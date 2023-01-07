Fun Page Solutions

- Updated
- By JOHN CARUCCI - Associated Press
As the cast of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” celebrated the new season, they credited the show’s creator with popularizing drag and expressed concern about the protests and threats to the performance style at the heart of the long-running series. With a long and rich history, drag has been attacked by right-wing politicians and activists who have falsely associated it with the “sexualization” and “grooming” of children. In recent months, protesters have besieged drag story hours, during which performers read books to children. The cast celebrated season 15 at Thursday's New York premiere. The new season starts Friday on MTV.
- AP
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the slaying of New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell. Authorities said U.S. Marshals from New Orleans and Houston on Thursday arrested 20-year-old Jabril Cowart on suspicion of killing Montrell outside of a grocery store in New Orleans’ central business district. Cowart was found in Houston and will be extradited to New Orleans to face a second-degree murder charge. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Montrell gained popularity for his videos on social media, including the New Orleans “Hood History" series which covered the city's notable figures, places and culture.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Latin pop diva Gloria Trevi has denied allegations of sexual assault after two women filed a lawsuit against the singer and her ex-manager and producer Sergio Andrade on Dec. 30.
- By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN - Associated Press
A yearslong saga that ensnared the publishing world has culminated in a New York courtroom where a con artist has pleaded guilty to a plot defrauding scores of authors by duping them into handing over hundreds of unpublished manuscripts. Filippo Bernardini, an Italian citizen who had been working in publishing in London, pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud in connection with a phishing scheme that had baffled the book world for years. He used email accounts to impersonate literary agents and editors to con authors of their manuscripts. The announcement was made by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. Bernardini is set to be sentenced April 5.
- Nick Vadala - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
John Fetterman officially became the 54th senator in Pennsylvania history this week. But courtesy of Netflix, he can add another job to his resume: actor.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The Black Keys, Gwen Stefani and the Black Crowes are set to headline the 2023 BeachLife Festival, the annual music festival in Redondo Beach. The three-day celebration will take place May 5-7 at the Redondo Beach waterfront.
Dolly Parton makes surprise appearance on ‘Call Me Kat’ to deliver a moving tribute to Leslie Jordan
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
Dolly Parton made a surprise appearance on this week’s episode of Fox’s “Call me Kat” to pay tribute to the show’s late co-star Leslie Jordan.
‘Corsage’ review: Vicky Krieps excels as an Austrian empress throwing away caution, pomp and circumstance
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
We’ll be dealing with dramatizations of the lives of royals forever, if only because the public/private schism of They Who Wear The Crowns and those who live in their vicinity is so temptingly easy to map out on paper. All that circumstantial pomp, all those game-day faces and manners, colli…
- Nathan Solis - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police arrested a man after he allegedly tried to break into pop singer Billie Eilish's childhood home in the Highland Park neighborhood late Thursday, according to authorities.
- By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
Prince Harry’s assertion that he killed 25 people in Afghanistan has drawn criticism from both enemies and allies. Harry says in his memoir “Spare" that he killed more than two dozen Taliban militants while serving as an Apache helicopter co-pilot gunner in Afghanistan in 2012-2013. He writes that in the heat of battle he regarded enemy combatants as pieces being removed from a chessboard. Prominent Taliban member Anas Haqqani tweeted “Mr. Harry! The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans." Some veterans and military leaders in Britain said publishing a head count violated an unspoken military code and could increase the security risk for him and for British forces around the world.
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
A wonderfully strange twist on a road movie, “Broker” is the darker version of “Little Miss Sunshine,” not that “Little Miss Sunshine” was all sweetness and light. Written and directed by Japanese auteur Hirokazu Koreeda (“After the Storm”), “Broker” bears some resemblance to Koreeda’s Acade…
- AP
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar, Week of 1/9/2023
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Ryan Seacrest and Andy Cohen made it clear that they’re not actually mad at each other Thursday on Seacrest’s radio show.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" will be one housewife short when the reality show returns to Bravo.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Professional wrestling trailblazer Vince McMahon is considering a return to World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., according to the Wall Street Journal. That news comes six months after he announced he was throwing in the towel amid reports of a sexual misconduct scandal including $12 million i…
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Actor Noah Schnapp has more in common with his "Stranger Things" character, Will Byers, than meets the eye.
- AP
Authorities say a Grammy-winning sound engineer accused of kidnapping and threatening his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint in Tennessee has been fatally shot by police. Metro Nashville Police spokesman Don Aaron says an officer killed 54-year-old Mark Capps during an encounter Thursday. Aaron says officers went to Capps' home to arrest him on warrants charging him with aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping involving his wife and stepdaughter. When officers arrived Capps opened the front door armed with a pistol and was shot. Authorities are investigating the circumstances. Capps won four Grammys for his work on polka albums and his website lists several other albums on which he’s done mixing and engineering work.
- By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
An explosive memoir reveals many facets of Prince Harry, from bereaved boy and troubled teen to wartime soldier and unhappy royal. From accounts of cocaine use and losing his virginity to raw family rifts, “Spare” exposes deeply personal details about Harry and the wider royal family. It is dominated by Harry's rivalry with brother Prince William and the death of the boys’ mother, Princess Diana in 1997. Harry says that years later he drove through the Paris tunnel where the crash happened, hoping in vain that it would help end a “decade of unrelenting pain." He also says his father Charles implored Harry and William to end their rift, saying: “Please, boys. Don’t make my final years a misery.”
- AP
Daniel Barenboim has announced his resignation as the general music director of Berlin’s Staatsoper, saying that his health has become too poor to carry on. The renowned conductor and pianist, who turned 80 in November, has been in the post since 1992. He announced in October that he was “taking a step back” from some of his performing activities for a period of months after being diagnosed with a “serious neurological condition.” In a statement issued by the Staatsoper on Friday, Barenboim said he will step down on Jan. 31.
- By LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press
Federal prosecutors are seeking a 10-year prison sentence for a member of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” who they say lived lavishly after defrauding thousands of people nationwide in a telemarketing scam, many of them elderly. But her lawyer says she should face no more than three years behind bars. Jennifer Shah admitted her guilt last July. Sentencing is scheduled for Friday in Manhattan. Prosecutors cited her $7 million mansion in Park City, Utah, a Porsche and luxury goods. Defense lawyers say Shah's crime was an aberration from a life otherwise well lived.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In “Alice, Darling,” the titular protagonist’s friends are a little worried. As the three of them embark on a weeklong trip, peacemaking Sophie (Wunmi Mosaku) has her eye on Alice (Anna Kendrick), later describing her eating habits as “disordered.” Birthday girl Tess (Kaniehtiio Horn), a str…
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
When Warner Bros. Discovery decided to pull the plug on CNN's streaming service CNN+ just a few weeks after its launch, there was a lot of carnage around the network. Shows were scuttled and layoffs mounted.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Most people can recall where they were, or what they were doing, when they found out that their favorite celebrity died.
Commentary: What a difference a revival makes: 2 famously tricky Sondheim musicals shine in new outings
- Charles McNulty - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
NEW YORK — At lunch recently in New York with a retired theater critic, I asked if he’d care to join me later in the week for a matinee of the touted Broadway revival of “Into the Woods.” No, he demurred. He had reviewed the original production, and the show, like many of Stephen Sondheim’s …
- Scott Mervis - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
PITTSBURGH — Anti-Flag is becoming an anomaly in the rock world, entering 2023 with the same four guys who solidified the band in 1999.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Emily Hampshire has a long resume, but for many American audiences she broke through with the role of the socially awkward, flannel-wearing motel employee Stevie Budd on “Schitt’s Creek.” Now she’s starring on the new Amazon series “The Rig,” a thriller about a crew trapped on an oil rig sta…