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Gandalf would say a wizard arrives precisely when he means to but the same can't be said for Episode 1 of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."
- By The Associated Press
Barbara Ehrenreich, the muckraking author, activist and journalist who in such notable works as “Nickel and Dimed” and “Bait and Switch” challenged conventional thinking about class, religion and the very idea of an American dream, has died at age 81. A prolific author who regularly turned out books and newspaper and magazine articles, she was a longtime proponent of liberal causes from economic equality to abortion rights. For “Nickel and Dimed,” she worked in minimum wage jobs so she could learn firsthand the struggles of the working poor, whom she called “the major philanthropists of our society.”
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Britney Spears reemerged Thursday on Instagram after a short-lived hiatus to address an ITV News documentary featuring her teenage son, putting further stress on their already strained relationship.
- Amanda Kondolojy - Orlando Sentinel (TNS)
The fall TV season is officially here with a little something for everyone, from big-budget fantasy shows like “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” and Game of Thrones spinoff “House of the Dragon” to returning comedies like “Ghosts” and “Abbot Elementary” and even animated shows like “Ce…
- By The Associated Press
This week’s new entertainment releases include fresh music from John Legend and Kane Brown, Samantha Morton stars as the 16th-century queen Catherine de Medici in an edgy Starz series and a race between two upcoming “Pinocchio” films begins with Robert Zemeckis’ adaptation. On the small screen, Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins play country music royalty in Fox’s new drama “Monarch,” but their dynasty is in danger of toppling. Look for some impressive guest stars like Shania Twain, Martina McBride, Little Big Town and Tanya Tucker. And “Jurassic World: Dominion,” “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Elvis” all start streaming.
- Kelli Skye Fadroski - The Orange County Register (TNS)
ANAHEIM, Calif. — To help the Los Angeles Rams kick off the 2022 NFL season, rocker Ozzy Osbourne will perform at halftime during the team’s season opener against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The appearance also comes a day ahead of the release of his 13th solo…
- Meredith Blake - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
We've seen Hillary Clinton stand by her husband after he had an affair with a White House intern. We've seen her endure 11 grueling hours of questioning about Benghazi. And we've seen her gracefully concede a presidential election to the former host of "The Apprentice."
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Ana de Armas is baffled that her hotly anticipated film “Blonde” has a rare NC-17 rating, even though other films “are way more explicit” than Netflix’s forthcoming movie about Marilyn Monroe and her legacy.
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
In “Gigi & Nate,” a film directed by BAFTA Award-winning Irishman Nick Hamm of the far superior 2016 drama “The Journey,” London-born Charlie Rowe (“Rocketman”) plays Nate Gibson of Nashville, Tennessee, a young man left quadriplegic by a life-threatening bacterial infection. After attem…
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
Gripping and clever, although not entirely, “One Way” tells the story of a fugitive on the run, or I should say, on a bus, trying to get away from a gang from which he has stolen cash and cocaine.
Nina Metz: If streaming is starting to resemble old-school TV with ads and live programming, aren’t we back where we started?
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Some things never change. Like the struggle to keep your dog from chewing the remote. But these are strange times in Hollywood and change is very much in the air. Here’s a look at some of the latest shifts afoot on the TV side.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Kane Brown has been on a big Limp Bizkit kick lately.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
'Chef's Table: Pizza'
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
In the three-part Discovery+ docuseries “House of Hammer,” about allegations against actor Armie Hammer, someone makes a sharp observation: “Nobody cared about anything but the word ‘cannibal.’” That’s because text messages — allegedly from Hammer (who declined to be interviewed for the seri…
- AP
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar Week of 9/5/2022
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
The cannibal romance "Bones and All” is having its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where it is among the competition titles. Stars Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell and director Luca Guadagnino gathered before Friday night's premiere to discuss the film with the cast. It’s a significant departure for the Italian director marking the first time Guadagnino has made an American film — something he’s wanted to do for some time. Then screenwriter David Kajganich, came to him with an adaptation of Camille DeAngelis’ young adult novel and he saw in it an opportunity to make a film about identity and outcasts.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
Former “Glee” star Lea Michele finds herself stepping into the role Barbra Streisand made famous by taking over the role of Fanny from Beanie Feldstein in “Funny Girl” on Broadway. It’s a dream come true, but it has also created waves. The high-profile casting change rocked the Broadway community this summer, with Feldstein leaving early after Michelle was announced, giving the impression that things backstage were strained at best. Michelle noted that one actor replacing another on Broadway is nothing new. She says the media is “drawn to drama and especially pitting women against each other.” Michele starts Tuesday.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Get ready to give your regards to Broadway: Curtain Up, a three-day festival celebrating the return and revival of theater heads back to Times Square at the end of the month.
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
PITTSBURGH — "It rubs the lotion on its skin or else it gets the hose again."
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
There’s a lot of information to eat up.
- Ashley Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Fox's "Monarch," premiering Sept. 11, asks a specific question: "What if the Romanov dynasty was reimagined as a family of country stars in Texas?" says series creator Melissa London Hilfers. "Fox was specifically looking for something in the country music space, and wanted original music to…