Wembanyama's selection by Spurs produces record ratings for NBA draft on ESPN and ABC
Sports
Wembanyama's selection by Spurs produces record ratings for NBA draft on ESPN and ABC

The selection of 19-year-old basketball sensation Victor Wembanyama by the San Antonio Spurs was must see-TV Thursday night. The first round of the NBA draft averaged a record 4,928,000 viewers on ESPN and ABC, according to Nielsen. This is the third year that the first round has been on both networks. It was also the most-viewed program across television for the night. Overall, draft coverage for both rounds on ESPN averaged 3,743,000 viewers, a 23% increase over last year.

Jennifer Lawrence on ‘No Hard Feelings,’ the R-rated comedy made with the Oscar winner in mind
Jennifer Lawrence on 'No Hard Feelings,' the R-rated comedy made with the Oscar winner in mind

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Jennifer Lawrence has been talking about wanting to do a big comedy for years. She has always been funny and vibrant in her television appearances. And while she has brought humor and physical comedy to many of her roles for David O. Russell and others, she also hasn’t exactly gotten the big, broad “Dumb and Dumber” experience, to cite one of her favorites. That changes Friday with “No Hard Feelings,” a classic, raunchy R-rated comedy that was tailor made for her. Lawrence tells The Associated Press she's “always wanted to do a comedy.”

Inside the Sundance Labs, which have helped launch some of Hollywood's top filmmakers
Inside the Sundance Labs, which have helped launch some of Hollywood's top filmmakers

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

The Sundance Institute might be best known for its annual film festival in Park City, Utah, but the screenwriting and directing labs have been just as, if not more, influential in helping to launch the first films of many of Hollywood’s top filmmakers over the past 40 years. Alumni include Ryan Coogler, Paul Thomas Anderson, Quentin Tarantino, Nia DaCosta, Taika Waititi, Lulu Wang, Charlotte Wells and this year’s best director winners Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. The labs, which started in 1981, were the brainchild of Robert Redford. And, since the beginning, the beating heart of that community has been Michelle Satter.

The Oscars best picture rules are changing. Here’s how it’ll affect contenders and movie theaters
The Oscars best picture rules are changing. Here's how it'll affect contenders and movie theaters

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

The theatrical requirements for movies vying for the Oscars top prize just got a little tougher. After three years of adjusted standards due to the pandemic, starting next year best picture hopefuls will have to spend more time in theaters to qualify for the 97th Academy Awards in 2025. That's according to new guidelines announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this week. In addition to the longstanding rule that best picture contenders must have a one week “qualifying run” in one of six major U.S cities, those movies now must also now play for an additional seven days in ten of the top 50 U.S. markets.

'I'll Show You Mine' review: Megan Griffiths' new movie an impressive near-miss

  • Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)

A movie made up entirely of two people having a very long conversation is a tricky balancing act; it's thoroughly impressive if you can pull it off, but usually it involves a few slips off the wire. Seattle filmmaker Megan Griffiths' latest, "I'll Show You Mine," is impeccably filmed and tho…

Fans raise security questions after shootings at Insomniac Events festival in Washington

  • Holly Alvarado - The Orange County Register (TNS)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — After a shooting at Insomniac Events’ Beyond Wonderland Festival at Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington on June 17 that killed two former Southern California residents and injured several others, fans of the popular electronic music festival promoter’s events have expressed sa…

Big Freedia, the Queen of Bounce, roars back with full album, 'Central City,' and a tour
Big Freedia, the Queen of Bounce, roars back with full album, 'Central City,' and a tour

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

Big Freedia goes back to her roots on the 16-track “Central City,” the Queen of Bounce’s first full-length studio album in nine years. Known for previous collaborations with Lizzo on “Karaoke” and Drake on “Nice for What” and for being sampled by Beyoncé on “Break My Soul,” Big Freedia grounds the album in her New Orleans heritage. She says the album “definitely feels bigger” and feels like “I dug deeper.” The importance of Central City is where the artist grew up in New Orleans, and she says “I definitely wanted to bring back some old school hip-hop.”

Movie review: Cast propels hip-hop comedy ‘World’s Best’ to winner’s circle

  • James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)

A delightful throwback to Disney’s great, original, live-action films of the past, “World’s Best” is the story of a New Jersey, middle-school-aged boy who goes to high school for math class because he is that smart when it comes to numbers and equations. But what Prem (rhymes with “name”) Pa…

Infowars host Owen Shroyer pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge
Infowars host Owen Shroyer pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge

  • By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN - Associated Press

Infowars host Owen Shroyer has pleaded guilty to joining the mob of Donald Trump supporters who rioted at the U.S. Capitol. Shroyer pleaded guilty Friday to a misdemeanor charge of illegally entering a restricted area and faces up to a year behind bars. A judge scheduled the 33-year-old Austin, Texas, resident's sentencing for Sept. 12. Shroyer didn’t enter the Capitol but led rioters in chants near the top of the building’s steps. Shroyer promoted baseless claims of fraud on the Infowars far-right internet platform after Trump lost the 2020 election. He has hosted a show called “The War Room With Owen Shroyer” for the website operated by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Pope Francis invites artists to the Sistine Chapel as the Vatican seeks a new cultural dialogue
Pope Francis invites artists to the Sistine Chapel as the Vatican seeks a new cultural dialogue

  • By NICOLE WINFIELD - Associated Press

Pope Francis has praised artists as true visionaries who can see, dream and invent. He made the comments Friday as he welcomed 200 artists, filmmakers and writers into the Sistine Chapel to mark the 50th anniversary of the Vatican Museums’ contemporary art collection. Francis acknowledged that some in the crowd sometimes use confrontation to make people think. But he said their aim was to find harmony and beauty. The audience followed similar ones held by previous popes starting with Pope Paul VI who first invited artists into the Sistine Chapel in 1964 in hopes of renewing the friendship between the Church and artists.

Doja Cat announces massive 2023 North American tour with Ice Spice, Doechii

  • By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer

The rapper-singer Doja Cat — the Grammy Award winner, fashion muse, and creator of many viral TikTok hits — is set to embark on her 2023 North American tour this fall. The 24-date "Scarlet Tour,” features the “Boy's a Liar Pt. 2" singer Ice Spice and up-and-coming rapper Doechii on select dates. It will hit most major cities in the U.S. as well as Toronto. The announcement arrives a week after Doja Cat released a new single, a fiery rap titled “Attention” that negotiates her relationship with online commentary from fans and critics alike. In 2022, she won the Grammy for best pop duo performance for her collaboration with SZA, “Kiss Me More.”

Tony-winning lyricist Sheldon Harnick who created 'Fiddler on the Roof,' dies at 99
Tony-winning lyricist Sheldon Harnick who created 'Fiddler on the Roof,' dies at 99

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

Tony- and Grammy Award-winning lyricist Sheldon Harnick, who with composer Jerry Bock made up the premier musical-theater songwriting duos of the 1950s and 1960s with shows such as “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Fiorello!” and “The Apple Tree,” has died. He was 99. Known for his wry, subtle humor and deft wordplay, Harnick died in his sleep Friday of natural causes. Bock and Harnick first hit success for the music and lyrics to “Fiorello!,” which earned them each Tonys and a rare Pulitzer Prize in 1960. In addition, Harnick was nominated for Tonys in 1967 for “The Apple Tree,” in 1971 for “The Rothschilds” and in 1994 for “Cyrano — The Musical.”

Granddaughter calls her picture book a 'love letter' to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

  • AP

The 15-year-old granddaughter of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is collaborating on a picture book tribute to the late civil rights leader and his wife, Coretta Scott King. Yolanda Renee King’s “We Dream a World" features illustrations by award-winning artist Nicole Tadgell. It will be published by Scholastic next Jan. 2, shortly before what would have been Martin Luther King’s 95th birthday. Yolanda Renee King is herself a social justice advocate. Her statement Friday calls the book a “love letter in his honor” that lets every child rediscover her grandparents’ dream.

My worst moment: Tony Shalhoub became Mr. Invisible at an audition

  • Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

An Emmy-winner several times over, Tony Shalhoub has played distinctive, memorable characters throughout each decade of his screen career, from the ‘90s sitcom “Wings” to the title role in the early 2000s favorite “Monk” to, more recently, the patriarch on Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel…

How consumers and creators soured on streaming

  • Meredith Blake - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

When “House of Cards” premiered on Netflix 10 years ago, it was treated as a very expensive lab experiment: Would original programming get more people to sign up for Netflix, then primarily known as the company that destroyed Blockbuster?