Fun Page Solutions

- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
Oscar winner Louise Fletcher has died at age 88. Fletcher's agent tells The Associated Press Friday that she died at her home in France. She was 88. Fletcher set a new standard for screen villains with the role of Nurse Ratched opposite Jack Nicholson in 1975's “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest." Director Milos Fletcher chose the late-blooming star after many more prominent stars turned down the role. Fletcher won the Academy Award for best actress for the role. She would work steadily for the rest of her life, including guest spots on TV shows that saw her nominated for two Emmys.
- AP
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- By The Associated Press
This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Björk and Broadway's "Into the Woods,” the reunion of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy in “Hocus Pocus 2” and a Showtime documentary about Sinéad O’Connor. Kerry Washington is behind the camera as an executive producer for Hulu’s “Reasonable Doubt,” with Emayatzy Corinealdi starring as a L.A. defense attorney who chooses results over protocol and has a complicated personal life. And “Blonde,” Andrew Dominik’s long-delayed, NC-17 rated epic and experimental film about Marilyn Monroe is finally here, available on Netflix starting Wednesday.
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
Annette O’Toole is reveling in her role on Netflix's “Virgin River.” Her character is older but not always wiser, including in love. O’Toole counts herself fortunate to play Hope McCrea, given Hollywood's aversion to featuring older characters. With season four of “Virgin River” now streaming, O'Toole was in Vancouver working on season five. She says there's more “emotionally at stake” than ever for the fictional residents of Virgin River. O'Toole was largely off the romantic drama last season, choosing to stay with her mom during the worst of the pandemic. O'Toole said she was delighted that the show's creator welcomed her and her character back.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Who needs to see Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling” when the dish from behind the scenes just gets more and more entertaining?
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Taylor Swift may soon fulfill her fans’ wildest dreams, headlining next year’s Super Bowl halftime show, according to one report.
- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
It was December 2009 when Australian actor Sam Worthington, unaware of how massively his role as an ex-Marine on a mission to a new planet was about to change his life, received a bit of advice from James Cameron.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — While streaming seems to be taking over the world, Bounce TV, an Atlanta-based broadcast network tailored to Black audiences is quietly building its line up of original programs.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Director Reginald Hudlin’s “Sidney” was made with the full and keenly interested cooperation of the Poitier family, following a template of access many documentaries favor or, in some cases, settle for.
- By COLLEEN BARRY - AP Fashion Writer
Milan Fashion Week’s third day, mostly womenswear previews for next spring and summer, was all about transformation. Sometimes inner transformation, like at Gucci, or brand transformation, like at Missoni. And sometimes it was about upgrading the style game, like at Sunnei. Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele constructed a parallel universe on the runway Friday with a surprise theatrical reveal. For his Spring-Summer 2022-23 collection dubbed ‘’Twinsburg,’’ Michele staged side-by-side shows inside the Gucci Hub, each unbeknownst to the other, until a wall lifted revealing sets of twins in identical looks in synchronic stride. For the final walkthrough, the 68 sets of twins met in the center, grasping hands and reuniting.
- By COLLEEN LONG - Associated Press
Elton John is all-in on a plan to perform at the White House as part of what he says is his final concert tour. John is swinging by the South Lawn on Friday night for a show while he's in town. John last played the White House during a state dinner in 1998. A giant open-air tent and stage are set up on the White House lawn for the show. The 2,000-person guest list includes teachers, nurses, frontline workers and LGBTQ advocates. President Joe Biden wrote in 2017 about singing “Crocodile Rock” to his son Beau before Beau died of cancer at age 46.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
Rockabye Baby, which has been releasing lullaby versions of popular music for 16 years, is now releasing an album of 14 covers of some of Atlanta-based duo OutKast’s biggest hits.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Just as Los Angeles County dropped its mask requirement on public transit and in airports, that big bus known as “Dancing with the Stars” pulled into the station with a small COVID-19 outbreak after its premiere Monday.
Lynn Nottage on ‘Intimate Apparel’ premiering on PBS: ‘I want people to really think about the Black women narratives that have gone unrecognized’
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Playwright Lynn Nottage described writing the opera adaption of her “Intimate Apparel” play as revisiting “an old friend” — and PBS viewers will get to experience the 2004 work which premieres Friday.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Johnny Depp’s relationships have always made headlines.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
Celebrated British author Hilary Mantel died Thursday at age 70, her agent and publisher said in a joint statement Friday.
- By GARY GERARD HAMILTON - Associated Press
Ari Lennox's new album, “age/sex/location” masterfully takes listeners through the various stages of courting and infatuation. Lennox’s sophomore project was released earlier this month and includes includes features from fellow R&B stars Summer Walker, Chloe Bailey and Lucky Daye. It follows up 2019’s critically acclaimed “Shea Butter Baby.” Lennox says the new album “encompasses dating and its entirety, the ups and downs, the crushes that start off so light and sweet, but'' end "in pain, misery, horror.” The album's title alludes to a common questionnaire used by internet chatroom participants in the late 90s and early 2000s. During the album creation process, Lennox says rap superstar J. Cole encouraged her to start journaling to unlock her creativity.
- By DAVID SHARP - Associated Press
A bargain hunter at an estate sale in Maine came away with a purchase that's downright medieval. Will Sideri said he was looking for a KitchenAid mixer, bookshelf or vintage clothes but what caught his eye was a framed document. The 24-year-old soon learned the page contained Latin script and musical notations from about 700 years ago. Academics say it came from a Roman Catholic liturgy used in the Beauvais Cathedral in France, and dates to the late 13th century. It was a bargain for Sideri at $75. An expert on manuscripts says the document could be worth as much as $10,000.
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
He was the first Black male Academy Award winner. He was the first Black male movie star. For many white people, children included, he was the first Black male actor they loved. It is at first surprising to see Sidney Poitier talk about himself in an existing interview in Reginald Hudlin’s d…
- AP
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar: Week of 9/26/2022
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
Don't mess with Allison Janney.
5 things to watch: CNN's 'Murdochs: Empire of Influence' makes 'Succession' seem like 'The Brady Bunch'
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
'Murdochs: Empire of Influence'
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
Florence Pugh and Harry Styles go back in time in "Don't Worry Darling," Allison Janney has a very special set of skills in "Lou," and Tyler Perry tackles his passion project in "A Jazzman's Blues," all of which are among this week's new movies and streaming titles.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Maroon 5's Adam Levine has been in the hot seat since cheating allegations surfaced earlier this week. But it seems the "Payphone" musician isn't breaking a sweat.
- By The Associated Press
A series of 1962 performances by Barbra Streisand at a Manhattan nightclub before she became a superstar have been remastered and will be released this fall. “Barbra Streisand — Live at the Bon Soir” features songs from a three night stint at the Bon Soir nightclub in Greenwich Village. The singer-actor was and the sessions led to her first record deal. Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings announced Friday that the remastered sessions would be released on Nov. 4. The nightclub’s acoustics were not meant for professional recording, but modern techniques allowed engineers to separate Streisand’s vocals from the instrument sounds.
- AP
Hilary Mantel, the Booker Prize-winning author of the acclaimed “Wolf Hall” saga, has died. She was 70. Publisher HarperCollins said Friday that Mantel died “suddenly yet peacefully” surrounded by close family and friends. Mantel is credited with re-energizing historical fiction with “Wolf Hall” and two sequels about the 16th-century English powerbroker Thomas Cromwell.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Let's start again." The opening line of "Hold Me Tight" hits a little differently the second time around — and the movie, a jagged little heartbreaker from French writer-director Mathieu Amalric, is certainly built for repeat viewings. That might seem like an odd thing to say about a pictur…
- Dominic Baez - The Seattle Times (TNS)
“No one’s born bad.”
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — In 2020, A&E was riding high with a hugely successful “Live PD” series where live cameras followed cops on patrol in different cities, an unedited version of “Cops.” But after the George Floyd murders and a reckoning on police brutality and race, A&E felt pressured to drop …
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Norman Lear turned 100 on July 27, and to belatedly mark the occasion, ABC aired a star-encrusted tribute Thursday, "Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter." On broadcast television, the producer's home for nearly all his TV career.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The "Bachelorette" didn't work out the way contestant and Anaheim Hills resident Zach Shallcross planned, which is why he's giving the process another chance as the next star of ABC's the "Bachelor."