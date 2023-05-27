- By GABE STERN - Associated Press/Report for America
The Oakland Athletics are asking Nevada for $380 million for a 30,000 seat, $1.5 billion retractable roof stadium on the Las Vegas Strip. A bill introduced Friday in the Nevada Legislature details the long-awaited financing plan. Lawmakers have a little more than a week to consider the plan before they adjourn June 5. The bulk of Nevada's contribution would come from $180 million in transferable tax credits from the state and $120 million in county bonds, which can vary based on interest rate returns. The plan doesn't directly raise taxes, meaning it needs a simple majority vote in the Senate and Assembly, not two-thirds approval.
- AP
CANNES, France (AP) — The Cannes Film Festival always commands a certain amount of awe.
- By ANDREW DeMILLO - Associated Press
The critically acclaimed drama series “Succession” is coming to an end Sunday night after four seasons of chronicling a feuding a billionaire family. There's no shortage of theories among fans and critics about who will prevail among the fictional Roy family siblings by the end of the nearly 90-minute series finale. There are plenty of questions heading into Sunday's finale. They include who will ultimately win among the Roys, what happens with its undecided U.S. presidential election and whether any of the drama's characters will return in another series someday. The Emmy-winning series stars Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Brian Cox.
- AP
Jurors have been deliberating for nearly seven days without reaching a verdict in the rape retrial of “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson. The jurors went home Friday without coming to a consensus on any of the three rape counts against the 47-year-old actor. They will take the Memorial Day weekend off and resume Wednesday. Masterson has pleaded not guilty to the rapes of three women at his Los Angeles home between 2001 and 2003. A mistrial was declared when the jury couldn't reach any verdicts in his first trial in December. A second trial began in April.
- AP
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Former Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters is being investigated by Berlin police after wearing what appeared to be a Nazi-inspired ensemble while performing in Germany last week — where it is illegal to display Nazi symbols.
- By JIM POLLOCK - Associated Press
Britpop artist Arlo Parks lays incisive lyrics over cozy lo-fi hip hop and her second album balances childlike wonder with personal trauma and disappointment. In her album “My Soft Machine,” the artist stays true to her DIY foundations, but post-COVID lockdown, she's venturing outside both thematically and musically, says The Associated Press' Jim Pollock in a review. Overall, Parks offers a lusher sound than on past recordings. “Devotion” swirls with noisy guitars and “Blades” features an irresistible hook. On “Pegasus,” singer Phoebe Bridgers adds supporting vocals that promises to expose Parks to larger audiences. The album is out now.
Review: With her widower's help, a splendid new documentary explores Mary Tyler Moore's private side
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Who can turn the world on with her smile?" It's Mary Tyler Moore, of course, and you should know it.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
CBS is television's most popular network for the 15th straight year, even though the bragging rights don't mean quite what they used to. Its streak began before people knew what streaming or cord-cutting meant, when CBS' prime-time live audience was roughly double what it is now. The Nielsen company says CBS beat NBC, Fox and ABC in that order, the same standings from a year ago. A typical television season runs from September to May. NBC's ‘Sunday Night Football’ was the most popular prime-time program. CBS' ‘NCIS’ was the most-watched drama, while ‘Young Sheldon’ held the honors for comedy.
- Tommy Cummings - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
Asked whether he would like to appear in one of Taylor Sheridan’s "Yellowstone" franchise shows, Arnold Schwarzenegger didn’t hesitate.
- Tommy Cummings - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
A24 hasn’t officially announced a release date for "The Iron Claw," but the biopic about the Von Erich wrestling dynasty from Dallas has made plenty of recent headlines.
- Kyle Arnold - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
DALLAS — The film version of how a spicy Cheetos variation was born, called "Flamin’ Hot," is set to debut on Disney+ and Hulu on June 9, rehashing the often-disputed invention of the Frito-Lay snack food.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback had been dreaming about writing something together for a few years. They knew that it would have to be “epic” and “so Brooklyn.” But they would have never predicted that their first chance would come in the form of a “Transformers” movie. “We had no idea it would be this epic and this Brooklyn,” Fishback told The Associated Press, sitting beside Ramos, her friend and “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” co-star in Las Vegas last month. The film, which hits theaters on June 9, takes the cast from Brooklyn to Peru on a globetrotting adventure.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Celine Dion says her health has continued to take a toll on her performing capabilities, announcing the cancellation Friday of her entire Courage world tour.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears and her mother, Lynne Spears, have reunited and appear to be healing the strained relationship exacerbated by the singer's 13-year conservatorship.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
The filmmaker Alice Rohrwacher is devoted to the tradition of Italian fairy and folk tales. They have deeply informed and enriched the Italian filmmaker's lyrical, ramshackle and wonder-filled films. Her latest, “La Chimera," digs deeper. It’s about Italian tomb raiders who dig for ancient graves to find artifacts to sell. “La Chimera,” starring Josh O'Connor and Isabella Rossellini, premiered Friday at the Cannes Film Festival where it's in competition for the Palme d'Or. For Rohrwacher, it concludes a trilogy following her films “The Wonders” and “Happy as Lazzaro” about “what we do with our past.”
Commentary: Full of despicable characters, HBO's adored 'Succession' is ending with only the occasional high point
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald, Willoughby, Ohio (TNS)
It's hard to imagine a show more overrated than "Succession."
- AP
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar. Week of 5/29/2023
‘You Hurt My Feelings’ review: Can a marriage survive an overheard insult? Julia Louis-Dreyfus answers that in a deft new comedy
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
How much truth can a marriage withstand? That question provides the source of all the feelings in “You Hurt My Feelings,” the latest — a comedy of insecurity, buoyed by a Sunday kind of love, as the old song says — from writer-director Nicole Holofcener.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Offset has opened up about the pain he feels over the death of Migos bandmate Takeoff.
- Astrid Kayembe - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Kim Kardashian spoke out for the first time about her split from "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson and her ex-husband Ye's problematic behavior over the last year.