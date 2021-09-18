Fun Page Solutions

Prosecutor: Jurors conclude Durst heir 'killed them all'
National
AP

  • By BRIAN MELLEY - Associated Press

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Robert Durst’s long, bizarre and deadly run from the law ended when a Los Angeles County jury convicted him in the murder of his best friend more than 20 years ago.

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

  • By The Associated Press

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

Lady Gaga’s dog walker elaborates on pop star’s role in his unusual recovery

  • Christie D'Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Ryan Fischer, Lady Gaga’s dog walker on the night that two of her three Frenchies were stolen, knows his healing journey might be hard for others to understand. On Friday, he tried to explain it more — and offered clarity about the singer’s role in his recovery.

Billy Gardell 'incredibly grateful' to be back for third season of 'Bob Hearts Abishola'

  • Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)

PITTSBURGH — There aren’t too many actors who have been the lead of nine seasons worth of CBS sitcoms. That’s still a wild notion to Billy Gardell, the 52-year-old Swissvale native who starred for six seasons on “Mike & Molly” and is now entering his third season on “Bob Hearts Abishola.”

Q&A: Jeff Ament feels alive again with Pearl Jam's return
  • By DAN GELSTON - Associated Press

Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament came out of the band’s pandemic sabbatical — which he spent recording a solo album, painting and he dabbled in Olympics analysis with his friend Kenny Mayne — to catch some live music this summer. He saw Guns N’ Roses and Brandi Carlile rocking the stage — and th…

+4
Gabrielle Union on using 'radical honesty' to tell her story
  • By HILARY FOX - Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Gabrielle Union’s using “radical honesty” in her new book, which combines lively lighthearted stories with chapters dealing with her recovery from sexual assault, racist encounters and mental health struggles.