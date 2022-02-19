Fun Page Solutions

Picasso exhibit in Florida features art never shown in US

  • By MAGGIE DUFFY, Tampa Bay Times

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Crowds filed in to The Dalí Museum on a chilly Tuesday morning in February to see the exhibition of works by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso — evidence that, after all these years, his work is still a draw.

Ryan Michelle Bathe' jumps into spotlight with 'The Endgame'
Ryan Michelle Bathe' jumps into spotlight with 'The Endgame'

  • By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — We’ve seen her on the legal drama “All Rise'' originally on CBS and “First Wives Club” for BET+, but Ryan Michelle Bathe' has jumped to the top of the marquee as a star of “ The Endgame ” on NBC, debuting Monday.

The best of Abraham Lincoln on film and TV

  • Neal Justin and Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)

There's a reason Presidents Day was designated to honor George Washington and Abraham Lincoln and not, say, Millard Fillmore and Martin Van Buren.