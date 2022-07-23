Fun Page Solutions

- Updated
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
It looks like the legal battle between exes Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has just entered a new chapter.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
He’s throwing in the towel.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Kodak Black was placed under house arrest Thursday after appearing Wednesday before Southern District of Florida Judge Jonathan Goodman via teleconference and paying bond.
World Wrestling Entertainment impresario Vince McMahon says he is retiring. In a brief statement issued by the company Friday, McMahon said he is retiring as WWE's chairman and CEO. He noted that he remains its majority shareholder. McMahon stepped down temporarily as CEO and chairman of WWE in mid-June during an an investigation into alleged misconduct. Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Filming on the Chicago set of “Justified: City Primeval” starring Timothy Olyphant has been halted until Monday after “two cars whose occupants were engaged in a gunfight smashed through the show’s barricades” earlier this week, according to reporting by Deadline.
- Jevon Phillips - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — In the Marvel universe, the Infinity Stones — six gems whose unique properties give the owner control over time, space, reality, the mind, power and the soul — are priceless.
- Brady MacDonald - The Orange County Register (TNS)
ANAHEIM, Calif. — A new alien sci-fi mystery from the filmmaker behind the “Get Out” and “Us” horror movies features a fictional theme park at the center of the story that draws inspiration from Knott’s Berry Farm, Six Flags Magic Mountain and Universal Studios Hollywood.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Comic-Con audiences got a sneak peek at the new “Lord of the Rings” series “The Rings of Power” Friday in San Diego. Amazon Studios unveiled a new trailer for the show, set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings.” Stephen Colbert, a self-proclaimed Tolkien fan, was also on hand to moderate a panel teasing the series on the fan convention’s biggest stage, Hall H. The eight-part series will debut on Prime Video on Sept. 2, with new episodes arriving weekly. It is said to be the most expensive ever made, with a reported budget of $465 million.
- Greg Braxton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Plenty of filmgoers who've already seen Jordan Peele's highly anticipated "Nope," which opens this weekend, have left the theater in high spirits. Others have left scratching their heads, trying to decipher the perplexing puzzles of the "Get Out" and "Us" filmmaker's horror/sci-fi epic.
- Rodrigo Torrejón - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — Sesame Place offered a new apology to the family of the two young Black girls who were seemingly snubbed by a costumed character at the park, this time saying they “wholeheartedly apologize” and renewing a pledge to institute mandatory diversity training.
- AP
Steven Spielberg is bringing his highly personal film “The Fabelmans” to the Toronto International Film Festival this fall. Organizers on Friday announced his participation, which will mark his first time at the festival. Spielberg co-wrote the coming-of-age story about a young man and a shattering family secret. His co-writer is Tony Kushner, who he also collaborated with on “Lincoln." The cast includes Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Judd Hirsch. “The Fabelmans” is set for a Nov. 11 theatrical release from Universal Pictures and is expected to be a big player in the upcoming awards season. The Toronto International Film Festival kicks off on Sept. 8 and runs through Sept. 18.
- Ross Raihala - Pioneer Press (TNS)
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Dave Chappelle has pushed the Twin Cities into the national spotlight.
- Ross Raihala - Pioneer Press (TNS)
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Singer and actor Shonka Dukureh, best known for playing Big Mama Thornton in the Baz Luhrmann film “Elvis,” is dead at 44.
- Mary Carole McCauley - Baltimore Sun (TNS)
BALTIMORE — Jonathon Heyward, who will take the top baton at the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra in the fall of 2023, is a charismatic 29-year-old with long, loose curls. As befits a conductor, he has oversized, expressive hands and an easygoing manner.
- AP
Italian police say three Italian environmental activists glued their hands to the glass protecting Botticelli's masterpiece painting “Spring” in the Uffizi Galleries. The museum in Florence says thanks to the glass, no damage was done to the iconic painting in the incident Friday morning. Carabinieri police said two young women and a man, all Italians who had bought entrance tickets, staged the protest in the Uffizi's room dedicated to the painter. They sat on the floor and displayed a banner reading, “Last Generation No Gas No Coal.” The glue was safely removed from the glass protecting the painting. The activists were ordered by police to stay out of Florence for three years.
- Nick Vadala - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — With "Nope" now in theaters, it looks like director Jordan Peele has yet another hit on his hands, following the massive success of "Get Out" and "Us." While we expected Peele's latest directorial effort to be good, we didn't expect to find a Philadelphia connection to the movie.
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
Get ready to hear the Leonard Cohen classic “Hallelujah” sung a lot of times by a lot of people in the deep-dive documentary “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song.”
- Chris Jones - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — “A land mine,” observes a sardonic character in “The Kite Runner,” now landed on Broadway in the summer heat. “Is there a more Afghan way to die?”
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
'Light & Magic'
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
As anticipation continues to build for Beyoncé's new album, a track list for “Renaissance” has been released.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Disney+ is beefing up its content for more mature audiences.
- By The Associated Press
This week’s new entertainment releases include new music from Wiz Khalifa and Maggie Rogers, Neil Patrick Harris playing an unattached gay man in his 40s in New York City in Netflix’s “Uncoupled,” and modern influencer culture is skewered in the smart new Hulu satire “Not Okay.” And there’s a treat in store for young fans of Paula Danziger’s Amber Brown books and for grown-up admirers of Bonnie Hunt. “Amber Brown,” debuting July 29 on Apple TV+, is written and directed by Hunt, who infuses the show with her trademark humor and warmth.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The kids of Netflix's "Stranger Things" weren't the only ones who experienced major physical transformations on the hit Netflix series.
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The season finale of the Jan. 6 committee hearings was a tour de force of emotion, violence, deception and bravery that detailed the fallout of President Donald Trump's actions — or lack thereof — during the deadly attack on the Capitol.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — It appears that Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat won’t be the only art-world icons heading to The Great White Way.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
Harry Styles’ highly anticipated gay love-triangle movie “The Policeman” is set to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
Ricky Martin said that he’s ready to move on from the “devastating” experience he’s had to endure over the past two weeks after he was accused by his nephew of incest and domestic violence.
Nina Metz: If you think the CGI on a Marvel movie isn’t up to snuff, don’t blame the VFX artists. Blame their terrible working conditions
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Visual effects technology has become enormously sophisticated in recent decades. And yet the VFX industry itself is in a tough spot. It’s not uncommon for visual effects artists to put in up to 100-hour work weeks to meet a studio’s deadline and accommodate last-minute changes.
- By KIANA DOYLE - The Associated Press
EDM fans, hold on to your glow sticks and rave goggles. ODESZA is back and more experimental than ever. The duo has released its newest album, “The Last Goodbye,” after four quiet years of speculation that the electronic magic-makers had disbanded or were done for good. The Associated Press' Kiana Doyle says the album features a wide range of vocal talents, styles and moods that can seem a tad disconnected at times but makes for an indescribable and immersive listening experience that will surely not disappoint in the arena. “The Last Goodbye” is out Friday.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — San Diego-based One America News, the strident right-wing cable channel, may soon be fighting for its survival after being dropped by another major cable operator.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Chris Cuomo is looking forward to a new chapter of his career.
- AP
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar. Week of 7/25/2022
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
Decades after the release of Michael Mann’s “Heat,” the classic crime thriller has endured in the minds of fans, critics, peers and the director himself. He had so much left to say. Mann says: “There’s always the sense of being shortchanged.” He has finally rounded out the story from his 1995 movie. He has brought back the lethal, calculating criminal Neil McCauley, played by Robert De Niro; and the swaggering detective Vincent Hanna, played by Al Pacino. But he has chosen to re-introduce them through a novel, “Heat 2." The book comes out Aug. 9.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
America's top television networks turned prime time over to a gripping account of former President Donald Trump's actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol — with one prominent exception. Fox News Channel did not show the hearing, electing to stay with its regular lineup of commentators, who either ridiculed or ignored the proceedings. Sean Hannity denounced it as a “show trial,” even as he was featured on all the other networks as the committee discussed his tweets to Trump administration officials. Fox News Channel has aired the hearings during the daytime, but not when its largest audience is available in the evening.
- Dawn Burkes - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jessie T. Usher knows what you think of A-Train, his character on Prime Video's hit series "The Boys." And he agrees: For someone so fast on his feet, A-Train is a little slow on the uptake:"I've been waiting for his brain to catch up to his legs … this whole time."
- Josh Shaffer - The Charlotte Observer (TNS)
DURHAM, N.C. — In his new book “The Church of Baseball,” Ron Shelton recalls “Bull Durham” triumphing over a thousand doubters — how his story of sad-sack minor-leaguers put lollygagging in the national vocabulary, introduced candlesticks as a go-to wedding gift and prevailed as perhaps the …