Fun Page Solutions

The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- AP
Justin Bieber says a rare disorder that paralyzed half of the superstar performer’s face is the reason behind his tour postponement. The Grammy winner says in video he posted Friday on Instagram that he’s suffering from Ramsey Hunt syndrome. The syndrome causes facial paralysis and affects nerves in the face through a shingles outbreak. Bieber’s post comes after he cancelled his shows in Toronto and Washington, D.C. The singer demonstrated in the video that he was could barely move one side of his face, calling the ailment “pretty serious.” Bieber said he’s unsure how long he will take to heal. He appeared positive about making a full recovery through rest and therapy.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The prime-time telecast of the House Select Committee hearings on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was watched by 20 million TV viewers across multiple networks on Thursday.
- James Reed - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Let us guess: Your invitation to Britney Spears’ wedding at her Southern California home got lost in the mail too, right?
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
Justin Bieber is battling a rare disease that causes facial paralysis, which has forced him to cancel multiple shows.
- By The Associated Press
Klaus Mäkelä, a 26-year-old Finnish conductor, will become chief conductor of the Concertgebouw Orchestra in Amsterdam for the 2027-28 season as part of a 10-year commitment. He replaces Daniele Gatti, who was fired as chief conductor in August 2018 following a report in The Washington Post in which the conductor was accused of inappropriate behavior. Mäkelä will become the Concertgebouw’s artistic partner next season. Mäkelä has been chief conductor of the Oslo Philharmonic and artistic director of the Turku Music Festival since the 2020-21 season, and he became music director of the Orchestre de Paris for the 2021-22 season.
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin are the big names behind “Dark Winds,” but they’re not the most important. That distinction belongs to the Native American creators and actors who made the AMC mystery series. The director of “Dark Winds” says the storytelling is “an inside job,” with the result a Native American “film noir.” Based on the Tony Hillerman novels featuring Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee of the Navajo Tribal Police, “Dark Winds” puts the newly teamed lawmen on a double-murder case. The series starring Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon and Jessica Matten debuts Sunday on AMC and streaming service AMC+.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The parents of an 18-year-old from North Dakota have obtained a protective order against “The Flash” star Ezra Miller, adding another scandal for the embattled actor to contend with.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
The boys will be back in town again.
- Rodrigo Torrejón - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
A few months after his death, local legendary comedian Bob Saget is getting a documentary on Netflix about his life and legacy, put together by the friends and fellow comedians who knew him best.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jennifer Lopez was not happy that the NFL made her and Shakira co-headliners at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show, according to footage from her upcoming Netflix documentary.
With Paul McCartney headed back to Baltimore, one Beatles fan remembers when ‘lightning’ struck during the band’s 1964 visit
- Jonathan M. Pitts - Baltimore Sun (TNS)
BALTIMORE — Mary Meyer was sitting in her shorthand class at Mercy High School in Northeast Baltimore one Monday morning nearly 58 years ago when something happened that she still calls one of the biggest thrills of her life.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
A new documentary about Rudy Giuliani premiering at the Tribeca Festival weaves in musical performances to give the ups and downs of the man once commonly referred to as “America's Mayor” a touch of opera. Filmmaker Jed Rothstein titled his film “Rudy! A Documusical.” While much of the film is a sober analysis of Giuliani's career, Rothstein weaves in performances by Broadway actors to serve like a Greek chorus. Giuliani, who served as lawyer for then-President Donald Trump, recently met for hours with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Broadway is living up to its old nickname of the Great White Way in more ways than one.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
The relationship rumors about Johnny Depp and his lawyer Camille Vasquez were out of order, the litigator says.
They Might Be Giants guitarist seriously injured in NYC car crash sparked by drunk driver, police say
- Thomas Tracy - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — They Might Be Giants lead guitarist John Flansburgh was hospitalized with serious injuries following an Upper East Side car crash sparked by a drunk driver, police said Friday.
- By The Associated Press
This week’s new entertainment releases include an album of guided meditation by Alanis Morissette, a Jennifer Lopez documentary leading up to her halftime performance at the Super Bowl in 2020 and a new “Father of the Bride” remake starring Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan. There's also the sci-fi thriller “Spiderhead” starring Chris Hemsworth playing an eccentric scientist who runs a state-of-the-art penitentiary and is administering experimental emotion-controlling drugs on the inmates. And the Robertson family of “Duck Dynasty” fame has a new venture with “Duck Family Treasure,” a 10-part series debuting on the Fox Nation streaming service.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 4, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
- Tommy Cummings - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
DALLAS — In promotion of his Highway to Henryetta concert, Troy Aikman revealed a few little-known facts about his upbringing in Oklahoma.