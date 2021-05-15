Fun Page Solutions

The following are today's and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — State prosecutors on Friday asked a judge to dismiss most sex crime charges filed against a reality TV doctor and his girlfriend, who are accused of drugging and raping several women at their Southern California home.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
- Chris Jones Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — On Thursday night at 7 p.m., following hard upon 448 canceled shows, the cast of The Second City stood on their storied stage and looked out at a clutch of masked people, sitting in small, separated groups in the dark.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Netflix has crowned the star of its latest “Bridgerton” project.
NEW YORK (AP) — ViacomCBS said Friday that former CBS CEO Les Moonves will not get his $120 million severance package from his firing in 2018, ending a long-running dispute over the money.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
To quote Olivia Rodrigo’s latest single, her career is really taking off.
- Mary McNamara Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Here is an important fact of American culture: If you are going to quit your job simply because you’re tired of it, you do not ask Oprah Winfrey to do your exit interview.
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
-
No more royal court for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as far as Madame Tussauds in London is concerned.
- Jessica Schladebeck New York Daily News (TNS)
-
It seems Chrissy Teigen is stepping out of the frying pan and into the fire.
- By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Renée Zellweger is coming to network TV next season in a dramatization of a murder case recounted by “Dateline NBC."
- Associated Press
-
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s iconic cable cars remain sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic but officials said Friday the city’s historic streetcars will start rolling again this weekend.
- Jessica Gelt Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — "Cock-a-doodle-doo!"
- By LEANNE ITALIE AP Entertainment Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Kardashian fans were tickled by a big reveal: A California government worker is behind a mystery social media handle that's been cranking out droll posts from North West's point of view since Kim's eldest was born seven years ago.
- Michael Phillips Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
Everything has a chance to go wrong with a movie long before the actors show up. The latest proof of this truth just
- Lorraine Ali Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The brutal reality of slavery, the fantastical storytelling of a Pulitzer Prize-winning author and the cinematic poetry of an Oscar-winning director meet in Amazon Prime Video’s “The Underground Railroad.” Based on Colson Whitehead’s novel of the same name, the limited series, which premiere…
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
-
A meteoric rise in the fashion industry made American-born designer Halston a household name by the 1970s, as he revolutionized women’s fashion from the head down.