- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
-
Documents from a defamation lawsuit against Fox News illustrate the pressures its journalists faced in the weeks after the 2020 presidential election. The network was on a collision course between giving its conservative audience what it wanted and reporting uncomfortable truths about then-President Donald Trump and his false fraud claims. In one extraordinary text conversation, Fox stars Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham express their disdain for their journalistic colleagues. As details emerge about how Fox tried to navigate the pressures, one Fox journalist says the network has yet to discuss the revelations from the lawsuit with its employees.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The Oscars are undergoing their own image overhaul for the 95th anniversary.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
“Tiger King” made Joe Exotic a pandemic-era star, right? Wrong, says the man himself.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Taylor Swift will have an entire city named in her honor when the much-anticipated Eras Tour kicks off in Glendale, Arizona, next week.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Julia Fox is reportedly shocked and heartbroken over her brother Christopher’s arrest in New York City’s Upper East Side on drug and weapons charges.
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald, Willoughby, Ohio (TNS)
-
Somewhere in the multiverse, "Tár" will win the Academy Award for best picture on Sunday, but it almost surely won't be in this reality.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
William Shatner is thinking a lot about death these days.
- By MARTINA REBECCA INCHINGOLO - Associated Press
-
Miley Cyrus isn't just singing about breakups on her new record, “Endless Summer Vacation." It's a rebirth in the hot and sexy days of summer. Starting with her chart-topping “Flowers,” Miley sings with contagious confidence and independence, “I can love me better than you can.” The Associated Press' Martina Rebecca Inchingolo writes in a review that Cyrus' albums don't fit into any one genre and this one continues to experiment with different styles, from folky duets with Brandi Carlile or the dance pop of “Violet Chemistry.” The album ends where it started with a flip on “Flowers” that offers a sad, soulful coda. The album is out now.
- Ron Hurtibise - South Florida Sun-Sentinel (TNS)
-
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Maybe if they changed their name to Dirt, Breeze and Flames?
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Grace Van Dien has shifted her focus away from acting after an encounter with a movie producer left her "so upset."
- By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press
-
Daniele Rustioni knew he wanted to be a conductor from the time he was 10. His mother had him join La Scala children’s chorus and he saw Riccardo Muti for the first time. Rustioni thought to himself: “I want to be him.” Rustioni's 40th birthday is approaching on April 18 and he is music director of the Lyon Opera in France and the Ulster Orchestra in Northern Ireland and also principal guest conductor of Munich’s Bavarian State Opera. He leads “Falstaff” at the Metropolitan Opera starting Sunday and a new Met staging of Bizet's ""Carmen" next New Year's Eve.
Oscar-nominated short ‘Night Ride’ challenges viewers to take a stand when others are targeted by persecution and prejudice
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
A short film about an accidental tram heist in Norway highlights anti-LGBTQ violence, the multilayered complexities of helping others, and the power of camaraderie — all in just over 15 minutes.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Chris Rock accused Will Smith of “selective outrage” in his latest special, but it seems Netflix has been selective with the comedian’s performance.
- John Wenzel - The Denver Post (TNS)
-
DENVER — Colorado is fired up for an Oscar win.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Because the Academy has banned him from attending the Oscars for 10 years, Will Smith will not be able to continue the tradition of the reigning lead actor winner presenting the award for lead actress during this year’s ceremony.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The 2023 Oscars is here, and it's looking for a comeback.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
'Ted Lasso'
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
This year's Oscar nominations have brought recognition to numerous film artists of Asian descent. If any of them win (it's Michelle Yeoh's time, surely?), they'll join a small, distinguished coterie. The Academy Awards' history of winners of Asian descent goes back many decades, and while yo…
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
In a recent interview with GQ, Hong Kong star Donnie Yen noted that Caine, his character in the upcoming action blockbuster "John Wick: Chapter 4," had originally been given a more common Chinese name. The choice bothered Yen, who lobbied successfully to have the character renamed. "Why does…
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Billy Porter is planning to strike a new pose this spring — but he wants his fans to manage their expectations accordingly.
Oscar nominations for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ mark long-overdue progress for Asian representation
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Regardless of the results at Sunday’s ceremony, the 2023 Oscars made history for Asian representation, largely on the strength of “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”