Fun Page Top

- By JOHN CARUCCI and JOCELYN NOVECK - Associated Press
-
He may have been born in the Bronx, but designer Ralph Lauren took over a different New York city borough, Brooklyn, with a sumptuous event that marked his return to New York Fashion Week after four years. His show brought out stars like Jennifer Lopez, Julianne Moore, Diane Keaton, Mindy Kaling, Gabrielle Union, James Marsden and many others. None other than Christy Turlington closed out the runway show of Lauren’s Spring 2024 women’s collection, the 53-year-old supermodel looking regal in a one-shouldered gown in shiny gold. As is Lauren’s way, he combined luxury and casual throughout, showing sleek metallic looks and lacy evening dresses along with his beloved denim.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Grimes just wants to see the son she shares with ex-partner Elon Musk, but she says she's being boxed out.
- By MARY ALTAFFER and LEANNE ITALIE - Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Christian Siriano marked 15 years in business Friday with Sia performing on his runway and a nostalgic, ballet-inspired fantasy on his models during New York Fashion Week.
- By MAURICIO SAVARESE - Associated Press
-
New York-born Brazilian singer Bebel Gilberto has released “João,” an album in tribute to her late father, the bossa nova giant João Gilberto. It comes four years after his death, and Gilberto says “it is a love letter to him.” For the singer, recording these songs went beyond a celebration of her dad — it is a celebration of her country. She hopes the album exposes more listeners to Brazilian music, just like the success of Billie Eilish's “Billie Bossa Nova” and Beabadoobee’s “The Perfect Pair" has brought in a new generation of listeners.
- AP
-
Cleveland Orchestra music director Franz Welser-Möst had a cancerous tumor removed and has canceled his conducting performances from late October through the end of the year. The orchestra said he will undergo treatment between conducting engagements for 12 to 16 months and his doctors are confident of a full recovery. The 62-year-old Austrian has been Cleveland’s music director since the 2002-03 season, when he succeeded Christoph von Dohnányi. Welser-Möst is a three-time Grammy Award nominee. He withdrew in July from a new production of Verdi’s “Macbeth” at the Salzburg Festival just three weeks before opening night.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Nicki Minaj is having a real moment as she gears up to host and perform at next week’s MTV VMAs, where she’s also nominated for multiple awards.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Nickelback is getting the documentary treatment, after years of performing grungy earworms and dividing rock fans.
- Kelli Skye Fadroski - The Orange County Register (TNS)
-
ANAHEIM, Calif. — At first glance, it looks like any other Stagecoach Country Music Festival lineup, topped by previous fest headliners and genre staples Eric Church, and Miranda Lambert, with the addition of first-time Stagecoach headliner, but current top-selling country superstar, Morgan Wallen.
- Kelli Skye Fadroski - The Orange County Register (TNS)
-
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Promoters have released the set times for the seventh annual Ohana Festival happening at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Zach Bryan was arrested Thursday evening in northeastern Oklahoma after getting into an argument with a highway patrol officer.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Jimmy Fallon has apologized to "The Tonight Show" staff after a Rolling Stone investigation outlined ways in which the Emmy-winning program has been a "toxic workplace" for years, fostered by its titular star.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
The loudest applause on opening night at the Toronto International Film Festival was for Totoro. When the Studio Ghibli logo of the magical creature from Hayao Miyazaki’s “My Neighbor Totoro” appeared on the screen Thursday night, it meant to the audience the premiere of Miyazaki’s latest and perhaps last film, “The Boy and the Heron.” For many at TIFF, it was the movie event of the year. A decade ago, Miyazaki, the anime master of “Spirited Away,” “Howl’s Moving Castle,” “Kiki’s Delivery Service” and “Ponyo,” said he was retiring from film.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have settled on a name for their second son, according to a report citing the baby's birth certificate.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Country music singer Zach Bryan was booked Thursday evening in his home state of Oklahoma on a charge of obstruction of investigation.
- By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer
-
On Friday, Olivia Rodrigo released her highly anticipated sophomore album, “GUTS.” It’s an apt title, because audacious she is. Across 12 tracks, Rodrigo builds off the life experiences of a pop superstar now in the throes of fame and her early 20s. From the blood-sucking piano ballad “vampire” to the cheeky backslide anthem “bad idea right?”, “GUTS” is at times a punk-y album unafraid of taking dynamic swings. Few forces are more potent than a young creative woman’s dissatisfaction. Only, of course, if she chooses to wield it. For Rodrigo, it was never a question.
- Tommy Cummings - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
-
DALLAS — Taylor Sheridan’s latest Western drama, "Lawmen: Bass Reeves," will premiere with two episodes on Nov. 5, Paramount+ announced Thursday.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
There's another round of delicious-looking food, affectionate ethnic humor and family dysfunction in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3."
Mark-Paul Gosselaar says rewatching 'Saved by the Bell' is tough; his character Zack Morris was problematic
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Mark-Paul Gosselaar is admitting his '90s TV role as high school bad boy Zack Morris hasn't aged well.
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
There are, perhaps, worse ways to spend 91 minutes than eating popcorn and watching people smile at each other while on vacation in Greece. I have, perhaps, had a worse 91 minutes this week alone. But that doesn't quite count as a recommendation for "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3," in which a l…
- AP
-
Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh has been proposed to be a member of the International Olympic Committee. Yeoh won an Academy Award for best actress this year for her performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” She is among eight potential new members who will likely be approved at an IOC meeting next month in India. The IOC currently has 99 members. That includes a selection of royalty, sports officials, former athletes and leaders from politics and industry. Their main role in the Olympic movement is confirming hosts for the Summer Games and Winter Games that were pre-selected by the IOC administration and executive board.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
'American Experience'
- AP
-
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar Week of 9/11/2023
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
-
Poet Rita Dove is this year's winner of an honorary National Book Award for “Distinguished Contribution to American Letters,” a lifetime achievement prize previously given to Toni Morrison and Don DeLillo among others. The 71-year-old Dove is known for such collections as “Thomas and Beulah," while also publishing fiction and drama and working on music with the Oscar-winning composer John Williams. She will be presented her medal at the National Book Award ceremony in November, when prizes for five competitive categories also will be announced.
- By SIAN WATSON - Associated Press
-
Beloved British electronic duo the Chemical Brothers released their tenth album on Friday, arriving over three decades into their career. But does it get any easier with time? Not according to one half of the outfit, Ed Simons. “I think it’s just more complicated,” he told The Associated Press about their new album, titled “For That Beautiful Feeling.” Their rave-ready track, "No Reason,” became the lead single from the record because it felt “fresh and different” and also “really fun to play live,” says Tom Rowlands of the duo. “For That Beautiful Feeling” is released on September 8.
- Suzy Exposito - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Carin León is a man of great panache. Known best by the cowboy hat he wears cocked to the side and his blues-inflected Sonoran croon, the Latin Grammy-winning balladeer carries himself with the steely gaze of a cowboy and the swagger of a rock star.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
ATLANTA — Legendary Atlanta producers Dallas Austin and Jermaine Dupri are now in their 50s so it only seems apropos that they have teamed up to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop by opening an Atlanta-focused pop-up experience at Underground Atlanta.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
If you know what a changeling is — a substitute child swapped for a real one by fairies or trolls in Northern European folktales — you are already two-thirds of the way to the meat of "The Changeling," Apple TV+'s adaptation of the 2017 novel by Victor LaValle. (Once you understand that the …
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Pablo Larraín's "El Conde" takes flight at precisely the moment its first vampire does. Wearing an army commander's cap and a dark, billowing cape — respective emblems of military might and supernatural power — he lifts off lightly from the ground, soars over mountains and past the gleaming …
The following are television listings for the local PBS stations: