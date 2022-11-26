Fun Page Solutions

Giants-Cowboys sets NFL regular-season record for viewers

  • AP

The Thanksgiving afternoon game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys set the mark for the most-watched NFL regular-season game on record. The Cowboys' 28-20 victory Thursday on Fox averaged 42 million viewers, according to Nielsen, surpassing the 41.55 million average for the Dec. 3, 1990, Monday night game between the Giants and San Francisco 49ers on ABC. Average viewer record numbers go back to 1988. The average viewership for the three Thanksgiving Day games was 33.5 million, surpassing the previous high of 32.9 million in 1993, when only two games were aired.

AP

Bold predictions for 6 top Oscar categories, including best picture

  • Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — We're still a couple of months away from Oscar nominations, but, outside of "Avatar: The Way of Water" and its glorious space whales, all the contenders have landed. Now it's just a matter of convincing voters to give them a look.

New this week: 'Riches,' Robert Downey Sr. and BTS’ RM

  • By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include a solo album from BTS's RM, the return of the holiday display TV contest “The Great Christmas Light Fight” and Tilda Swinton starring in the ghost story “The Eternal Daughter.” Family secrets, betrayal and power struggles are abundant in the new Amazon Prime Video series “Riches” about an affluent Black family in London that runs a multimillion beauty company, and the video game “Marvel’s Midnight Suns” adds a dash of strategy to the usual superhero slugfest. And Robert Downey Jr. affectionately pays tribute to this late father, Robert Downey Sr. in “Sr.,” an intimate documentary the younger Downey spent three years filming with his dad before his death.

Football leads Nielsens; Fox's Hannity helped by Trump

  • AP

Two NFL games led the Nielsen company's list of top-drawing programs in prime time last week, as is typical for this time of year. Otherwise, former President Donald Trump shows that he's still a television draw. Most of Trump's announcement of his 2024 presidential candidacy was shown on Fox News Channel last Tuesday, boosting Sean Hannity's viewership to 5.16 million people that night. For the rest of the week, Hannity's show exceeded 3 million viewers only once, on Wednesday night. Nielsen said ‘60 Minutes’ had a strong week on CBS, recording just under 10 million viewers, and Paramount's ‘Yellowstone’ was again the week's top scripted series.

Netflix nights still come wrapped in red-and-white envelopes

  • By MICHAEL LIEDTKE - AP Technology Writer

Netflix’s trailblazing DVD-by-mail rental service has been relegated as a relic in the age of video streaming, but there is still a steady — albeit shrinking — audience of diehards who are happily paying to receive those discs in the iconic red-and-white envelopes. The service that has shipping more than 5 billion discs across the U.S. since its inception nearly a quarter century ago may not be around much longer. Its customer base has dwindled to an estimated 1.5 million subscribers from more than 11 million in 2011 when Netflix spun it off from its video streaming business. Co-CEO Reed Hastings has previously suggested it could close in 2023.

Review: A portrait of an artist in Venice-winning doc

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Nan Goldin, the subject of Laura Poitras’ Venice Film Festival-winning documentary “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” is a name you probably either know well or not at all. In the art world, she is unequivocally famous. Her photographs depicting downtown life in the late 1970s and '80s have been displayed at the Whitney, the Tate and MoMA. AP Film writer Lindsey Bahr writes in her review that it is a riveting, holistic portrait of an artist who has devoted her life to removing stigma whether with the AIDS crisis or the opioid epidemic. The film, now playing in New York from Neon, is not rated.

Movie review: ‘The Inspection’ passes muster as stellar drama

  • James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)

Written and directed by Elegance Bratton and based on his own life story, “The Inspection” comes out of the blue to knock you off your feet. It’s a gay “An Officer and a Gentleman” for a new generation and a new world.

China sentences Chinese-Canadian star Kris Wu to 13 years

  • AP

A court in Beijing has sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges including rape. The June trial of the former member of the South Korean group EXO was closed to the public to the protect the alleged victims' privacy. Beijing's Chaoyang District Court on Friday said Wu was sentenced for a 2020 rape and for the “crime of assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity” in a 2018 incident in which he and others allegedly assaulted two women they had gotten drunk. The court said the three victims in the rape case had also been drunk and were unable to resist.