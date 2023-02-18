0
With 'Air,' Affleck tells lesser-known Michael Jordan story
  • By TIM REYNOLDS - AP Basketball Writer

Ben Affleck is promoting his movie “Air” at NBA All-Star weekend. It's the story of how Nike signed a rookie named Michael Jordan in 1984 to what became an iconic deal. Jordan is not shown in the film. “Air” will be released April 5. Affleck directed and co-stars with Matt Damon, Viola Davis and Jason Bateman, among others. He says he met with Jordan about the movie and that he didn't want to tell a predictable story. Affleck says most people know who Jordan is even if most have never met him, and in the movie he's “a presence that's felt and discussed.”

Stella Stevens, star of 'The Nutty Professor,' is dead at 84
  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Stella Stevens, a prominent leading lady in 1960s and '70s comedies who is perhaps best known for playing the object of Jerry Lewis’ affection in “The Nutty Professor,” has died. She was 84.  Stevens’ estate says she died Friday in Los Angeles after a long illness.  Born Estelle Caro Eggleston in Yazoo City, Mississippi in 1938, she made her film debut in a minor role in the Bing Crosby musical “Say One for Me” in 1959, but she considered “Li’l Abner” her big break. She was prolific actor in television and film up through the 1990s, officially retiring in 2010.

Barstool Sports is acquired by Penn Entertainment
  • AP

Penn Entertainment Inc. has closed on its acquisition of Barstool Sports. Penn paid about $388 million for the remaining stake in Barstool that it doesn’t already own. Penn and Barstool Sports initially announced an exclusive sports betting and iCasino partnership in January 2020. Penn took a 36% stake of Barstool Sports in February 2020 for approximately $163 million, comprised of about $135 million in cash and $28 million in non-voting convertible preferred stock. The initial deal included a path for Penn to gain full control and ownership of Barstool Sports.

Celebrities are standing with GLAAD in protest of New York Times’ trans coverage

  • Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Judd Apatow, Margaret Cho, Wilson Cruz, Tommy Dorfman, Lena Dunham, Jameela Jamil, Gabrielle Union-Wade and Jonathan Van Ness are among the celebrities who have signed an open letter from GLAAD to the New York Times criticizing what the LGBTQ+ advocacy group isays is “irresponsible, biased c…

Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia. What is FTD?
  • By The Associated Press

Bruce Willis’ family says the actor has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. There are different types of dementia. The frontotemporal form affects regions in the front and sides of the brain. The announcement Thursday came about a year after his family said that Willis would step away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia. That's a brain disorder that leads to problems with speaking, reading and writing. This form of dementia causes problems with behavior and language, so aphasia can be a symptom. Symptoms can include emotional problems and physical difficulties, such as trouble walking. Symptoms tend to worsen over time.