Fun Page Top

Blanchett and Field grapple with power, process in 'Tár'
Blanchett and Field grapple with power, process in 'Tár'

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Cate Blanchett isn't just playing a classical music conductor in the new film “Tár," she is actually conducting a live orchestra of professional musicians. She also learned how to speak German and play the piano for the role which some have called her best performance ever. The film, which is currently playing in limited release and expands nationwide on Oct. 28, grapples with big questions about power and art and the myriad abuses that systems allow for creative genuises. It's the first film from writer-director Todd Field in over 15 years and his one wish is that audiences see it in theaters.

New this week: 'Halloween Ends,' 'Rosaline' and The 1975
New this week: 'Halloween Ends,' 'Rosaline' and The 1975

  • By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from The 1975 and Red Hot Chili Peppers, some sort of conclusion to the Michael Myers saga with the arrival of the horror thriller “Halloween Ends” and a new TV spin-off from the “Supernatural” franchise. ”Booksmart” star Kaitlyn Dever lends her comedic skills to “Rosaline,” a cheeky twist on the “Romeo and Juliet” story focused on Romeo’s briefly mentioned ex. And “High School,” the 2019 memoir by indie pop duo and twins Tegan and Sara Quin has been adapted for an eponymously named series set in 1990s Canada for the Amazon Freevee service.

Movie review: ‘The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry’ a satisfying, clever dramedy

  • James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)

In the imperfect, but clever and genuinely moving comedy-drama “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry,” a lonely bookseller finds love and fulfillment in a way that will remind readers of some of the plots of their favorite books. Set for the most part in the fictional Cape Cod-adjacent Alice Islan…

Keeping up on Lizzo: 8 highlights from the singer's eventful year since lockdown

  • Chris Riemenschneider - Star Tribune (TNS)

During the seven years she lived in Minnesota, Lizzo occasionally would do something wild to get the local gossip mill spinning with that question. In the year and a half since emerging out of COVID-19 lockdown, the singer and rapper has frequently drummed up international headlines essentia…

Kevin Spacey trial witness claims sexual abuse by actor
Kevin Spacey trial witness claims sexual abuse by actor

  • By LARRY NEUMEISTER and TOM HAYS - Associated Press

Actor Anthony Rapp has begun testifying at a trial resulting from his lawsuit alleging that Kevin Spacey attacked him with sexual intent when he was 14. Rapp was providing biographical information about himself to the Manhattan federal court jury Friday when they broke for lunch. Earlier, the trial's first witness, Andrew Holtzman, supported Rapp's claims in his $40 million lawsuit. The 68-year-old Holtzman says he was working at the New York Shakespeare Festival in the summer of 1981 when a sexually aroused Spacey pushed himself against him on a desk. Rapp contended Spacey briefly climbed on top of him on a bed in 1986. Spacey denies it.

Rita Wilson creates conversations with '70s-era duets
Rita Wilson creates conversations with '70s-era duets

  • By KRISTIN M. HALL - AP Entertainment Writer

When Rita Wilson was young, her mother encouraged her to think about lyrics from new perspectives. The actor and singer-songwriter brought that idea to her new album, “Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets,” in which she and her collaborators reinterpret '70s-era songs, mostly ones not originally recorded as duets. She worked with Willie Nelson, Smokey Robinson, Keith Urban, Jackson Browne and many more for the album. Wilson said she and her co-producer looked for great songs that could sound like a conversation between two people. She says making music lets her ”stay in that creative conversation and in a very connected way."

Wendell Pierce calls his 'Death of a Salesman' a 'watermark'
Wendell Pierce calls his 'Death of a Salesman' a 'watermark'

  • By JOHN CARUCCI - Associated Press

Wendell Pierce hopes that heading a Black-led cast in a historic revival of Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman” goes beyond exposing the classic American play to a new audience. Pierce stars as the aging travelling salesman Willy Loman, and Sharon D Clarke, plays his loyal wife, Linda. With only a few minor changes, the play remains intact, with the exception that the Loman family is Black. Pierce sees parallel between the struggles Willy Loman faced in 1949 and what Black families currently face in search of the American dream.

Reactions to Nobel Peace Prize for rights defenders
Reactions to Nobel Peace Prize for rights defenders

  • AP

Officials in Europe praised the awarding of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to activists standing up for human rights and democracy in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said the award to Belarusian rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties “sends a signal that keeping civil society down is protecting one’s own power." French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that the prize ”pays homage to unwavering defenders of human rights in Europe.” Exiled Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said the award was “recognition of all the people who are sacrificing their freedom and lives for the sake of (Belarus).”

K-pop group BTS members face possible military conscription
K-pop group BTS members face possible military conscription

  • By HYUNG-JIN KIM - Associated Press

South Korea’s military appears to want to conscript members of the K-pop supergroup BTS for mandatory military duties, as the public remains sharply divided over whether they should be given exemptions. The commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration, Lee Ki Sik, told lawmakers on Friday that it’s “desirable” for BTS members to fulfill their military duties to insure fairness in the country’s military service. Whether the band’s seven members must serve in the army is one of the hottest issues in South Korea because its oldest member, Jin, faces possible enlistment early next year after turning 30 in December.

Review: In 'Triangle of Sadness,' strained satire, and vomit, on the high seas

  • Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Ruben Ostlund's Palme d'Or-winning social satire, "Triangle of Sadness," is many things: a cautionary tale about the perils of slurping shellfish on rough seas, a blunt (as in dull) critique of the one percent, a (wasted) opportunity to hear Woody Harrelson espouse the tenets of Karl Marx an…

Review: There will be blood: 'Project Wolf Hunting' brings it in buckets

  • Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

If it's blood you're thirsting for — in buckets and fountains and passageways decorated with the stuff as if Jason Voorhees were possessed by Jackson Pollock — your ship has come in. The seas may be mostly calm, but the Korean action-slash-monster movie "Project Wolf Hunting" (emphasis on th…

Review: Lea Michele rides waves of love in Broadway’s ‘Funny Girl’

  • Chris Jones - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

NEW YORK — Come Tony Awards time next spring, the committee is going to have an issue. Lea Michele’s show-stopping lead performance in director Michael Mayer’s revival of “Funny Girl” will be a formidable competitor for best lead performance by an actress in a musical. But since she’s techni…