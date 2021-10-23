Fun Page Solutions

Baldwin was told gun was 'cold' before movie set shooting
National
AP

  • By MORGAN LEE, SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN and CEDAR ATTANASIO - The Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — As a film crew and actors in Western garb prepared to rehearse a scene inside a wooden, chapel-like building on a desert movie ranch outside Santa Fe, assistant director Dave Halls stepped outside and grabbed a prop gun off a cart.

State
AP

Sculpture in New Orleans has feminist view of ancient Greece

  • By DOUG MACCASH, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Men may have ruled ancient Greece, making all the important decisions about money, religion and war. But when those toga-swathed boys needed crucial advice, they turned to a woman. Three thousand years ago, Greek leaders made pilgrimages to the Oracle of Delphi, a priestes…

Entertainment
AP

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

  • AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Nicaraguan writer Sergio Ramirez to live in exile in Spain
World
AP

  • AP

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Writer and former Nicaraguan Vice President Sergio Ramírez announced Friday he will go live in Spain, after the government of President Daniel Ortega tried to arrest him and banned his latest book.

Entertainment
AP

What is a prop gun and how does a blank cartridge work? An explainer

  • Jessica Gelt - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

A prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film “Rust” killed the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and injured director Joel Souza. But just what exactly is a “prop gun,” what is a blank cartridge and how can they be so deadly?

+2
EXPLAINER: Guns on movie sets: How does that work?
National
AP

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died Thursday after a prop firearm that actor Alec Baldwin was holding discharged on the New Mexico set of “Rust.” Director Joel Souza was also hit and injured but has since been released from the hospital. While many things still aren't known — police are inv…

Peter Scolari of 'Newhart,' 'Bosom Buddies,' dies at 66
National
AP

  • By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Peter Scolari, a versatile character actor whose television roles included a yuppie producer on “Newhart” and a closeted dad on “Girls” and who was on Broadway with longtime friend Tom Hanks in “Lucky Guy," has died. He was 66.

Entertainment
AP

The long, tragic history of prop gun accidents on movie and TV sets: A timeline

  • Jessica Gelt - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

The tragic news Thursday that Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the “Rust” movie set, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza, has amplified long-simmering concerns about the continued use of the kinds of prop guns and blank cartridges that have led to so many…

Entertainment
AP

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

  • AP

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of October 25, 2021 :

+10
Bellagio in Vegas showing 11 Picasso works before auction
National
AP

  • Las Vegas Sun

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Eleven Pablo Picasso artworks will be on display Friday and Saturday at a Las Vegas Strip resort, ahead of a Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art auction that host Sotheby’s estimates could fetch a combined $100 million.

Entertainment
AP

Why 'Dune' made these 5 key changes from Frank Herbert's book

  • Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Denis Villeneuve first read Frank Herbert's classic 1965 sci-fi novel "Dune" when he was around 13, and for an impressionable future filmmaker growing up in Quebec, Canada, the book was like an oasis in the desert.

+5
Sheriff: Baldwin fired prop gun on movie set, killing woman
National
AP

  • By MORGAN LEE and WALTER BERRY - Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on a movie set and killed the cinematographer, authorities said. The director of the Western being filmed was also wounded, and authorities are investigating what happened.

Entertainment
AP

A break-up, an idol and work-life balance. How Mia Hansen-Love found 'Bergman Island'

  • Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

With films full of lacerating emotional insights told with a gentle grace, French writer-director Mia Hansen-Love has emerged as one of the most reliably acclaimed figures on the world's festival circuit. Her new "Bergman Island" is positioned to broaden that appeal even further.

Entertainment
AP

Review: New Netflix animated show 'Maya and the Three' has a grand design

  • Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

"Maya and the Three," which premiered Friday on Netflix, is a big, animated epic from Jorge R. Gutierrez, whose earlier works include the 2014 feature "The Book of Life" and the 2007 Nickelodeon series "El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera." Fans of either will find themselves at home in…

Entertainment
AP

'The Harder They Fall' review: A bloody good time in the Old West

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

The slick, stylish Black cowboy Western "The Harder They Fall" comes out guns blazing, introducing itself like it's kicking down a door. Which, in a sense, it is: Director and co-writer Jeymes Samuel's feature punctuates its opening by letting viewers know in a prologue that "These. Characte…