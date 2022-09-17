Fun Page Solutions

- By KELVIN CHAN - AP Business Writer
Hotels, restaurants and shops are packed as royal fans pour into the heart of London to experience the flag-lined roads, pomp-filled processions and brave a mileslong line for the once-in-a-lifetime chance to bid adieu to Queen Elizabeth II. Visitors crowding into central London from as far away as the U.S. and India for the historic moment are giving a boost to businesses at a time when the British economy is facing a cost-of-living crisis fueled by the highest inflation in four decades and predictions of a looming recession. The overall economic boost might be limited because Monday has been declared a public holiday for the queen's funeral. But experts said renewed interest in the royal family could sustain tourism demand.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A fight has broken out over who should be left in charge of Anne Heche’s estate.
- Jessica Gelt - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Theater staged a pandemic comeback, but audiences didn’t get the memo.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — The music of the night is coming to an end — after 35 years.
Pink Floyd co-founder Nick Mason calls reports of half-billion dollar sale of the band’s music ‘dubious’
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
Speculation has been growing over the summer that Pink Floyd, one of the bestselling bands in rock history, is set to sell its lucrative music catalog for more than $600 million.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
“The Phantom of the Opera” — Broadway’s longest-running show — is scheduled to close in February 2023, a victim of post-pandemic softening in theater attendance in New York. The musical — a fixture on Broadway since 1988, weathering recessions, war and cultural shifts — will play its final performance on Broadway in February, according to multiple reports. A spokesman for the show did not not respond to questions from The Associated Press. The first production opened in London in 1986 and since then the show has been seen by more than 145 million people in 183 cities. The closure was first reported by the New York Post.
- Noah Goldberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — As its 100th birthday approaches, the iconic Hollywood sign is getting a bit of a makeover.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Chrissy Teigen revealed Thursday that the miscarriage she suffered two years ago was actually an abortion.
- By WAYNE PARRY - Associated Press
New Jersey’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both types of gambling outlets won $470.6 million from gamblers in August, up more than 10% from a year earlier. The amount of money won from in-person gamblers at casinos was nearly $274 million, up 4.4% from a year earlier. But that total still lagged behind the level of August 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Returning to pre-pandemic levels for in-person gamblers has been the main goal of Atlantic City’s nine casinos, regardless of the fact that money from internet and sports betting continues to grow.
- Michael Granberry - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
DALLAS — Eva Schloss is no stranger to Dallas. As a Holocaust survivor willing to share her harrowing life story, she appeared in Richardson as recently as three years ago. In 2002, she flew in from London to see a play about her life, "And Then They Came for Me," which was showcased at Dall…
- By The Associated Press
This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Kelsea Ballerini and 5 Seconds of Summer, a Oprah Winfrey-produced documentary about acting icon Sidney Poitier and a starry celebration of Norman Lear that includes George Clooney, Rita Moreno, Anthony Anderson and Jennifer Aniston. “Quantum Leap” is jumping back to TV with a sequel to the 1989-93 sci-fi series about a scientist trapped in the past by an experiment gone awry. And the film “On the Come Up” is about a 16-year-old girl with rap ambitions that is based on the best-selling 2019 young-adult novel by Angie Thomas.
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
After definitively playing male lead Don Draper in the landmark cable TV series “Mad Men” from 2007 to 2015, the charismatic Jon Hamm lost his way. He played himself in episodes of both “Barry” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” But his other work did not stick. For a time, he was best known as the…
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
This butterfly’s getting a new set of wings.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Actor Naomi Ackie captures singer Whitney Houston's rise to fame and ups and downs in the newly released trailer for the upcoming biopic "I Wanna Dance With Somebody."
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
'Quantum Leap'
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
With her rousing new action-drama, "The Woman King," director Gina Prince-Bythewood suggests that, in at least one crucial respect, the West African kingdom of Dahomey was more ahead of its time than that starry imperialist empire called Hollywood. An early 19th-century epic awash in militar…
- Noelle Mateer - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
LONDON — When news of Queen Elizabeth's death was announced, an elaborate plan for national mourning kicked into place. Pop radio stations played sadder, slower tunes. Newscasters changed into all-black outfits.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
The wickedly acerbic high school comedy "Do Revenge" is too witty for its own good by at least half and overbearingly, practically nauseatingly extra, but writer-director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson ("Someone Great") is able to turn those potential negatives into superpowers.
- Boris Kachka and Dorany Pineda - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
It’s a good year to be a newcomer, at least if you dream of a National Book Award. Eight of the 10 nominees on the annual prizes’ fiction longlist, announced Friday by the National Book Foundation, are debut fiction authors. Their narratives include the making of an artist from a struggling …
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Weeks after taking shots at the Gap in since-deleted Instagram posts, Kanye West has terminated his partnership with the clothing company.
- August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
K-pop's decadelong ascent in the U.S. will crest with one sure bet this year: "Born Pink," the brand new album from megastars Blackpink.
- Sonaiya Kelley - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Gina Prince-Bythewood's "The Woman King" is something unique for Hollywood: a historical epic with four Black women in prominent heroic roles.
- AP
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar: Week of 9/18/2022
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
Rapper and actor Common will make his Broadway debut this fall in Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play, “Between Riverside and Crazy.” The play centers on a cantankerous ex-cop who owns a piece of real estate on New York City’s Upper West Side and makes it a refuge for the hard-luck orphans who have become his surrogate family. Common will play the ex-cop’s newly paroled son, Junior. The Oscar-, Emmy-, and Grammy Award-winner will have actor Stephen McKinley Henderson as his onstage father. “Between Riverside and Crazy” will begin previews Nov. 30 and will officially open on Dec. 19 at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater.
King Charles III and his wife Camilla greet flagwaving schoolchildren in Welsh capital on latest leg of UK tour
- AP
- By MICHAEL FAULHABER and DANIEL NIEMANN - Associated Press
Oktoberfest is on tap again in Germany after a two-year pandemic interruption. The beer will be just as cold and the roast pork knuckle just as crispy. Mayor Dieter Reiter says the return of the city’s hallmark tourist event on Saturday is “beautiful.” But brewers and visitors are under pressure from inflation in ways they could hardly imagine in 2019. Energy, barley, hops, even paper and glue for labels, cardboard for cases and steel barrels have all gone up in price as record inflation has taken hold across Europe. The price of one of the hefty mugs that revelers will hoist has gone up by 15%, with the brewing industry under pressure from rising costs.
- Steven Vargas - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — As a woman adorned in golden coins and glimmering jewelry shrieks from the middle of a lake, knights collapse and turn against each other — all except Jibaro, who, as a deaf person, is unaffected by the destructive cries. The woman slips in and out of the water in a seductive t…
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Vampire Academy” star J. August Richards finally gets to show his fangs.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
Translating science for popular culture isn’t easy and only a handful of people have pulled it off the over the years like Carl Sagan and Bill Nye.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
TORONTO — There's a terrifically self-reflexive gag in Steven Spielberg's new picture, "The Fabelmans," that is hard to imagine anyone but Steven Spielberg pulling off. This might not be saying much, since the entire movie, a rollicking and ruminative look at the director's childhood and tee…
COVID confidential: Michael McDonald explains missing Doobie Brothers' Minnesota State Fair gig in 2021
- Jon Bream - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota State Fairgoers fumed. On a few hours' notice, they learned last September that the Doobie Brothers would perform at the grandstand without Michael McDonald, who had just rejoined the group after a 26-year absence.
- By The Associated Press
People are being told not to join the line to view Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin after a surge in numbers. British officials said Friday morning that the organized line was at capacity and no one will be allowed to join it for at least six hours. The line stretched for 5 miles (8 kilometers) from Parliament to Southwark Park in south London. People at the back of the line faced a 14-hour wait to reach the front. The government says the park is now full and entry to the queue is being “paused.” It said: “Please do not attempt to join the queue until it re-opens.”
- By MIKE CORDER, JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA - Associated Press
A delegation of Chinese officials reportedly has been barred from visiting the historic hall where the queen is lying in state, as geopolitics cast a shadow over the solemn pageantry surrounding the monarch’s death. The Chinese ambassador to the U.K. has been banned from Parliament for a year after Beijing sanctioned seven British legislators last year for speaking out against China’s treatment of its Uyghur minority in the far-west Xinjiang region. The office of House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle declined to comment Friday on the report in Politico. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said she had not seen the report, but said that as host of the queen’s funeral, the U.K. should “follow the diplomatic protocols and proper manners to receive guests.”
- Bruce Finley - The Denver Post (TNS)
DENVER – Metropolitan State University of Denver leaders looked at the recurring flare-ups on the nation’s college campuses – where controversial tweets and email, chat room screen shots and student spats explode into storms — and have set a new policy declaring free expression “indispensabl…