Fun Page Solutions

- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
The actor who played mobster Paulie Walnuts on “The Sopranos” and other tough-guy roles in movies has died. Tony Sirico's longtime manager says the 79-year-old actor died Friday at an assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The cause of death wasn’t immediately released. Sirico was born in 1942 in New York City. He told the Los Angeles Times in 1990 that he became interested in acting in prison in the 1970s after he saw a performance by a group of ex-convicts. Among his other film credits are Woody Allen's “Bullets over Broadway” and “Mighty Aphrodite.” Sirico appeared on TV series including “Miami Vice” and voiced roles on “Family Guy” and “American Dad!”
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
- By MANUEL RUEDA and JOSHUA GOODMAN - Associated Press
A fashion designer whose accessories have been used by celebrities and featured in museums has been arrested in Colombia and faces extradition to the United States on charges of smuggling crocodile handbags. Colombian prosecutors on Friday announced the arrest of Nancy Gonzalez, who could face up to 25 years in prison and a $500,000 fine. While the sale of some crocodile skins is legal, it requires a certificate, which can be costly and hard to obtain. Investigators say that Gonzalez smuggled hundreds of handbags by paying passengers to carry them in their personal luggage on flights to the United States
- AP
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- AP
Ten months after Hurricane Ida damaged a museum celebrating New Orleans' African American parading culture, the Backstreet Cultural Museum is reopening. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that a parade is planned Saturday from the original building to the new museum site blocks away. The founder's daughter says the former bar where the museum is now located is smaller than the first building. Dominique Dilling-Francis says that means she will have to rotate exhibits rather than showing everything in the collection at once. Hurricane Ida left holes in the roof and water inside the original building after it crashed ashore in August 2021 as a powerful Category 4 storm.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — “F Troop” star Larry Storch is dead at 99.
- By WAYNE PARRY - Associated Press
Hoping to expand their appeal beyond the slot machine and buffet crowd, some casinos are turning to fine art galleries to bring in new business from customers who might not otherwise visit a gambling hall. In the process, they're not only broadening their own customer bases, but also putting new eyeballs in front of some of the world’s great works of art. One such effort began Friday at Atlantic City’s Hard Rock casino, where the highly acclaimed “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” exhibit opened. Las Vegas casinos including the Bellagio and the Palms also have prominent art galleries.
- By The Associated Press
This week’s new entertainment releases include a new album from Lizzo, the crime drama “Black Bird” from the mind of novelist Dennis Lehane, and a tearful roadtrip when a single father played by John Cho drives his teenage daughter across the country in “Don’t Make Me Go.” Jane Austen’s last completed novel “Persuasion” gets a fresh spin starring Dakota Johnson as the “past her prime” heroine. And what will our favorite madcap vampires and their human sidekick, Guillermo, get up to next? The answer arrives with season four of “What We Do in the Shadows" on FX.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Rapper Doja Cat and “Stranger Things” star Noah Schnapp lit up TikTok this week after he exposed direct messages she sent him.
- AP
Iran’s state-run news agency is reporting that authorities have detained two filmmakers over an appeal they posted on social media, accusing them of links with opposition groups outside Iran and plotting to undermine the country's state security. IRNA reported on Friday that authorities arrested Mohamad Rasoulof and Mostafa Al-Ahmad. The two are accused of posting a statement asking members of the Iranian security forces to “put your gun down” in reference to the violent crackdown during the unrest following a May building collapse in the southwestern city of Abadan that killed at least 41 people. At least 70 Iranian filmmakers signed the appeal.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Get ready to swoon some more.
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
'Boo, Bitch'
- By KIANA DOYLE - Associated Press
Even Canadian rock stars are looking introspectively – and existentially – at their role and the meaning of it all in today’s seemingly crumbling world. In her review, The Associated Press’ Kiana Doyle says Metric's new album, “Formentera” is a questioning, existentialist journey, but listeners can't help but rock out anyway. From the immersive “Doomscroller” to the bold “I Will Never Settle,” Doyle says the album is packed with expressive songs that sometimes make you want to dance and sometimes make you want to cry. “Formentera” is out Friday.
‘The Collaboration’: Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat relationship explored in upcoming Broadway play
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Warhol and Basquiat are Broadway bound.
Max Martin, super-producer behind Britney Spears, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift, headed to Broadway with Shakespearian remix ‘& Juliet’
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — A pop music-peppered remix of Shakespeare’s most fabled romantic tale is headed to The Great White Way this fall.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
A deep dive into rock ‘n’ roll’s female pioneers like Chaka Khan, Pat Benatar, Mavis Staples and Shania Twain forms the backbone of the fascinating, four-part docuseries “Women Who Rock.” The docuseries moves chronologically from the birth of rock ‘n’ roll, where women weren’t taken seriously, to the present day, where they’ve seized both production credits and technology to blaze their own independent paths. It’s been an uphill climb for most. Director Jessica Hopper says the series offers a look at far more than just rock stars but a broader story of America. The series starts Sunday on Epix.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
For his new role, Taron Egerton went from gold hot pants to a prison jumpsuit.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Ray Liotta spent the months leading up to his sudden death on set, where he belonged.
Remembering James Caan: A tough guy with range, from ‘Brian’s Song’ to Sonny Corleone and dozens more
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
I remember the talk in the hallways at school the morning after ABC-TV reran “Brian’s Song” sometime in the mid-’70s. Every kid who watched it, or caught it the first time in 1971, said the same thing, more or less, the boys especially. Some variation on a theme of awkward, stupidly embarras…
- By DANICA KIRKA - Associated Press
Prince Harry has won the first stage of a libel suit against the publisher of Britain’s Mail on Sunday newspaper. A judge ruled Friday that parts of a story about his fight for police protection in the U.K. were defamatory. High Court Justice Matthew Nicklin hasn’t yet considered issues such as whether the story was accurate or in the public interest. That is a defense that the newspaper will be able to offer in the next phase of the proceedings.
- Sonaiya Kelley - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has come a long way since its early days when Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow was the sole female hero and most other women with substantial screen time were relegated to love interests and damsels.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Every episode of “Black Bird,” which premiered Friday on Apple TV+, begins with the legend, “The following is inspired by a true story.”
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
With "The Sea Beast," Netflix throws its harpoon at a 2023 Oscar nomination for animated feature.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
In the summer of 1999, ABC took a chance on an experiment that had already been an overseas sensation. "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" would go on to attract up to 30 million American viewers, making it one of the most unexpected hits in modern-day TV.
- Steven Vargas - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Steve Fickinger didn't drink hot drinks, and he wasn't afraid to let people know it.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
For much of Claire Denis’ slow-roiling, superbly acted melodrama “Both Sides of the Blade,” we are in a Paris apartment that feels like a private paradise, a haven of domestic tranquility and sexual fulfillment. Sara (Juliette Binoche) and Jean (Vincent Lindon) have been together for a decad…