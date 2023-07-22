Fun Page Bottom

Tony Bennett left his heart to generations of music fans
Ap
AP

Tony Bennett left his heart to generations of music fans

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Entertainment Writer

Few artists could match Tony Bennett's ability to transcend generations, and bring them together in admiration of his warm, powerful voice. The interpreter of the Great American Songbook called Frank Sinatra a peer, and he called Bennett his favorite singer. Yet it was Bennett's work with countless younger musicians, with duet partners who ranged from Paul McCartney to Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder to John Legend, that set him apart. They responded to his generous spirit and professionalism. Tony Bennett always brought the goods. Bennett, who had Alzheimer's Disease in the final years of his life, died Friday at age 95.

Ap
AP

‘The View’ co-creator Bill Geddie dies at 68

  • Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)

“The View” hosts Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin are mourning the loss of the popular talk show’s co-creator Bill Geddie, who died on Thursday. He was 68.

AI is the wild card in Hollywood's strikes. Here's an explanation of its unsettling role
Ap
AP

AI is the wild card in Hollywood's strikes. Here's an explanation of its unsettling role

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

Getting control of the use of artificial intelligence is a central issue in the current strikes of Hollywood's actors and writers. Famous actors fear that studios will be able to alter and reuse their images and voices without getting their consent or paying them properly. Less known actors fear that they will be replaced altogether with digital avatars. The studios say they've offered fair protections on the issue, but the actors' union disagrees. Striking screenwriters say they are OK with using AI to help create scripts, but that it should be a tool in their hands, not something their employers can use to push them aside.

With ‘Theater Camp’ and ‘The Bear,' Molly Gordon is having a moment
Ap
AP

With ‘Theater Camp’ and ‘The Bear,' Molly Gordon is having a moment

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Molly Gordon is having a good summer, professionally speaking. Her directorial debut “Theater Camp,” which she made with some of her best friends, is in theaters. On the small screen, fans of “The Bear” are falling for her in the popular Hulu show’s second season, too. It’s a moment, by any definition, but for her it still feels a little surreal — especially in the hours before SAG-AFTRA went on strike for a fair contract. “I think I’m still kind of catching up on sleep,” Gordon, 27, told the Associated Press in an interview conducted before the strike.

Friends and admirers of Tony Bennett react to the news of his death
Ap
AP

Friends and admirers of Tony Bennett react to the news of his death

  • By The Associated Press

The news of Tony Bennett's death at age 96 has created an outpouring of love and condolences from the worlds of music, entertainment and the civil rights movement. Stevie Van Zandt says on Twitter that Tony Bennett's heart was as big as his voice. Others also took to Twitter to offer condolences and tributes. Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. noted Bennett's dedication to doing good. Bennett's contemporary, actress and comedian Ruth Buzzi, tweeted Bennett made the world a better place. Blues great Joe Bonamassa called Bennett one of the best to ever grace a stage.

Ap
AP

Tony Bennett, timeless singer who won over fans for decades, dies at 96

  • Claudia Luther - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Tony Bennett, the enduring New York City crooner who famously left his heart in San Francisco and melted hearts all over the world during his more than seven decades on the music scene, died Friday. He was 96, just two weeks short of his birthday.

Nina Simone's lost set at the 1966 Newport Jazz Festival released as an album
Ap
AP

Nina Simone's lost set at the 1966 Newport Jazz Festival released as an album

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

Nina Simone fans have a reason for feeling good.: A previously unreleased recording of the legendary artist’s set at the Newport Jazz Festival in July 1966 is being released. Verve Records and UMe on Friday are issuing “You’ve Got to Learn,” a six-song set that includes a different take on Simone’s celebrated protest song “Mississippi Goddam.” The songs also include “You’ve Got to Learn, ”’I Loves You, Porgy,” “Blues For Mama,” “Be My Husband and ”Music for Lovers.” Simone, who also plays piano, is joined by guitar, bass and drums.

Ap
AP

Why the Village People’s cowboy will never tire of ‘Y.M.C.A.’

  • Josh Shaffer - The News & Observer (Raleigh) (TNS)

RALEIGH, N.C. — In 1977, Randy Jones found himself in New York’s white-hot disco scene, performing as a backup dancer for Grace Jones of Studio 54 notoriety, sporting a Marlboro Man mustache and wearing what can only be described as a thong made from leather and chains.

Ap
AP

German court rejects collector's complaint against listing in Nazi-era lost art database

  • AP

A German federal court has rejected a collector’s complaint against the inclusion of a painting he bought at auction in a database used to document works which may have been expropriated as a result of Nazi persecution. The plaintiff, who acquired the painting “Calabrian Coast” by German artist Andreas Achenbach at an auction in London in 1999, argued that the entry in the Lost Art Database and the triggering in Canada of an Interpol search for the work impaired his ownership of it. The Federal Court of Justice ruled against that claim on Friday. The painting was once owned by a Jewish art dealer who emigrated from Nazi Germany