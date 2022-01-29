Fun Page Solutions

Fun Page Solutions
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

Preproduction of Oppenheimer movie underway in New Mexico

  • AP

Preproduction is underway in northern New Mexico for a film directed by Christopher Nolan about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist called the father of the atomic bomb for his leading role in World War II's Manhattan Project.

Ap
AP

'Nanny' and 'The Exiles' win top prizes at 2022 Sundance Film Festival

  • Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

The 2022 Sundance Film Festival announced its award winners Friday, with Nikyatu Jusu's "Nanny" winning the U.S. dramatic competition grand jury prize and Ben Klein and Violet Columbus' "The Exiles" winning the U.S. documentary grand jury prize. The audience awards went to Cooper Raiff's "Ch…

Sales soar for 'Maus' after its banning in Tennessee
Ap
AP

Sales soar for 'Maus' after its banning in Tennessee

  • AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Just days after the banning of “Maus” by a Tennessee school district made national news, two editions of Art Spiegelman's Pulitzer Prize winning graphic novel about the Holocaust have reached the top 20 on Amazon.com and are in limited supply.

‘Nanny,’ ‘Exiles,’ ‘Navalny’ among top Sundance winners
Ap
AP

‘Nanny,’ ‘Exiles,’ ‘Navalny’ among top Sundance winners

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

A drama about an undocumented nanny in New York City, a documentary about three exiled dissidents from Tiananmen Square and another doc about Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny won top prizes at the Sundance Film Festival. Winners were announced Friday evening in a virtual ceremony.

Ap
AP

No Globes. Omicron. Dismal box office. Awards pros on the Oscar season from hell

  • Josh Rottenberg and Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — According to the usual rhythms of Oscar season, Hollywood’s awards machinery should be running at full steam right now. With Academy Award nominations set to be announced on Feb. 8, stars and industry power players should be swanning from one glamorous cocktail party and glitzy…

'Peacemaker' puts John Cena film character in topical light
Ap
AP

'Peacemaker' puts John Cena film character in topical light

  • By JOHN CARUCCI - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — In last year's “The Suicide Squad,” John Cena's Peacemaker is a jingoistic, bigoted superhero. Transferring the DC Comics character to a TV series spinoff gave writer-director James Gunn a forum to hold the flawed character to the light in these days of political divide.

Ap
AP

'GameStop: Rise of the Players' review: Stock doc worth the investment

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

A potentially hard-to-grasp rise of the little guy tale is told in a digestible, easy to understand fashion in "GameStop: Rise of the Players," a highly entertaining documentary about the improbable surge of video game retailer GameStop's stock during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ap
AP

‘The Afterparty’ review: A high school reunion becomes ‘Murder on the Millennial Express’ in this comic riff on classic murder mysteries

  • Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

A 15-year high school reunion followed by a house party ends with the host dead at the bottom of his cliffside abode in the comedic whodunit “The Afterparty” on Apple TV+. Coming on the heels of “Knives Out” and “Only Murders in the Building,” we seem to have a modest murder mystery resurgen…

Netflix documentary 'Procession’s’ life beyond the film
Ap
AP

Netflix documentary 'Procession’s’ life beyond the film

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Filmmaker Robert Greene knows well the burden of responsibility in making a documentary. It’s not just to the film itself, the audience or the storytelling. It’s the responsibility to the subjects in front of the camera. And in “Procession” the subjects were six men who decades ago were sexu…

Ap
AP

Nicolas Cage meditates on movies, music and what makes him happy

  • Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Nicolas Cage and I are sitting in the middle of the Nuart Theatre, the art house bastion that has been a fixture on Santa Monica Boulevard since it opened in 1930. Cage saw David Lynch's "Eraserhead" here, more than once, midnight showings that remain indelibly etched in his mi…