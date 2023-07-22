Fun Page Bottom

- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Entertainment Writer
Few artists could match Tony Bennett's ability to transcend generations, and bring them together in admiration of his warm, powerful voice. The interpreter of the Great American Songbook called Frank Sinatra a peer, and he called Bennett his favorite singer. Yet it was Bennett's work with countless younger musicians, with duet partners who ranged from Paul McCartney to Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder to John Legend, that set him apart. They responded to his generous spirit and professionalism. Tony Bennett always brought the goods. Bennett, who had Alzheimer's Disease in the final years of his life, died Friday at age 95.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
“The View” hosts Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin are mourning the loss of the popular talk show’s co-creator Bill Geddie, who died on Thursday. He was 68.
- Larry McShane - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — It’s classic rock nirvana for a worthy cause: Graham Nash playing his favorite songs from the Beatles and his old friend John Lennon.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Megan Fox appeared to be caught in the crossfire Thursday during a confrontation between an Orange County Fair-goer and the security guard protecting her and musician Machine Gun Kelly.
- AP
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Can a singer smile with his voice? Tony Bennett sure could.
- Stacy Perman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Shark Tank" celebrity investor Daymond John was issued a permanent injunction against former contestants Al "Bubba" Baker and his daughter, Brittani, as well as his wife, Sabrina, following a hearing in federal court in New Jersey.
Appreciation: Tony Bennett, whose collaborators included Miles Davis and Lady Gaga, always worked 'to get better'
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
SAN DIEGO — Tony Bennett was not just a one-of-a-kind singer, whose career stretched over 70 years and included collaborations with Miles Davis, Lady Gaga, Aretha Franklin, Elton John, Count Basie, John Mayer, Elvis Costello and Amy Winehouse.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
Getting control of the use of artificial intelligence is a central issue in the current strikes of Hollywood's actors and writers. Famous actors fear that studios will be able to alter and reuse their images and voices without getting their consent or paying them properly. Less known actors fear that they will be replaced altogether with digital avatars. The studios say they've offered fair protections on the issue, but the actors' union disagrees. Striking screenwriters say they are OK with using AI to help create scripts, but that it should be a tool in their hands, not something their employers can use to push them aside.
- Peter Larsen - The Orange County Register (TNS)
SAN DIEGO — Mike Phillips and Sean Craig cut a wide, colorful swath through the crowds outside the convention center on the first day of San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday.
- TJ Macias - The Charlotte Observer (TNS)
Fans of country singer Jason Aldean are calling for a boycott of the Country Music Television network after it pulled his single “Try That in a Small Town.”
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The name could be Nolan. Christopher Nolan.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
We’re all living in a “Barbie” world, according to the latest box office numbers, which show that Greta Gerwig’s big-screen take on the Mattel icon has not just bested summer movie previews but all of this year′s films.
- Jon Bream - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — Tony Bennett could paint with a brush and with his voice. With his teacher wife, he founded an arts high school in his native New York City. And he unwittingly created Take Your Mom to Work Day for me.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The entertainment world lost one of its legends Friday when singer Tony Bennett died in his hometown of New York City. He was 96.
- Scott Mervis - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
PITTSBURGH — Anti-Flag, a steady presence in the punk scene for more than 30 years, has called it a day.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Barack Obama has shared what he’s reading this season.
Vanna White to reportedly get paid $100K per episode of ‘Celebrity Wheel’ in partial contract agreement
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Vanna White apparently will keep her job on “Wheel of Fortune” when Ryan Seacrest begins hosting next year — but with a caveat.
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
Country music singers Jason Isbell and Jake Owen joined the debate over Jason Aldean’s controversial song, “Try That in a Small Town, ” on Thursday.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
You are now rocking with will.i.am and Britney, b—.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Did ASAP Rocky just quietly reveal that he and Rihanna are married?
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Molly Gordon is having a good summer, professionally speaking. Her directorial debut “Theater Camp,” which she made with some of her best friends, is in theaters. On the small screen, fans of “The Bear” are falling for her in the popular Hulu show’s second season, too. It’s a moment, by any definition, but for her it still feels a little surreal — especially in the hours before SAG-AFTRA went on strike for a fair contract. “I think I’m still kind of catching up on sleep,” Gordon, 27, told the Associated Press in an interview conducted before the strike.
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
SAN DIEGO — It's shaping up to be a landmark summer for San Diego's Sameer Patel. His selection as La Jolla Symphony & Chorus' new music director and conductor comes less than four weeks after he and his wife, Shannon, attended the state dinner at the White House that President Joe Biden…
- AP
Week of July, 24,2023
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
It doesn't take much to manufacture a culture war: Gas stove restrictions. Elmo's vaccination special. The nefarious mixing of green and brown M&Ms.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — A 2018 lawsuit against Danny Elfman reportedly over sexual misconduct allegations has surfaced after the Grammy-winning television and film composer allegedly missed two payments in a settlement agreement.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Ariana Grande hasn’t just separated from husband Dalton Gomez with plans to divorce. She’s also reportedly moving on already with a new man. His name is Ethan Slater, he’s 32, and she knows him from work. (Isn’t that always the way? Even for celebrities, it seems.)
Cypress Hill, still 'Insane in the Brain,' after 35 years, buzzed for concert with San Diego Symphony
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
SAN DIEGO — Art sometimes imitates life, and vice versa, in very strange ways. But the 35-year-old hip-hop group Cypress Hill's first-ever orchestral concerts — including Tuesday with the San Diego Symphony — can be more accurately described as life imitating "The Simpsons."
- By The Associated Press
The news of Tony Bennett's death at age 96 has created an outpouring of love and condolences from the worlds of music, entertainment and the civil rights movement. Stevie Van Zandt says on Twitter that Tony Bennett's heart was as big as his voice. Others also took to Twitter to offer condolences and tributes. Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. noted Bennett's dedication to doing good. Bennett's contemporary, actress and comedian Ruth Buzzi, tweeted Bennett made the world a better place. Blues great Joe Bonamassa called Bennett one of the best to ever grace a stage.
- Claudia Luther - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Tony Bennett, the enduring New York City crooner who famously left his heart in San Francisco and melted hearts all over the world during his more than seven decades on the music scene, died Friday. He was 96, just two weeks short of his birthday.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
Nina Simone fans have a reason for feeling good.: A previously unreleased recording of the legendary artist’s set at the Newport Jazz Festival in July 1966 is being released. Verve Records and UMe on Friday are issuing “You’ve Got to Learn,” a six-song set that includes a different take on Simone’s celebrated protest song “Mississippi Goddam.” The songs also include “You’ve Got to Learn, ”’I Loves You, Porgy,” “Blues For Mama,” “Be My Husband and ”Music for Lovers.” Simone, who also plays piano, is joined by guitar, bass and drums.
- Josh Shaffer - The News & Observer (Raleigh) (TNS)
RALEIGH, N.C. — In 1977, Randy Jones found himself in New York’s white-hot disco scene, performing as a backup dancer for Grace Jones of Studio 54 notoriety, sporting a Marlboro Man mustache and wearing what can only be described as a thong made from leather and chains.
- AP
A German federal court has rejected a collector’s complaint against the inclusion of a painting he bought at auction in a database used to document works which may have been expropriated as a result of Nazi persecution. The plaintiff, who acquired the painting “Calabrian Coast” by German artist Andreas Achenbach at an auction in London in 1999, argued that the entry in the Lost Art Database and the triggering in Canada of an Interpol search for the work impaired his ownership of it. The Federal Court of Justice ruled against that claim on Friday. The painting was once owned by a Jewish art dealer who emigrated from Nazi Germany
- Théoden Janes - The Charlotte Observer (TNS)
When I sat down to watch “Stephen Curry: Underrated” — a new documentary about the guy who’ll almost certainly go down in history as the greatest basketball player the Charlotte, North Carolina, area has ever produced — I fully expected to like it.
