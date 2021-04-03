Fun Page Top

- By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer
CBS' Clark Kellogg has had a front row seat for Indianapolis' metamorphosis from sleepy Midwest city to a thriving pro town that also serves as the NCAA's home.
- Brian Niemietz New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Beleaguered actor Armie Hammer will not be in “The Minutes” when it comes to Broadway in 2022.
HUNTSVILLE ,Ala. (AP) — The drummer for Grammy Award-winning rock band Alabama Shakes says he is innocent of child abuse charges filed against him, his lawyer said Friday.
- Aida Ylanan Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Looks like Lil Nas X's "Satan Shoes" collaboration has taken a step too far.
- Christie D’Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, will appear Sunday and Monday in interviews taped for CBS News. In the sit-downs, he will discuss his struggles with addiction, his relationship with his late brother’s widow, that notorious laptop and more, the network said Friday.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
DALLAS (AP) — An unopened copy of Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. that was bought in 1986 and then forgotten about in a desk drawer has sold at auction for $660,000.
- Tracy Brown Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Godzilla vs. Kong" director Adam Wingard knows that the film's audience is really only interested in one thing — spectacular fights between the two titular monsters.
- By TOM HAYS
NEW YORK (AP) — A Utah woman with a star role in “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reality show pleaded not guilty Friday to charges accusing her of ripping off hundreds of people in a nationwide telemarketing scheme.
- Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Fresh from walking off the set of "Good Morning Britain" and fueling the drama that ended with Sharon Osbourne leaving CBS' "The Talk," Piers Morgan is sitting down for an interview Monday with Fox News opinion host Tucker Carlson.
- Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The message coming from rappers Saweetie and Quavo since a video surfaced showing the former couple in a physical altercation seems to be: Move along, nothing to see here.
ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Tourism officials in New Mexico have raised concerns about people confusing a UFO Festival with downtown alien-related events because of similar domain names searched online.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Bring back April Fools’ Day.
- Jim Harrington The Mercury News (TNS)
Dead & Company are ready to get back “Truckin'” on again.
- Jim Harrington The Mercury News (TNS)
In 1980, Fleetwood Mac finally gave fans what they wanted:
- Jami Ganz New York Daily News (TNS)
The new film “Shiva Baby” combines the traditional, weeklong Jewish mourning period with a meshugenah love rectangle and overbearing family members.