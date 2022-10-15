Fun Page Solutions

It’s been four years since Laurie Strode, aka Jamie Lee Curtis, has seen “my monster” — her masked nemesis with a bloody knife, Michael Myers. Strode is writing a memoir and trying to keep fear at bay. But Myers is back, and we know going into this third installment of director David Gordon Green’s trilogy that one of them will not survive. Associated Press National Writer Jocelyn Noveck writes in her review that Green throws a lot into his ending — it feels more like six endings — and that the viewer can’t help but wonder whether this really is it for the saga that began in 1978. The movie is in theaters and streaming on Peacock Friday.