Fun Page Top

- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
A new R. Kelly album released early Friday morning while the disgraced R&B star serves prison time was quickly yanked off of streaming platforms.
- August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
R. Kelly, the disgraced R&B singer currently serving a 30-year prison sentence for federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges, has managed to release a new album, provocatively titled "I Admit It."
- By The Associated Press
This week’s new entertainment releases include an album from rapper Ab-Soul, the irreverent shoot-’em-up video game “High on Life” and rising comedian Atsuko Okatsuka debuts her first HBO comedy special called “The Intruder.” David Letterman travels to Ukraine to sit down with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a special one-off episode of Netflix’s “My Next Guest,” and PBS will broadcast the second annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony founded by William, The Prince of Wales, recognizing individuals for their environmental work. Also, Nikyatu Jusu makes one of the more arresting directorial debuts of the year in Amazon Studios’ “Nanny.”
- Stacy Perman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The 9th Circuit of Appeals Court has upheld the federal district court's earlier decision to dismiss an antitrust lawsuit that a Norwegian entertainment reporter filed against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization behind the Golden Globe Awards.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Pop musician Taylor Swift will make her feature directorial debut after writing an original script for the Searchlight Pictures film.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
“One Tree Hill” actor Bevin Prince is opening up about the death of her husband, Will Friend, five months after he died following a lightning strike.
- By KARENA PHAN - Associated Press
It's been five years since SZA released her debut album “Ctrl,” an album praised by fans and critics alike. On her long-awaited second record “SOS," she created a long, ambitious album with hardly a single miss. The Associated Press' Karena Phan writes that SZA's vocal range and experimental takes on the R&B genre keep the 23-track record captivating from start to finish. The album includes collaborations with indie rocker Phoebe Bridgers and rapper Travis Scott proves she can nail traditional R&B sounds but isn’t afraid to experiment with indie alternative, pop-punk, lo-fi and more. The album is out now.
- Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)
This year’s gift guide not only features exceptional products, but some exceptional deals that are sure to be appreciated this year.
- By JAKE COYLE and LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writers
Associated Press Film Writers Jake Coyle and Lindsey Bahr have made their picks for the best films of the year. Charlotte Wells shattering debut “Aftersun” tops Coyle's top 10. Martin McDonagh's friendship parable “The Banshees of Inisherin" leads Bahr's list. Other films that stood out to the critics include the Japanese anime “Belle,” Todd Fields' Cate Blanchett-led “Tár," the Korean noir “Decision to Leave," Sarah Polley's ensemble drama “Women Talking," the Steven Soderbergh thriller “Kimi" and Steven Spielberg's autobiographical “The Fabelmans.” Korean master Park Chan-wook's “Decision to Leave” and Noah Baumbach's “White Noise” also made Bahr and Coyle's lists.
- Todd Martens - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The Game Awards are a course study in giving an audience what it thinks it wants.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Al Roker's "Today" show co-anchors celebrated his homecoming Friday after his recent hospitalization for blood clots.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Former “Grey’s Anatomy” writer Elisabeth Finch has come clean about lying about a terminal illness and her brother’s suicide.
- Lautaro Grinspan - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — In between emotional interviews with victims of sexual abuse, a new HBO docuseries about a megachurch’s pedophilic leader takes viewers on an aerial tour of Hall County, Georgia. There are shots of sprawling forests and bucolic Flowery Branch, a small town on the shores of Lake Lanier.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
A probe into the relationship between Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes is underway at ABC to ensure the “GMA3″ co-anchors’ affair didn’t breach their contracts or entail the use of any company resources, TMZ reports.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Britney Spears’ husband thinks her lack of privacy is toxic.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Tom Cruise is flying high.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” — an unwieldy title but a better one, surely, than “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical: The Movie” — is an enjoyably bright and chipper adaptation of a moving, melancholy story I’ve loved since childhood. I wasn’t alone; I imagine “Matilda” was catnip for a l…
- Martin Ivens - Bloomberg Opinion (TNS)
Some of the blows were low. In the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s slick new Netflix documentary, Prince Harry took aim at his brother, the Prince of Wales, and his father, King Charles, while his wife Meghan swiped at her sister-in-law Catherine, Princess of Wales.
- AP
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar. Week of 12/12/2022
- AP
The San Francisco Conservatory added a major classical music agency to its commercial businesses, acquiring London-based Askonas Holt. Askonas’ clients includes conductors Daniel Barenboim, Myung-Whun Chung, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Simon Rattle, Nathalie Stutzmann and Michael Tilson Thomas; sopranos Angel Blue and Eva-Maria Westbroek; mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato; tenors Marcelo Álvarez and Ian Bostridge; and composers Thomas Adès and George Benjamin. The conservatory purchased Opus 3 artists in October 2020 and added the record label Pentatone Music this past May. Donagh Collins, Askonas’ CEO since 2014, will become CEO of both agencies.
- By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
Britain’s press has erupted in outrage at Prince Harry and Meghan’s documentary series, which lambasts the U.K. media over its treatment of the royal couple. The Daily Telegraph’s front page on Friday accused the show of being a “direct hit” on the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, while the Daily Mail called the show “little more than a hatchet job.” One lawmaker said he planned to introduce a bill in Parliament to strip the couple of their royal titles. But much of Britain reacted to the Netflix series with a shrug. Buckingham Palace had no comment, and the prime minister didn’t watch. The first three episodes of the series were released Thursday, with three more to follow Dec. 15.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
NEW YORK — Trevor Noah, who went from being an unknown quantity to American TV viewers to a smart, satirical voice on Comedy Central, signed off from "The Daily Show" for the final time Thursday.
- AP
Organizers of the annual Berlin film festival say Kristen Stewart will head the international jury in 2023. The American actor, screenwriter and director, who starred in the “Twilight” series and recently played Princess Diana in “Spencer,” for which she received an Oscar nomination, will lead the judges' panel at the 73rd Berlinale. The festival directors described Stewart Friday as “one of the most talented and multi-faceted actors of her generation.” Stewart made her directorial and screenwriting debut in 2018, and was a member of the international jury at the Cannes Film Festival that year. The Berlin International Film Festival takes place from Feb. 16-26.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
Let’s face it, “Pinocchio” has always been an odd choice for a children’s morality tale. Of course, lying is wrong. But that’s not the only message the story sends. Even the classic 1940 Disney version sends the message that if you’re not “good,” you don’t deserve to be human. Guillermo del Toro now brings his blazing creative talent to really stir things up. And boy, this is not your Disney “Pinocchio,” writes Associated Press critic Jocelyn Noveck. Clearly aimed at adults as well as kids, it contains fascist salutes, bombs falling from the sky, and a dictator named Mussolini — just for starters. In select theaters, starts streaming Friday on Netflix.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
SZA bookends her enthralling new album with a pair of boom-bappy hip-hop tracks in which the R&B singer — a onetime cult figure who's transformed into a major pop presence in the half-decade since her 2017 major-label debut, "Ctrl" — raps as ferociously as anyone has this year.
- Todd Martens - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The Game Awards will next year bring its format of honoring the past, present and future of video games to the Hollywood Bowl. On June 25 in a concert backed by the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Geoff Keighley-hosted The Game Awards will present a night of video game music that…
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The Game Awards returned to Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater Thursday night for its first in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic. Basking in the cheers of the gaming community was FromSoftware's "Elden Ring," which won the top Game of the Year prize.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
A prime year for cinematic donkeys: That’s one way to remember 2022.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
Celine brought a new line of fashion into the Hollywood spotlight in front of a star-studded audience while infusing rock music into Hedi Slimane’s “Age of Indieness” show Thursday night. The fashion show at iconic Los Angeles landmark The Wiltern introduced glitzy black and gold gowns, faux fur coats, slim leather pants along with gold-button jackets and coats. Each model walked down the runway to the beat of The White Stripe’s rock-infused “Hello Operator” while displaying the latest collection from the fashion house. The co-ed runway graced the eyes of several celebrities and entertainers including Cindy Crawford, Doja Cat, Brie Larson, Justin Hoffman and Paris Hilton.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
In the FX series “Fleishman Is in Trouble” (on Hulu) adapted from the novel by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, a doctor in New York City named Toby Fleishman sees his life as a husband and father upended by divorce. Then his ex drops off their two kids a day earlier than planned in their custody arra…
- August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — For three weeks in April, the Coachella Valley is the center of the world for live music. Its flagship event, Goldenvoice's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, along with its country music cousin, Stagecoach, draw hundreds of thousands of fans to see an expertly curated a…
- Howard Cohen - Miami Herald (TNS)
MIAMI — You may think you know the Estefan family.
- Leonard Greene - New York Daily News (TNS)
Producers of a new documentary on the Rev. Al Sharpton told him they had three conditions for his involvement: He’d have no editorial control, the film would have a white director and the title would be “Loudmouth.”
‘Harry & Meghan’ review: In Part I, the couple addresses racism and the press — but so far steer clear of royal family digs
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
The British royals have entered a new flop era. We’ve been here before.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Kumail Nanjiani has shed more light about his time on Marvel's "Eternals." This time, he's reflecting on how the action movie negatively affected his body image and eating habits.
- Meredith Blake - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
After months of anticipation, “Harry & Meghan,” the docuseries about Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, has finally landed on Netflix.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
When the camera looks at Brendan Fraser in "The Whale," what does it see? It sees a man named Charlie who weighs 600 pounds and is slowly expiring from congestive heart failure in a dimly lit Idaho apartment. It also sees a familiar Hollywood face attached to a most unfamiliar body, enacting…