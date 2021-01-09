Fun Page Solutions

The following are today's and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
More than two months after Alex Trebek’s death, fans of “Jeopardy!” finally got the chance to say goodbye.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An appointee to the Ohio Arts Council resigned Friday after making a vulgar comment on social media about Vice President-elect Kamala Harris that also supported President Donald Trump’s false claims that he won the election.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
Michael Apted, the acclaimed British director of the “Up” documentaries series and films as diverse as the Loretta Lynn biopic “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and the James Bond film “The World Is Not Enough,” has died. He was 79.
- By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — For a man who first appeared on television when he was 2, showing Bob Hope how he could already swat golf balls, the public actually knows little about Tiger Woods.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby has been released from a Los Angeles County jail after an arrest in Beverly Hills, where police said he took a loaded gun into an upscale store on Rodeo Drive.
- By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A trial for Michael Avenatti to face charges that he cheated ex-client Stormy Daniels out of proceeds from her book was delayed Friday until next year.
- By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — As PBS’ “Masterpiece” marks its 50th anniversary Sunday, the drama and mystery showcase could rest on its reputation built with acclaimed programs including “I, Claudius” and “Elizabeth R" and polished anew by surprising pop-culture hits “Sherlock” and “Downton Abbey.”
- By RONALD BLUM Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — One of the world’s top festivals of contemporary opera and theater has shifted format because of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Wendy Lee Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The final chapter in defunct streaming service Quibi is coming to an end.
- Chris Hewitt Star Tribune (TNS)
"Pieces of a Woman" has what may be the most memorable movie scene of 2020, but a memorable scene alone does not a great movie make.
- Nelson Oliveira New York Daily News (TNS)
Singers Nicki Minaj and Tracy Chapman have settled a bitter lawsuit over Minaj’s sampling of the 1988 hit song “Baby Can I Hold You.”
- Neal Justin Star Tribune (TNS)
W.C. Fields warned against working with kids and animals. Thankfully, "Masterpiece" ignored at least half of that advice.
- Maren Longbella Star Tribune (TNS)
Whether you believe Elvis Presley died in 1977 or that he's alive and comes out of hiding from time to time like a rock 'n' roll Big Foot, the King's birthday is still Jan. 8. The hip swiveler would have been 86 Friday, and what better way to celebrate than to round up five of his best movies.
- Storm Gifford New York Daily News (TNS)
Even during his final days wracked with pain, Alex Trebek gracefully pitched questions to contestants — and pleas for charity to his legions of fans.
- The Associated Press
Roku is buying the content library of Quibi, the short-lived streaming service, to bulk up its own free ad-supported channel.