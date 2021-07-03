Fun Page Solutions

The following are today's, Sunday's and Monday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The former host of the “To Catch a Predator” TV series turned himself in Friday after a Michigan judge issued a warrant for his arrest for no-showing at a court hearing to explain why he had not given a defense lawyer more footage of a police sting operation.
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
One famous sitcom mom is taking another to task.
- By BERENICE BAUTISTA Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY — In “The Forever Purge,” the bloodbath lasts more than 12 hours and takes place on the border between Mexico and the United States. Mexican director Everardo Gout uses the strengths of fellow countrymen actors Ana de la Reguera and Tenoch Huerta in the film no…
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
- Chuck Barney The Mercury News (TNS)
Summer is heating up, and so is our TV.
- Vonnai Phair The Seattle Times (TNS)
Funko, the Everett, Washington-based company that produces pop-culture collectibles, is welcoming the start of summer (and music festival season) with a lineup of music-themed figures inspired by legendary artists.
- Chris Hewitt Star Tribune (TNS)
Some say that women marry versions of their fathers, and I guess you could argue "The Tomorrow War" is evidence of that.
- Matthew Odan Austin American-Statesman (TNS)
AUSTIN, Texas — Former Comedor executive chef Gabe Erales won the 18th season of Bravo’s “Top Chef” on Thursday night, a crowning honor from television’s preeminent cooking competition show.
- By Julie Hinds Detroit Free Press (TNS)
DETROIT — Detroiters watch movies about Detroit to see if there ever will be one that really
- Adam Graham The Detroit News (TNS)
Filmmaker Heidi Ewing was at the 2012 Sundance Film Festival with her Detroit documentary "Detropia" when her friends of seven years, Ivan Garcia and Gerardo Zabaleta, told her their story.
- Carolina A. Miranda Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Kenzi Shiokava, who died June 18 at the age of 82 from chronic conditions exacerbated by injuries related to a recent car accident, became a sculptor more by chance than intention. It was the early 1970s, and he was completing his fourth year of undergraduate studies at the Cho…
- By SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — It started last fall in a series of vacant storefronts along an iconic Miami Beach thoroughfare as a safe way to offer theater during the coronavirus pandemic. Now Moisés Kaufman has brought “Seven Deadly Sins” to New York City, with seven new short plays about pride, greed, …
- By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer
The Dallas Cowboys will be featured for the third time in the 20th anniversary season of “Hard Knocks.” HBO and NFL Films announced Friday that the five-episode season will debut on Aug. 10 at 10 p.m. Eastern.
- Melissa Ruggieri and Rodney Ho The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
The biggest music artists of all time typically have dozens of hits in their portfolio, often so many that they can’t play all of them in concert.
- Adam Graham The Detroit News (TNS)
The "Purge" movies are better in concept than they are in execution. They are built on an intriguing if lug headed premise — what if, for one night only, all crime was legal? — but their depth ends there. They're like a paranoid conspiracy theorist who just when you think they're onto someth…