Fun Page Solutions

- By MORGAN LEE, SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN and CEDAR ATTANASIO - The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — As a film crew and actors in Western garb prepared to rehearse a scene inside a wooden, chapel-like building on a desert movie ranch outside Santa Fe, assistant director Dave Halls stepped outside and grabbed a prop gun off a cart.
- By DOUG MACCASH, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Men may have ruled ancient Greece, making all the important decisions about money, religion and war. But when those toga-swathed boys needed crucial advice, they turned to a woman. Three thousand years ago, Greek leaders made pilgrimages to the Oracle of Delphi, a priestes…
- Anousha Sakoui - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — ABC’s popular procedural “The Rookie” has banned the firing of real guns on the show after a fatal accident Thursday on a movie set in New Mexico.
Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria need to stay off social media, except to honor victim Halyna Hutchins, crisis experts say
- Martha Ross - The Mercury News (TNS)
Alec Baldwin and his influencer wife, Hilaria Baldwin, have bolstered their careers by being extremely active on Instagram, with the highly opinionated actor regularly sharing his reflections on culture and politics and the couple constantly disseminating images of their happy life with thei…
- AP
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
- Ashley Lee and Wendy Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed by an incident involving a prop gun fired by actor and producer Alec Baldwin on the set of the movie “Rust.” It begs the question: How could this happen?
- By The Associated Press
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Comedian Dave Chappelle is standing by his jokes but is open to dialogue with those who were offended by the controversial remarks he made in his new Netflix standup special, “The Closer.”
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The set of the Western film "Rust" was the site of a real-life shooting Thursday when actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that killed rising cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.
- Sonaiya Kelley - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Rust," the Western at the center of tragic events that claimed the life of its cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, is directed by Joel Souza and stars Alec Baldwin as an outlaw named Harland Rust. In the film, the title character goes on the run with his estranged 13-year-old grandson after th…
- AP
MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Writer and former Nicaraguan Vice President Sergio Ramírez announced Friday he will go live in Spain, after the government of President Daniel Ortega tried to arrest him and banned his latest book.
- Meg James - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Hours before actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer on the New Mexico set of "Rust" with a prop gun, a half-dozen camera crew workers walked off the set to protest working conditions.
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Writer-director Joel Souza, who was wounded in a tragic incident Thursday on the New Mexico set of his film "Rust" that took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, was released from the hospital after being treated for his injuries.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Peter Scolari, the prolific actor who rose to fame on the TV show “Bosom Buddies” with longtime friend Tom Hanks and was nominated for three Emmy Awards for his role on “Newhart,” died Friday. He was 66.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Stephen Baldwin is speaking out in the wake of brother Alec inadvertently killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in a prop gun tragedy.
- Jon Bream - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — It's just a few hours before Mick Jagger and company take the stage in Los Angeles, and Rolling Stones problem-fixer Dale Skjerseth is as relaxed as Jimmy Buffett.
- Jessica Gelt - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film “Rust” killed the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and injured director Joel Souza. But just what exactly is a “prop gun,” what is a blank cartridge and how can they be so deadly?
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died Thursday after a prop firearm that actor Alec Baldwin was holding discharged on the New Mexico set of “Rust.” Director Joel Souza was also hit and injured but has since been released from the hospital. While many things still aren't known — police are inv…
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Peter Scolari, a versatile character actor whose television roles included a yuppie producer on “Newhart” and a closeted dad on “Girls” and who was on Broadway with longtime friend Tom Hanks in “Lucky Guy," has died. He was 66.
- Jessica Gelt - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The tragic news Thursday that Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the “Rust” movie set, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza, has amplified long-simmering concerns about the continued use of the kinds of prop guns and blank cartridges that have led to so many…
- AP
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of October 25, 2021 :
- Las Vegas Sun
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Eleven Pablo Picasso artworks will be on display Friday and Saturday at a Las Vegas Strip resort, ahead of a Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art auction that host Sotheby’s estimates could fetch a combined $100 million.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
“Rust” star and producer Alec Baldwin, who discharged the prop gun that killed the film’s director of photography and injured its director, says he’s “fully cooperating with the police investigation” into the incident.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
- Nelson Oliveira - New York Daily News (TNS)
Actor Alec Baldwin publicly addressed the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins for the first time Friday, calling it a “tragedy” and saying he is cooperating with the investigation.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Hollywood is “in shock” after Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun on the set of a movie Thursday, accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Susie Essman, Larry David clash again in ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 11, here’s how they get on in real life
- Gina Salamone - New York Daily News (TNS)
They’re not about to curb their squabbling.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
The secret owners of Martin Shkreli’s $2 million Wu Tang Clan album have been revealed.
- Mike Stunson - The Charlotte Observer (TNS)
The Alec Baldwin-involved fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on a New Mexico movie set has reignited talk of prop gun safety, while the film world mourns the death of the 42-year-old cinematographer.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"While the events of this story are fictional … These. People. Existed." So begins "The Harder They Fall," with an intriguing setup and enough jarring punctuation to drive home that you're watching (ahem) a period picture. And as if it were taking its cue from all those full stops, this hist…
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Media is getting into another rough-and-tumble world — the weather.
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Denis Villeneuve first read Frank Herbert's classic 1965 sci-fi novel "Dune" when he was around 13, and for an impressionable future filmmaker growing up in Quebec, Canada, the book was like an oasis in the desert.
- By MORGAN LEE and WALTER BERRY - Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on a movie set and killed the cinematographer, authorities said. The director of the Western being filmed was also wounded, and authorities are investigating what happened.
- Michael Granberry - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
Val McCallum has a pedigree destined to impress almost any American baby boomer.
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
With films full of lacerating emotional insights told with a gentle grace, French writer-director Mia Hansen-Love has emerged as one of the most reliably acclaimed figures on the world's festival circuit. Her new "Bergman Island" is positioned to broaden that appeal even further.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Maya and the Three," which premiered Friday on Netflix, is a big, animated epic from Jorge R. Gutierrez, whose earlier works include the 2014 feature "The Book of Life" and the 2007 Nickelodeon series "El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera." Fans of either will find themselves at home in…
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
In Aidan Quinn’s big return to TV, the actor commemorates two very different types of history.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Whenever consumers are asked to name their primary reason for tuning into a TV newscast, the No. 1 answer is always the weather.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
The slick, stylish Black cowboy Western "The Harder They Fall" comes out guns blazing, introducing itself like it's kicking down a door. Which, in a sense, it is: Director and co-writer Jeymes Samuel's feature punctuates its opening by letting viewers know in a prologue that "These. Characte…
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
“Ron’s Gone Wrong” dots its primer on friendship with chase scenes and warnings about Big Tech, with only mixed success.