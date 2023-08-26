0
Touring North America, singer-songwriter Maisie Peters comes of age

  • By ELISE RYAN - Associated Press

British pop singer Maisie Peters' tour in the U.S. and Canada follows the June release of her sophomore album “The Good Witch.” Interwoven are five dates opening for Ed Sheeran, who signed Peters to his Gingerbread Man Records in 2021, and who she has already opened for in Europe, Asia and Australia. But New York’s Radio City Music Hall presented a new achievement as her biggest headlining show so far. She called the experience “very surreal" in an interview with The Associated Press. Peters will play with Sheeran for the first time on this leg of his tour on Saturday in Seattle.

Director of British Museum steps down amid controversy over thefts of ancient items

  • By BRIAN MELLEY - Associated Press

The director of the British Museum says he's stepping down immediately amid investigations into the theft or disappearance of hundreds of items from its massive collection, including gold jewelry, semi-precious gems and antiquities dating to the 15th century B.C. Hartwig Fischer says he's resigning now, rather than waiting until next year, as he had originally planned. He says his presence has become a distraction after questions were raised recently about whether the museum took warnings of the thefts seriously. Two years ago, an art dealer contacted museum officials to report that he suspected items from the collection were being peddled online.

Movie review: ‘The Hill’ hits some, misses some

  • James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)

An inspirational, baseball-centric, 1960s-'70s-era tale based on the true story of Rickey Hill (Colin Ford, TV’s “Walker” as an adult), “The Hill” features an oxygen-depleting, central performance by 69-year-old Dennis Quaid (“The Right Stuff”) as Rickey’s bullying Baptist pastor father James Hill.

Jason Mraz is feeling free and curious — in music and in love
Jason Mraz is feeling free and curious — in music and in love

  • By GARY GERARD HAMILTON - Associated Press

Two-time Grammy winner Jason Mraz released his latest album “Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride” in June, a pop record that’s a turn from his balladeering, acoustic persona. Conceived during the pandemic, the 46-year-old says his fans helped navigate its musical direction. But Mraz, who is also prepping a September deluxe reissue of his popular 2008 album, “We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things.” is also continuing his personal journey, one that publicly began in 2018 after coming out as bisexual. He says embracing his identity is also changing how he creates music.

Neal Justin: Minnesota town's experiment revisited in Netflix's 'Live to 100'

  • Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)

MINNEAPOLIS — Albert Lea, Minnesota, gets only a few minutes of screen time in "Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones." But it's hard to imagine that the docuseries would exist — or that its host, Dan Buettner, would become a guru of longevity — without the city agreeing to be ground zero f…

Movie review: ‘The Hill’ hits some, misses some

  • James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)

An inspirational, baseball-centric, 1960s-'70s-era tale based on the true story of Rickey Hill (Colin Ford, TV’s “Walker” as an adult), “The Hill” features an oxygen-depleting, central performance by 69-year-old Dennis Quaid (“The Right Stuff”) as Rickey’s bullying Baptist pastor father James Hill.