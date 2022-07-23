Fun Page Solutions

WWE's Vince McMahon says he is retiring

World Wrestling Entertainment impresario Vince McMahon says he is retiring. In a brief statement issued by the company Friday, McMahon said he is retiring as WWE's chairman and CEO. He noted that he remains its majority shareholder. McMahon stepped down temporarily as CEO and chairman of WWE in mid-June during an an investigation into alleged misconduct. Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.

'Lord of the Rings’ series trailer debuts at Comic-Con
'Lord of the Rings’ series trailer debuts at Comic-Con

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Comic-Con audiences got a sneak peek at the new “Lord of the Rings” series “The Rings of Power” Friday in San Diego. Amazon Studios unveiled a new trailer for the show, set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings.” Stephen Colbert, a self-proclaimed Tolkien fan, was also on hand to moderate a panel teasing the series on the fan convention’s biggest stage, Hall H. The eight-part series will debut on Prime Video on Sept. 2, with new episodes arriving weekly. It is said to be the most expensive ever made, with a reported budget of $465 million.

6 key Spielberg references to watch out for in 'Nope'

  • Greg Braxton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Plenty of filmgoers who've already seen Jordan Peele's highly anticipated "Nope," which opens this weekend, have left the theater in high spirits. Others have left scratching their heads, trying to decipher the perplexing puzzles of the "Get Out" and "Us" filmmaker's horror/sci-fi epic.

Spielberg to debut ‘The Fabelmans’ at Toronto Film Festival
Spielberg to debut ‘The Fabelmans’ at Toronto Film Festival

  • AP

Steven Spielberg is bringing his highly personal film “The Fabelmans” to the Toronto International Film Festival this fall. Organizers on Friday announced his participation, which will mark his first time at the festival. Spielberg co-wrote the coming-of-age story about a young man and a shattering family secret. His co-writer is Tony Kushner, who he also collaborated with on “Lincoln." The cast includes Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Judd Hirsch. “The Fabelmans” is set for a Nov. 11 theatrical release from Universal Pictures and is expected to be a big player in the upcoming awards season. The Toronto International Film Festival kicks off on Sept. 8 and runs through Sept. 18.

Protest held at Uffizi's 'Spring' but painting not damaged
Protest held at Uffizi's 'Spring' but painting not damaged

  • AP

Italian police say three Italian environmental activists glued their hands to the glass protecting Botticelli's masterpiece painting “Spring” in the Uffizi Galleries. The museum in Florence says thanks to the glass, no damage was done to the iconic painting in the incident Friday morning. Carabinieri police said two young women and a man, all Italians who had bought entrance tickets, staged the protest in the Uffizi's room dedicated to the painter. They sat on the floor and displayed a banner reading, “Last Generation No Gas No Coal.” The glue was safely removed from the glass protecting the painting. The activists were ordered by police to stay out of Florence for three years.

Philadelphia's weird connection to Jordan Peele's 'Nope'

  • Nick Vadala - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)

PHILADELPHIA — With "Nope" now in theaters, it looks like director Jordan Peele has yet another hit on his hands, following the massive success of "Get Out" and "Us." While we expected Peele's latest directorial effort to be good, we didn't expect to find a Philadelphia connection to the movie.

New this week: 'Not Okay,' 'Amber Brown' and 'Honor Society'
New this week: 'Not Okay,' 'Amber Brown' and 'Honor Society'

  • By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include new music from Wiz Khalifa and Maggie Rogers, Neil Patrick Harris playing an unattached gay man in his 40s in New York City in Netflix’s “Uncoupled,” and modern influencer culture is skewered in the smart new Hulu satire “Not Okay.” And there’s a treat in store for young fans of Paula Danziger’s Amber Brown books and for grown-up admirers of Bonnie Hunt. “Amber Brown,” debuting July 29 on Apple TV+, is written and directed by Hunt, who infuses the show with her trademark humor and warmth.

Review: ODESZA experiments with range in 'The Last Goodbye'
Review: ODESZA experiments with range in 'The Last Goodbye'

  • By KIANA DOYLE - The Associated Press

EDM fans, hold on to your glow sticks and rave goggles. ODESZA is back and more experimental than ever. The duo has released its newest album, “The Last Goodbye,” after four quiet years of speculation that the electronic magic-makers had disbanded or were done for good. The Associated Press' Kiana Doyle says the album features a wide range of vocal talents, styles and moods that can seem a tad disconnected at times but makes for an indescribable and immersive listening experience that will surely not disappoint in the arena. “The Last Goodbye” is out Friday.

'Heat'-ing up: Michael Mann writes sequel-prequel 'Heat 2'
'Heat'-ing up: Michael Mann writes sequel-prequel 'Heat 2'

  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer

Decades after the release of Michael Mann’s “Heat,” the classic crime thriller has endured in the minds of fans, critics, peers and the director himself. He had so much left to say. Mann says: “There’s always the sense of being shortchanged.” He has finally rounded out the story from his 1995 movie. He has brought back the lethal, calculating criminal Neil McCauley, played by Robert De Niro; and the swaggering detective Vincent Hanna, played by Al Pacino. But he has chosen to re-introduce them through a novel, “Heat 2." The book comes out Aug. 9.

Jan. 6 hearing dominates top TV networks — except one
Jan. 6 hearing dominates top TV networks — except one

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

America's top television networks turned prime time over to a gripping account of former President Donald Trump's actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol — with one prominent exception. Fox News Channel did not show the hearing, electing to stay with its regular lineup of commentators, who either ridiculed or ignored the proceedings. Sean Hannity denounced it as a “show trial,” even as he was featured on all the other networks as the committee discussed his tweets to Trump administration officials. Fox News Channel has aired the hearings during the daytime, but not when its largest audience is available in the evening.

How 'The Boys' gave its oblivious Black superhero a long-overdue awakening

  • Dawn Burkes - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Jessie T. Usher knows what you think of A-Train, his character on Prime Video's hit series "The Boys." And he agrees: For someone so fast on his feet, A-Train is a little slow on the uptake:"I've been waiting for his brain to catch up to his legs … this whole time."