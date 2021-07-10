Fun Page Solutions

Artist uses his brush to turn Surfside's pain into hope
Entertainment
AP

  • By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN Associated Press

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Roberto Marquez flew from Dallas to Miami nearly two weeks ago, hoping to add his hands to those digging through the rubble of a fallen South Florida condo building. But once there, the muralist was disappointed to hear that his help was appreciated but not needed.

Hunter Biden paintings pose ethical challenge for president
Entertainment
AP

  • By ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has established an arrangement that would allow President Joe Biden’s son Hunter to sell his artwork for tens of thousands of dollars without knowing the identity of the purchaser, an agreement established in attempt to avoid any potential ethical concerns s…