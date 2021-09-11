Fun Page Bottom

Following are television and streaming highlights for the week of Sept. 12-18.
The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — After endless disruption due to the pandemic and the super-charged growth of streaming services, moviegoing may be going back to something a little like normal.
- AP
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy; Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
- AP
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for setting fires including the 2019 blaze that destroyed a well-known Shakespearean theater in a shoreline town.
Liz McCann, the Tony-winning Broadway producer behind hits including ‘Equus’ and ‘Amadeus,’ dead at 90
- Nancy Dillon - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Liz McCann, the pioneering and prolific Broadway producer who won nine Tony Awards for hits including “Amadeus” in 1980 and “The Goat, or Who is Sylvia?” by Edward Albee in 2002, has died at age 90.
- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — A memoir by Philip Roth biographer Blake Bailey will be reissued this fall after publisher W.W. Norton and Company dropped it amid multiple allegations against Bailey of sexual assault and harassment.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
Gory, inventive and delightfully ludicrous, "Malignant" is a surprisingly fun blood-splattered thrill ride that keeps taking new and twisty turns.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
When Walker Hayes was a kid growing up in Mobile, Alabama, dinner at Applebee's represented a splurge for his family — though not necessarily for every member of the family.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — John Hoffman and Janet Tobias' “Fauci” is the first big-screen documentary of the nation's top infectious disease expert and ubiquitous face of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's an intimate portrait of a longtime public servant whose notoriety has risen dramatically — and with that…
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Some things are better left (un)seen.
- AP
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of September 13, 2021 :
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
Let's get one thing straight right off the top: "American Rust" is not "Mare of Westtown."
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ellen DeGeneres has a lot of ground to cover in the 19th and final season of her talk show, which she promises will be a “huge celebration.”
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Love is in a New York state of mind.
- Joe Erwin - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — When most people looked to the president and mayor for leadership, the TV world turned to Dave.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
In "Y: The Last Man," women finally get their chance to run the world. It's far from paradise.
- Brandon Sapienza - New York Daily News (TNS)
Phil Collins shared upsetting news about where his health conditions have taken him.
Nina Metz: #MeToo is not like the ‘end of Apartheid for us women’ — Hollywood can’t pretend #MeToo harassment is a thing of the past
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Writer-director Jane Campion, who won an Oscar in 1994, premiered her latest film at the Venice International Film Festival last week. “The Power of the Dog,” a Western starring Kirsten Dunst and Benedict Cumberbatch, has generated largely positive reviews and the film looks to have an impre…
Karla Peterson: Celebrating priceless hosts, scene-stealers and pandemic families with My Favorite Emmys
- Karla Peterson - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast airs Sept. 19 on CBS. This gives you a week to catch up on all of the nominated shows, which you can totally do, if you have oodles of free time and a generous cable-and-streaming budget. Also a spreadsheet to remind you of which show is airing where …