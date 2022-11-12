Fun Page Top

Saying he wants to clear his name, Alec Baldwin is suing people involved in handling and supplying the loaded gun that he was using when it fired and killed a crew member last year during filming of the movie “Rust." The shooting was ruled an accident. Baldwin on Friday sued in Los Angeles, alleging negligence by the armorer, gun supplier and others. Baldwin was rehearsing with a gun on the New Mexico set when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin has said he was told the gun was safe and didn't know it held a live round. Baldwin says he's been “wrongly viewed as the perpetrator of this tragedy." Last month, Hutchins' family announced it had agreed to settle a lawsuit against the actor.