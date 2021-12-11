Fun Page Solutions

- AP
-
Anne Rice, the gothic novelist widely known for her bestselling novel “Interview with the Vampire,” died late Saturday at the age of 80.
‘Create the city that you deserve’: Pharrell encourages NSU graduates, becomes honorary graduate himself
- Saleen Martin - The Virginian-Pilot (TNS)
-
NORFOLK, Va. — In addition to nearly 400 new alumni crossing the stage Saturday, Norfolk State University also gained a noted graduate — Virginia Beach native, producer and rapper Pharrell Williams.
- The Virginian-Pilot
-
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Grammy-winning musician Pharrell Williams on Saturday told the newest graduates of a historically Black university in Virginia to act like “the emerging majority” and help develop the area's businesses and culture.
- AP
-
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin a prop gun that killed a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set must make himself available for an interview with state workplace safety regulators, a judge has decided.
- AP
-
LONDON (AP) — People lined up Saturday in the English city of Bristol to get the latest work by elusive street artist Banksy — a T-shirt created to help four defendants charged over the toppling of a local statue of a slave trader.
- By MARCIA DUNN - AP Aerospace Writer
-
Jeff Bezos’ rocket company, Blue Origin, is about to send former NFL great Michael Strahan into space — with a football.
The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By ISABELLE TAFT, Sun Herald
-
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Are you a Dorothy, Blanche, Rose or Sophia?
- AP
-
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Southern California man who sold $1.1 million in forged art was sentenced Friday to three years in federal prison, prosecutors said.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Michael Nesmith — Monkee Mike, Nez to fans — died Friday at the age of 78, leaving Mickey Dolenz the last of the Monkees after the deaths of Davy Jones in 2012 and Peter Tork in 2019. Formed for a 1960s NBC sitcom, the group transcended its casting-call roots to make a mark on its time, and …
- AP
-
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Nicole Ari Parker thinks it's about time that the world of "Sex and the City" reflects the real world — and it's happening with the addition of her character, as well as other people of color who have joined the HBO Max revival "And Just Like That..."
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
A federal judge isn’t about to let Taylor Swift break up with a copyright case that’s been brought against her: After its second trip through U.S. district court, the case is headed to a jury trial.
- Tommy Cummings - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
-
DALLAS — Michael Nesmith, the dead-panning Dallas native who rose to fame as one of The Monkees, died Friday of natural causes. He was 78.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Singer-songwriter Michael Nesmith, who gained fame in the 1960s as a member of the Monkees, gained wealth from his mother’s invention of Liquid Paper and gained respect with his later contributions to music and TV, died Friday at age 78 — leaving his many fans brokenhearted.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Social justice organization Black Lives Matter is still standing with Jussie Smollett after the actor was convicted Thursday of staging a racist, homophobic attack and lying to police about it.
- Joe Erwin - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Singer and musician Mike Nesmith, who found fame with the Monkees in the 1960s before becoming a solo act and a pioneer in music video, has died.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Brian Williams’ 11th hour is up.
- By BERENICE BAUTISTA - Associated Press
-
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican actor Carmen Salinas, known for movies like “Danzón,” “Man on Fire” and “Bellas de Noche” and telenovelas and series including “María la del Barrio” and “Mujeres Asesinas,” has died. She was 82.