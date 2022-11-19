Fun Page Solutions

The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Aaron Carter's former manager has shed some light on the singer's "nightmare" relationship with haters on social media, weeks after the troubled pop musician was found dead at his Lancaster home earlier this month.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
After dating for nearly two years — and countless headlines about their relationship — Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are reportedly “taking a break,” People reported Friday.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
In making a TV series about pushing back against the effects of time and age, Chris Hemsworth got some health information that made him confront his own mortality: The “Thor” actor has eight to 10 times the normal risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.
- AP
-
Police say a fourth person wanted in Tennessee in the slaying of rapper Young Dolph has turned himself in. Memphis police said Friday that Jermarcus Johnson was wanted on a charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Police did not provide any additional details about Johnson or his alleged role in the case. Three others were arrested previously and have pleaded not guilty. Young Dolph was ambushed and shot to death a year ago while buying cookies at a bakery in his hometown of Memphis. He was 36. Young Dolph was admired for charitable works in Memphis.
- AP
-
Jurors at the Los Angeles rape trial of “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson say they're deadlocked. But a judge has told them they have not deliberated long enough for her to declare a mistrial. After nearly three days of deliberations, the jurors emerged Friday afternoon and told Judge Charlaine Olmedo that they could not reach a unanimous verdict on any counts. She told them to resume deliberating on Nov. 28 after taking Thanksgiving week off. The 46-year-old Masterson is charged with the rape of three women in his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003. He has pleaded not guilty. The defense says the acts were consensual.
- By The Associated Press
-
This week’s new entertainment releases include an live posthumous album from Tom Petty, the criminal profile spinoff series “Criminal Minds: Evolution,” a documentary about the plucky Mars Rover Opportunity and a TV series that focuses on the backstage melodrama at the Chippendale’s male strip clubs. There's also the new documentary “Love, Lizzo,” an intimate portrait of the superstar musician, and if you need a way to shake off the stuffing after that Thanksgiving feast, why not throw an international dance party with friends from around the world with Ubisoft’s video game “Just Dance 2023”?
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Elton John had already worn two different bedazzled suits — the first one made him look like a lion tamer, the second a fabulous cabinet secretary — by the time he reached the encore of his concert Thursday night at Dodger Stadium. But as one of music's greatest living showmen,…
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
It’s not fiction: Quentin Tarantino is gearing up for his final act.
- AP
-
A member of the First Nations in Canada will perform “O Canada” in three languages at the Canadian Football League’s championship game in Regina between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts. Teagan Littlechief will perform in English, French and Cree at Sunday's grey Cup. Only fluent in English, Littlechief says she has been leaning on a Cree teacher and French friend to help her practice the national anthem in the other languages.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
As the television phenomenon known as "The Walking Dead" shambles off into the sunset, it leaves behind a seemingly endless trail of bodies — many of them zombies, but some of them major characters whom viewers had followed for years.
- Ashley Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The most over-the-top sequence of "Spirited" wasn't supposed to happen. It was just a throwaway joke in the initial script.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
R&B singer B. Smyth, a popular presence on YouTube whose “Twerkoholic” was a big hit, died Thursday at age 28, his brother said.
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
-
When you run into people you cannot stand in real life, you have a chance to escape. When you run into people you can’t stand in a film that you have to review, you are trapped. In “The People We Hate at the Wedding,” Allison Janney, Kristen Bell, Ben Platt and Isaach de Bankole play the peo…
- Peter Larsen - The Orange County Register (TNS)
-
ANAHEIM, Calif. — After Raphael Sbarge finished his first film, a short documentary on the Los Angeles River, he then focused on finding a theater to screen it.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Fresh off of winning a Tony Award for the recently canceled “Paradise Square,” Joaquina Kalukango has landed a plum gig in one of this Broadway season’s hottest shows.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
After reducing her duties as surgeon Dr. Meredith Grey on "Grey's Anatomy," longtime star Ellen Pompeo said she hasn't cut ties with the ABC hit series entirely.
- Nate Jackson - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Dressed in white from head to toe with a Prince symbol dangling from a chain around his neck, there were signs that Chris Rock was ready to let his guard down enough to open up inside the Dolby Theatre on the first night of his four-night stand in L.A. to close out his Ego Death tour.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Al Roker says he’s “on the way to recovery” after being hospitalized for blood clots.
- AP
-
Hip hop star Nicki Minaj has teamed up with Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma and Lebanese singer Myriam Fares for the latest addition to the official soundtrack of the World Cup in Qatar. The single “Tukoh Taka” has lyrics in English, Spanish and Arabic. It was released two days ahead of the start of the tournament. It’s the latest in a series of songs by artists from around the world released as part of FIFA’s official soundtrack of the 2022 World Cup. Maluma and Myriam Fares will perform at the opening of the FIFA fan festival in Doha on Saturday.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Jay Leno is on the mend after suffering severe burns in a car fire, his pal Tim Allen said.