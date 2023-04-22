Fun Page Top

- By JEFF AMY - Associated Press
-
Koko Da Doll, an Atlanta woman who gained notice in a documentary about transgender Black women, was shot to death in Atlanta. Her sister Kilya Williams and other relatives said police told them the transgender woman appears to have been shot after leaving an apartment complex. Atlanta police on Friday released surveillance video seeking the identity of a person they are seeking to aid their investigation. Koko, also known as Rasheeda Williams, had gained notice earlier this year when she and others appeared in the documentary “Kokomo City.” It describes her life as a transgender woman, her interactions with Black men as a sex worker, and violence she sometimes faced.
- AP
-
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Beef" stars Ali Wong, Steven Yeun and series creator Lee Sung Jin have broken their silence on David Choe's controversial "rape" comments from 2014.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Martin Lawrence is reassuring fans about the health trajectory of fellow actor-comedian Jamie Foxx amid questions following the Oscar winner's recent medical issue.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Was Egypt's Queen Cleopatra Black?
- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Not many horror franchises can keep the red stuff spurting without getting dusty and stale as a pile of bones, but Sam Raimi’s rollicking “Evil Dead” series has spent the last 42 years reanimating itself with persistent aplomb. (See: 1981’s seminal “Evil Dead,” 1987’s campier “Evil Dead II,”…
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
-
In what could be the first of several films, Shailene Woodley stars as Baltimore Police Officer Eleanor Falco, a deeply troubled, not very well-educated young woman who finds herself in the middle of a giant manhunt when she is chosen by leader Geoffrey Lammark (Ben Mendelsohn) to help head …
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Nick Cannon claims the fact he has fathered 12 kids is due, in part, to his extraordinary DNA.
- By The Associated Press
-
“That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson is going back on trial on three charges of rape. A deadlocked jury led to a mistrial for Masterson in November. Opening statements in his retrial will begin on Monday. The new trial should see a bigger role for the Church of Scientology. Masterson and the three women he's accused of raping from 2001 to 2003 were all members at the time, and the women say the church protected him and kept them from going to authorities. Masterson will also have celebrity attorney Shawn Holley among his lawyers this time. He has pleaded not guilty.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The rapper Desiigner reportedly exposed himself on an international flight and is now seeking help regarding his mental health.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Pearl Jam is hitting the road this year and the band hopes fans can come along without breaking the bank.
- AP
-
The new president of the University of Michigan also plays the cello. But Santa Ono has scratched his first appearance with a local orchestra. It's the result of rising tension between the school and striking graduate student instructors. Ono was scheduled to play Saturday with the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra during Brahms’ Hungarian Dance No. 1. University spokesman Rick Fitzgerald says striking instructors “have been very aggressive” during protests. The university says Ono's dinner with students at a restaurant was disrupted Thursday night. Irene Promodh says fellow union members simply wanted to talk to Ono about losing pay during the strike, which began March 29.
- Jessica Schladebeck - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The wife of ex-Nickelodeon star Drake Bell has filed for divorce one week after the actor was reported missing and endangered but was subsequently located.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The superb French drama "Other People's Children" opens on the Eiffel Tower at night — a timeless romantic image that floods you with warmth and maybe induces a chuckle. It's a cliche, oui, but a wittily, knowingly deployed one. The tower's famous beacon shimmers across the famous city that'…
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
There's a whole lot of blood and not much else in "Evil Dead Rise," the latest chapter in the horror franchise, which could use a little of the spirited, campy, wink-wink charm of the original entries in the series.
Movie review: 'Ghosted' doesn't get enough from Ana de Armas, who's paired with Chris Evans in appealing but underachieving action rom-com
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald, Willoughby, Ohio (TNS)
-
Promising premise? Check.
Mary McNamara: From BuzzFeed to Netflix, digital media promised revolution. And a bloody business it's been
- Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The time has come for us to stop using the term "digital revolution" in such a catchphrase-cute way, with the inevitable emphasis on "digital" and little thought for the meaning, and historical realities, of "revolution."
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
In 2021, Christina Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. But that might not have happened without the help of her friend and fellow actor with MS, Selma Blair.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Goodbye, Frank Ocean; hello, Blink-182 — and Skrillex.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Denise "Bravo, Bravo, f— Bravo" Richards is back.
- Anousha Sakoui - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Say goodbye to your favorite late-night show if Hollywood's writers cannot cut a deal with studios by May 1.
- AP
-
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — With the news that New Mexico prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against Alec Baldwin in the accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film "Rust," the actor took a big step toward putting the tragedy and the ensuing ordeal behind him.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Directing a project focused on Tupac’s life was a farfetched idea for filmmaker Allen Hughes — especially after the two had a brutal altercation 30 years ago. But shortly after Shakur’s family approached Hughes to lead a project about the rap legend, he ultimately had a change of heart. Now, Hughes is on the cusp of releasing his new docuseries “Dear Mama,” which premieres Friday on FX. The five-part docuseries explores how the mother-son duo of Tupac and Afeni Shakur shaped American history. With never-before-seen footage, the series delves into Afeni paving way as a female leader in the Black Panther Party and explores Tupac’s journey as a political visionary.
- By JAMES ROBSON - AP Soccer Writer
- Updated
Season 2 of “Welcome to Wrexham” is set to get the Hollywood ending the first one failed to deliver. But with Wrexham a last-minute plat twist isn't out of the question. It's hard to imagine that even A-list owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney anticipated the unscripted drama created by this unlikely union between Tinseltown and a former mining town in Wales. The end product has probably exceeded all expectations. All apart from the on-field success the pair set out to deliver after completing their takeover in 2021. A win over Boreham Wood on Saturday would secure the league title and automatic promotion to the fourth division of English soccer.
- By DARLENE SUPERVILLE - Associated Press
-
Korean American chef Edward Lee says food, at its best, tells a story. And the story Lee wants told with the meal he's preparing for next week's White House state dinner is of the connection between the United States and ally South Korea. President Joe Biden will host South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for a state visit Wednesday. Lee tells The Associated Press being invited by the White House to work on such an important event is a “huge honor.” Lee is from New York and owns a restaurant in Kentucky. Lee says he owes a “huge debt of gratitude” to the U.S. and South Korea and wants to show his appreciation.
- AP
-
Daniel Barenboim has been made a citizen of honor of Berlin, months after he ended his three-decade tenure as the general musical director of the Berlin State Opera for health reasons. The German capital's mayor paid tribute to Barenboim’s musical talent and his commitment to communication between Israelis and Palestinians in a ceremony Friday at city hall. Giving up the Berlin post in January, Barenboim said that his health had worsened significantly over the past year and he could “no longer deliver the performance that is rightly demanded of a general music director.” But he has made clear that he’s determined to keep conducting as much as possible.
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
-
PITTSBURGH — Sonny Vaccaro knows that Matt Damon looks nothing like an Italian kid from Trafford. But that doesn't mean he had any misgivings about Damon playing him in "Air," the feature film currently in theaters about how Vaccaro signed Michael Jordan to his first shoe deal at Nike.
- Chris Jones - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Even without Neil Patrick Harris — a guest-star turn massively juicing up ticket sales for a few weeks — “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” will be a great night out for a family audience. The politically incorrect show is a total blast and one of the very few Broadway attractions where kids …
- Jessica Gelt - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — John Leguizamo had been pitching a docuseries about Latinx excellence in America for two years before MSNBC finally picked up the idea, which became the six-part show "Leguizamo Does America." The series premiered Sunday and is also streaming on Peacock.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
There are some actors who, whenever they show up on screen, you think: OK, now we’re cooking. That would apply to Michaela Watkins, who has been a reliable comedic presence on everything from “Saturday Night Live” to her roles in “Enlightened,” “Trophy Wife,” “New Girl,” “Casual,” “Search Pa…
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Warning to adult twins and expectant mothers: Proceed with caution through this review ... and Prime Video's new miniseries "Dead Ringers." Sibling co-dependency and onscreen birthing are taken to graphic, new levels in this superbly nefarious drama about the unhealthy bond between identical…
- Kelli Skye Fadroski - The Orange County Register (TNS)
-
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Stagecoach Country Music Festival is going to look a little different at the Empire Polo Club in Indio when it returns following both weekends of its big sister event, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, on April 28-30.
- By DAVID KLEPPER - Associated Press
-
A song featuring ex-President Donald Trump and a choir of prisoners charged with crimes related to the deadly Capitol insurrection briefly took the No. 1 spot on iTunes last month, edging out Taylor Swift. The song is another effort to whitewash Jan. 6, 2021, when the Republican president's supporters broke into the Capitol and fought with police in an attempt to derail the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 election victory. Experts on authoritarianism say the effort to portray violent rioters as patriots is part of a larger effort to deflect blame for the riot and shape the way Americans view the attempt to violently subvert the will of the American people.
