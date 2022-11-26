Fun Page Top

Nan Goldin, the subject of Laura Poitras’ Venice Film Festival-winning documentary “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” is a name you probably either know well or not at all. In the art world, she is unequivocally famous. Her photographs depicting downtown life in the late 1970s and '80s have been displayed at the Whitney, the Tate and MoMA. AP Film writer Lindsey Bahr writes in her review that it is a riveting, holistic portrait of an artist who has devoted her life to removing stigma whether with the AIDS crisis or the opioid epidemic. The film, now playing in New York from Neon, is not rated.