Fun Page Solutions

Texas literary giant Larry McMurtry dies at 84

  • Michael Granberry The Dallas Morning News (TNS)

Larry McMurtry, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author and Oscar-winning screenwriter, whose novels about small-town life and the cowboy era of the American West chiseled him into the folklore of his native Texas, died Thursday night. He was 84.

Beloved children’s author Beverly Cleary dies at 104

  • By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Beverly Cleary, the celebrated children’s author whose memories of her Oregon childhood were shared with millions through the likes of Ramona and Beezus Quimby and Henry Huggins, has died. She was 104.

