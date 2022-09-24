Fun Page Solutions

Annette O’Toole is reveling in her role on Netflix's “Virgin River.” Her character is older but not always wiser, including in love. O’Toole counts herself fortunate to play Hope McCrea, given Hollywood's aversion to featuring older characters. With season four of “Virgin River” now streaming, O'Toole was in Vancouver working on season five. She says there's more “emotionally at stake” than ever for the fictional residents of Virgin River. O'Toole was largely off the romantic drama last season, choosing to stay with her mom during the worst of the pandemic. O'Toole said she was delighted that the show's creator welcomed her and her character back.