Fun Page Solutions

- By DAVE COLLINS - Associated Press
A woman who alleges Bill Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her in 1986 has sued the comedian-actor, NBCUniversal and other companies in New York, where five other women filed a similar lawsuit earlier this month. Stacey Pinkerton says she was a 21-year-old flight attendant and model that year when she claims Cosby drugged her at a restaurant in Illinois and sexually assaulted her in a hotel room in Chicago. Pinkerton filed her lawsuit Friday. A spokesperson for Cosby denied the allegations and says the accusers are out for money. The lawsuit comes more than a year after Cosby left prison after his 2018 sexual assault conviction in Pennsylvania was overturned.
- By FRAZIER MOORE - AP Television Writer
Barbara Walters, a pioneer as TV news’ first woman superstar, has died. She was 93. Her death was announced by ABC on air Friday Night. The cause of death was not immediately known, and details such as where she died were not immediately released. Walters made headlines in 1976 as the first female network news anchor, with an unprecedented $1 million annual salary. During more than three decades at ABC, and before that at NBC, Walters’ exclusive interviews with the famous and powerful brought her celebrity status that ranked. As a highly successful side venture, she created and appeared on a daytime ABC talk show, “The View,” until 2014.
- AP
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Social media influencer Andrew Tate made headlines twice this week: First on Wednesday, when he beefed on Twitter with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, then on Thursday, when he was arrested in Romania on human trafficking charges.
- By JOANNA KOZLOWSKA - Associated Press
Those at the forefront of the U.K.'s response to Russia's war in Ukraine joined Queen guitarist Brian May and a fashion designer dubbed “the mother of the miniskirt" on the country's new year's Honors list. The 92-year-old designer Mary Quant who is best known for popularizing the miniskirt during the 1960s received the U.K.’s top honor for her services to fashion. Artists, community leaders and members of England's award-winning women's soccer team were also among the more than 1,100 people included in the list. It was the first one to be signed off by King Charles III. British kings and queens have awarded honors as part of orders of chivalry since the Middle Ages.
- By LIZZIE KNIGHT - Associated Press
Queen guitarist Brian May is now a “Sir.” May also has a doctorate in astrophysics and is an animal welfare advocate. He received a knighthood Friday as part of the U.K.’s annual New Year's Honors list. He was among hundreds of artists, community leaders and athletes who were recognized on the first such list to be signed off by King Charles III. The former Queen guitarist was honored for services to music and charity. May said he hopes the knighthood will give him “a little bit more clout.” He has campaigned against badger culling and fox hunting through an animal welfare group he founded in 2010.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Steven Tyler has been sued, along with a number of other defendants, for the alleged sexual assault and sexual battery of a woman who says she met the Aerosmith singer in 1973, when she was 16 and he was 25.
- Mark Olsen and Matt Brennan - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
With the death of fashion designer Vivienne Westwood on Thursday, the Los Angeles Times’ entertainment and arts section immediately thought of her seismic impact on pop culture — through both the red-carpet looks that dressed some of Hollywood’s top stars and through the lasting imprint of h…
- AP
A woman who has previously said Steven Tyler had a sexual relationship with her when she was a teenager is suing the Aerosmith frontman for sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit was filed by Julia Misley on Tuesday under a 2019 California law that gave adult victims of childhood sexual assault a three-year window to file lawsuits related to prior assaults. The Associated Press does not name victims of sexual assault. But Misley has released a statement and says the lawsuit relates to her experiences with Tyler. He is listed as a “John Doe” in the lawsuit. His representatives did not immediately return requests for comment.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach might not be on the air after amid news of their romance, but they’re certainly not staying under the radar either.
- By The Associated Press
This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from veteran Iggy Pop and rising star Brandon Ratcliff, Lifetime concludes its coverage on R. Kelly’s victims with a two-night special, and Christian Bale stars as a detective in an 1830 whodunit alongside a young Edgar Allen Poe. And if you haven’t consumed enough rich food, or content about very rich people, over the holidays, HBO Max has a treat coming your way with “The Menu.” That's got Ralph Fiennes as a celebrity chef at a very exclusive restaurant where things take a decidedly sinister turn.
- AP
- By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press
Sonya Yoncheva worries about classical music. The 41-year-old soprano at the top of her profession told The Associated Press that her own children don't really associate with classical music artists. In the first close-to-normal season since the pandemic’s onset, Yoncheva sings a revival of Bellini’s “Norma” at the Met starting Feb. 28, then has role debuts as Maddalena di Coigny in Giordano’s “Andrea Chénier” at Milan’s Teatro all Scala and Cio-Cio-San in Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly” at the Vienna State Opera. In a time of dwindling classical sales and releases, she is launching her own record label in a bid to shape projects and build an audience.
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
It’s right there in the title, then explicitly stated during the movie: “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is a movie with layers. Layers that somehow manage to reveal and conceal in equal measure, as writer-director Rian Johnson and his cast unveil surprise after surprise.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
New year, new movies.
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
A woman once described by Steven Tyler as his “teen bride” filed a lawsuit against the Aerosmith frontman on Thursday, Rolling Stone reported.
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
What decade is this again?
- AP
Sherlock Holmes is finally free to the American public in 2023. The long-running contested copyright dispute over Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s tales of a whipsmart detective will finally come to an end as the 1927 copyrights expiring Jan. 1 include Conan Doyle’s last Sherlock Holmes work. Once a work enters the public domain it can legally be shared, performed, reused, repurposed or sampled without permission or cost. Duke University’s Center for the Public Domain highlighted notable releases. Films entering the public domain include the first talkie, “The Jazz Singer” and Fritz Lang's seminal sci-fi classic “Metropolis.” Musical compositions include “Puttin' on the Ritz."
- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Top Gun: Maverick" has grossed nearly $1.5 billion at the global box office since opening in May. The National Board of Review recently named it the best film of 2022. Can recognition at the Oscars — if, for nothing else, propping up the ailing theater business — be far behind?
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Nothing gets a group of directors energized quite like talking about a fruitful collaboration, whether with a stunt coordinator or an actor or cinematographer — even if it means making them fearful.
- Todd Martens - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
When I think of the games I'm most curious about in 2023, one word comes to mind: story. Well, maybe two words: story and characters.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Ryan Coogler's 2018 "Black Panther," starring Chadwick Boseman as King T'Challa, collected $1.3 billion and the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first best picture Oscar nomination. It was a bona fide cultural phenomenon. Two years later, the 43-year-old Boseman died unexpectedly of colon cancer.…
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
